Vietnam expects Japan to continue leading role in multilateral trading system

10/07/2020    10:42 GMT+7

Vietnam expects that Japan will continue to play a leading role in strengthening the multilateral trading system, facilitating trade and investment, and contributing to regional and global development and prosperity, 

said Ambassador Le Thi Tuyet Mai, head of the Permanent Mission of Vietnam to the UN, WTO and other international organisations in Geneva.

Vietnam expects Japan to continue leading role in multilateral trading system hinh anh 1

Ambassador Le Thi Tuyet Mai, head of the Permanent Mission of Vietnam to the UN, WTO and other international organisations in Geneva 

Speaking at Japan’s 14th Trade Policy Review session at the WTO headquarter in Geneva, Switzerland, from July 6-8, Mai said Vietnam highly valued Japan's role in the global economy, in the Asia-Pacific region and for Vietnam, and welcomed Japan as one of the important members in the rules-based multilateral trading system.

While highlighting the fruitful development of trade and investment relations between Vietnam and Japan, the ambassador affirmed that Japan has been one of Vietnam's leading trade and investment partners over the past decade.

In 2008, the two countries signed the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement - the first comprehensive free trade agreement of Vietnam, she added.

 

New-generation free trade agreements that both Vietnam and Japan are joining such as the ASEAN-Japan Agreement on Comprehensive Economic Partnership (AJCEP) and the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), as well as the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) that the two sides are joining negotiations, are paving the way for the two countries to step up cooperative relations, contributing significantly to bilateral trade and investment ties, and their cooperation in other areas such as sustainable development, she stated.

According to the ambassador, Japan has actively participated in and promoted commitments to trade and investment liberalisation in the WTO and other forums such as the Group of Seven (G7), the group of world leading developing and emerging economies (G20), the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Forum (APEC), and other regional mechanisms to address challenges to global trade.

The 14th Trade Policy Review session provided an opportunity for WTO members to comprehensively examine economic, trade and investment policies of Japan - one of the world’s largest commodity and service economies.

Most of the WTO members said Japan's trade and investment policies are opening and transparent, and the country is one of the members playing an important role in the global trading system. The country has contributed to supporting and defending the rule-based multilateral trading system, promoting trade and investment liberalisation, and strengthening the role of the WTO./.VNA

 
 

.
Top Vietnamese, Cambodian leaders hold phone talks
Top Vietnamese, Cambodian leaders hold phone talks
POLITICSicon  1 giờ trước 

Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong and President of the Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) and PM Hun Sen discussed issues regarding the relations between the two nations during their phone talks on July 9.

Vietnam, US overcome differences for mutual benefit
Vietnam, US overcome differences for mutual benefit
POLITICSicon  22 giờ trước 

The Vietnam-US relationship has experienced its ups and downs but has overcome a tumultuous past and moved towards a future of cooperation for the sake of both countries.

Government report-information system to be launched next month
Government report-information system to be launched next month
POLITICSicon  09/07/2020 

A government report information system will be launched on August 15, heard a meeting chaired by Minister and Chairman of the Government’s Office Mai Tien Dung and held in Hanoi on July 8.

National security law: Australia suspends Hong Kong extradition treaty
National security law: Australia suspends Hong Kong extradition treaty
POLITICSicon  19 giờ trước 

China's new national security law "undermines" Hong Kong's current freedoms says Canberra.

US Supreme Court to rule on revealing Trump tax returns
US Supreme Court to rule on revealing Trump tax returns
POLITICSicon  19 giờ trước 

The court will test claims from President Trump's lawyers he enjoys total immunity while in office.

US think tank to hold conference on Vietnam – US relations
US think tank to hold conference on Vietnam – US relations
POLITICSicon  09/07/2020 

The Stimson Center, a US-based nonpartisan policy research center, has scheduled an online conference titled “The U.S. – Vietnam Relationship and War Legacies: 25 Years into Normalization” on July 15.

