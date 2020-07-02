Vietnam fulfills mission as UNSC non-permanent member in H1

Deputy Foreign Minister Le Hoai Trung affirmed that Vietnam has well performed tasks in the capacity as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council (UNSC),

thus creating an international environment conducive to the country’s development and integration as well as bolstering bilateral ties with countries.

Deputy Foreign Minister Le Hoai Trung at the meeting

Trung, who is also head of the inter-sectoral working group on Vietnam’s assumption of UNSC’s non-permanent membership, made the remark during a periodic meeting in Hanoi on July 2 to review Vietnam’s performance in the UNSC in the first half of this year and outline tasks for the time ahead.

He mentioned a number of measures to continue improving Vietnam’s position and contributions at the UNSC. He also asked ministries and agencies concerned to enhance joint work and share information related to research and policy consultation.

After listening to the Foreign Ministry’s report, participants shared the view that the rapid, complicated and uncertain developments in the world due to competition among major powers, rising tension in hotspots across the world as well as serious impacts of COVID-19 pandemic posed big challenges to the operation of multilateral mechanisms in the first half.

In such context, the UNSC handled a huge volume of work with over 200 meetings at the level of ambassador and head of delegations, and hundreds of working sessions, along with the adoption of 80 documents on 59 different items in its agenda.

Based on its external policy of independence and self-reliance and as a responsible member of the international community, Vietnam actively participated in the UNSC’s work and reaped noteworthy results, including the successful assumption of UNSC Chair in January 2020 and organisation of an open debate on adhering to the UN Charter to maintain international peace and security, and a briefing on “Cooperation between the UN and regional organisations: the Role of ASEAN”.

In line with Decree No.25 dated August 8, 2018 by the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat on strengthening multilateral diplomacy, Vietnam handled issues at the UNSC in an appropriate and balanced manner.

The country strived to play its role as a mediator within its ability to promote the settlement of peace and international security issues on the basis of complying with the UN Charter and basic principles of international law, including respect for independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of countries, non-interference in internal affairs, refraining from the use of force or threat to use force in international relations.

Leaders of the UN, countries and international opinions also spoke highly of Vietnam’s role and participation in the UNSC, the meeting heard./.VNA