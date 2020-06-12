Vietnam, France share COVID-19 pandemic control measure

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and his French counterpart Edouard Philippe discussed cooperation in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic and measures to promote bilateral relations during their phone conversation on Thursday.

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc during a telephone conversation with his French counterpart Edouard Philippe on Thursday.

The two leaders spoke highly of recent development in the Vietnam-France strategic partnership, particularly in politics, economy, trade, healthcare, environment, education and training and tourism.

The French PM highlighted Vietnam’s efforts in COVID-19 prevention and control and thanked the Vietnamese Government and people for sending France medical materials and equipment to fight the pandemic.

PM Phuc said Vietnam was willing to cooperate with France and other partners during this difficult period.

The two leaders appreciated the development in ties between Vietnam and the European Union, particularly the implementation of the Europe-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and Europe-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA).

PM Phuc said the two agreements would create new motivation for promoting the economic, trade and investment relations between Vietnam and the EU and between Vietnam and France. He proposed the French Government soon complete the ratification of the EVIPA.

The two PMs expressed delight at the close cooperation between countries in multilateral forums, which they said would contribute to the fight against the COVID-19 and to fulfill sustainable development goals, climate change adaptation and environmental protection.

The two PMs also exchanged regional and international issues of common concern. VNS