Vietnam, US cooperate in search for soldiers missing during wartime
Vietnam, US cooperate in search for soldiers missing during wartime
POLITICSicon  09/07/2020 

The Vietnam Office for Seeking Missing Persons (VNOSMP) and the US Agency for International Development (USAID) have signed a Memorandum of Intent (MOI)

Defence cooperation key to addressing regional security issues: Official
Defence cooperation key to addressing regional security issues: Official
POLITICSicon  09/07/2020 

Defence cooperation plays a significant role in settling regional security matters, especially in the context of COVID-19, Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Chi Vinh, Deputy Minister of National Defence, said

Vietnam urges commitments at Berlin Conference on Libya to be promoted
Vietnam urges commitments at Berlin Conference on Libya to be promoted
POLITICSicon  09/07/2020 

Vietnam called for the implementation of commitments made at the Berlin Conference on Libya last January to be promoted at an online meeting of the UN Security Council (UNSC) on July 8.

Two local officials given disciplinary measures for wrongdoings: Party Secretariat
Two local officials given disciplinary measures for wrongdoings: Party Secretariat
POLITICSicon  08/07/2020 

The Secretariat of the Party Central Committee on Tuesday decided to issue disciplinary measures against two senior officials for serious violations in financial management and lifestyle. 

Hanoi People’s Council approves resolutions on land, development
Hanoi People’s Council approves resolutions on land, development
POLITICSicon  08/07/2020 

The Hanoi People’s Council on Tuesday approved resolutions on projects on land reclamation in 2020 and on revising the land use plan in 2020.

Vietnam, US boost defence ties
Vietnam, US boost defence ties
POLITICSicon  08/07/2020 

The Vietnam- US comprehensive partnership has flourished in all spheres over the past years, including security and national defence.

Vietnam joins UNSC open debate on peace operation, human rights
Vietnam joins UNSC open debate on peace operation, human rights
POLITICSicon  08/07/2020 

Head of Vietnam's Permanent Mission to the UN Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy highlighted the basic principles of peacekeeping operations and the primary role of host countries in protecting and promoting human rights

Vietnam stresses co-operation against pandemic at ADSOM+
Vietnam stresses co-operation against pandemic at ADSOM+
POLITICSicon  08/07/2020 

Vietnam hopes countries will co-operate to successfully implement ASEAN military and defence activities amidst the complexities of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vietnam prioritises child right protection: ambassador
Vietnam prioritises child right protection: ambassador
POLITICSicon  07/07/2020 

Vietnam always pays attention to and prioritises protecting children's rights in armed conflicts, said Ambassador Le Thi Tuyet Mai, head of the Vietnamese delegation in Geneva.

Prime Minister names acting Minister of Health
Prime Minister names acting Minister of Health
POLITICSicon  07/07/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has signed a decision promoting Permanent Deputy Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long to acting Minister of the health ministry.

Coronavirus: Trump moves to pull US out of World Health Organization
Coronavirus: Trump moves to pull US out of World Health Organization
POLITICSicon  08/07/2020 

President Donald Trump has formally moved to withdraw the US from the World Health Organization (WHO).

Vietnam expands defence cooperation with RoK, India
Vietnam expands defence cooperation with RoK, India
POLITICSicon  08/07/2020 

Sen. Lieut. Gen. Nguyen Chi Vinh, Deputy Minister of National Defence, on July 6 held phone talks with his RoK and Indian counterparts Park Jae-min and Ajay Kumar.

Japan thanks Vietnam for assisting military aircraft in trouble
Japan thanks Vietnam for assisting military aircraft in trouble
POLITICSicon  07/07/2020 

The Japanese Embassy in Vietnam, on behalf of the Japanese Government, expressed gratitude to Vietnam for its assistance in repairing and refueling a P-3C plane from the Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force in the past two months.

Kazakhstan Ambassador calls for deeper cooperation with Vietnam
Kazakhstan Ambassador calls for deeper cooperation with Vietnam
POLITICSicon  07/07/2020 

Although bilateral trade between Vietnam and Kazakhstan has increased considerably over the past three years, it hasn’t met the two countries’ potential, said Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Vietnam, Yerlan Baizhanov.

