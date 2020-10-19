Vietnam considers Japan a leading, long-term partner: top leader

Vietnam always regards Japan as a leading and long-term strategic partner with a high level of trust, Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong told visiting Japanese Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide on October 19.

Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong (right) and Japanese Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide (Photo: VNA)

At a reception for the visiting PM in Hanoi, the Vietnamese leader said the PM’s selection of Vietnam for his first overseas trip after taking office demonstrates the special attention he gives to the country as well as bilateral ties.

He expressed his delight at the strong development of bilateral ties in recent times, with high political trust across all spheres in the spirit of the Joint Vision Statement on Vietnam-Japan Relations.

The two countries have shown the spirit of an extensive strategic partnership and become good friends amid difficulties, he said, adding that they have actively supported each other in the fight against COVID-19.

The Japanese PM said he is impressed by Vietnam’s achievements in reform and admires its success in containing the pandemic.

Japan always highly values Vietnam’s position in the region and backs its development, he went on, noting that his new administration will inherit and comprehensively develop the Vietnam-Japan extensive strategic partnership cultivated by generations of leaders and people of the two nations.

He informed Party General Secretary and State President Trong about the outcomes of talks with Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and affirmed his wish to maintain all-level exchanges between the two countries through result-oriented forms, thus gradually restoring travel and cooperation in different fields.

The Vietnamese leader affirmed that his country will consistently pursue a foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, peace, cooperation, and development, the multi-lateralisation and diversification of external relations, and deepening ties with partners.

He spoke highly of Japan’s stance on the East Sea issue, including the settlement of disputes and differences by peaceful measures, in line with international law, particularly the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

The visiting PM lauded Vietnam’s active, effective, and responsible performance in its capacity as non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for 2020-2021 and ASEAN Chair 2020.

Japan will further its close cooperation with Vietnam at regional and international forums, and support Vietnam’s and ASEAN’s stance on the East Sea issue, he pledged.

The two leaders shared a belief that relations between the ruling parties of the two countries will make progress in the new era on the basis of the memorandum of understanding on cooperation they reached, thus creating a fine political foundation for relations between the two countries in other areas.

On this occasion, the Japanese PM also expressed his hope that Vietnam’s upcoming 13th National Party Congress will be a success./.VNA