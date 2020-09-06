Vietnam gains outstanding results at 2020 Army Games

Teams from the Vietnam People’s Army gained outstanding results and surpassed their set targets at the 2020 Army Games, which wrapped up at Patriot Park in the suburbs of Russia’s Moscow on September 5.

Vienam's tank team wins in Group 2 in the Tank Biathlon event at the 2020 Army Games (Photo: VNA)

The country’s tank team for the first time won the gold medal and a trophy of Group 2 in the Tank Biathlon event. With the accomplishment, it will complete in Group 1 of the event next year, alongside Russia, Belarus and China.

Vietnamese combat engineering and emergency rescue teams ranked third in the Safe Route and the Emergency Area events, respectively.

The anti-aircraft missile team also came third in the Confident Reception when competing at the Army Games for the first time.

Vietnamese snipers secured a berth in Group A1 of the Games’ four strongest squads in the third stage of the “Sniper Frontier” contest. They clinched a silver in the “Most Coherent Team” and a bronze in the “Fastest Team” nomination.

Images of Vietnam’s landscapes and people were also introduced to international friends at the games.

The Vietnamese delegation competed in 11 categories and joined in the nations' cultural festival.

Addressing the closing ceremony, Russian Defence Minister Sergey Shoygu congratulated the participating teams on the successful and safe Army Games this year, given that the event was held in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He voiced his hope that the Games will attract teams from more countries in the future, thereby enhancing friendship between armies and contributing to strengthening world peace./.VNA