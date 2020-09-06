Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
07/09/2020 10:20:01 (GMT +7)
Vietnam gains outstanding results at 2020 Army Games

07/09/2020    09:14 GMT+7

Teams from the Vietnam People’s Army gained outstanding results and surpassed their set targets at the 2020 Army Games, which wrapped up at Patriot Park in the suburbs of Russia’s Moscow on September 5.

Vietnam gains outstanding results at 2020 Army Games hinh anh 1

Vienam's tank team wins in Group 2 in the Tank Biathlon event at the 2020 Army Games (Photo: VNA)

The country’s tank team for the first time won the gold medal and a trophy of Group 2 in the Tank Biathlon event. With the accomplishment, it will complete in Group 1 of the event next year, alongside Russia, Belarus and China.

Vietnamese combat engineering and emergency rescue teams ranked third in the Safe Route and the Emergency Area events, respectively.

The anti-aircraft missile team also came third in the Confident Reception when competing at the Army Games for the first time.

Vietnamese snipers secured a berth in Group A1 of the Games’ four strongest squads in the third stage of the “Sniper Frontier” contest. They clinched a silver in the “Most Coherent Team” and a bronze in the “Fastest Team” nomination.

Images of Vietnam’s landscapes and people were also introduced to international friends at the games.

 

The Vietnamese delegation competed in 11 categories and joined in the nations' cultural festival.

Addressing the closing ceremony, Russian Defence Minister Sergey Shoygu congratulated the participating teams on the successful and safe Army Games this year, given that the event was held in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He voiced his hope that the Games will attract teams from more countries in the future, thereby enhancing friendship between armies and contributing to strengthening world peace./.VNA

.
AIPA-41: AIPA-35 adopted many initiatives related to ASEAN community building
AIPA-41: AIPA-35 adopted many initiatives related to ASEAN community building
POLITICSicon  2 giờ trước 

The 35th General Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Assembly of ASEAN (AIPA-35) with the theme "Further strengthening parliamentary cooperation in ASEAN Community building" was held in Vientiane (Laos)  from September 14 - 20, 2014.

Vietnam’s preparation for AIPA 41 wins countries’ trust : AIPA Secretary-General
Vietnam’s preparation for AIPA 41 wins countries’ trust : AIPA Secretary-General
POLITICSicon  06/09/2020 

The Vietnamese National Assembly’s thorough and professional preparation for the 41st General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA 41) has left good impression 

53rd ASEAN Foreign Minister’s Meeting to be held online
53rd ASEAN Foreign Minister’s Meeting to be held online
POLITICSicon  06/09/2020 

The 53rd ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting and related meetings will be held from September 9-12 in the form of video conference, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

APEC summit to be held online Dec. 4 due to COVID-19
APEC summit to be held online Dec. 4 due to COVID-19
POLITICSicon  05/09/2020 

The annual summit of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Forum will be held online December 4 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, an Asian diplomatic source said.

Vietnamese NA to hold AIPA-41 online from September 8-10
Vietnamese NA to hold AIPA-41 online from September 8-10
POLITICSicon  05/09/2020 

The Vietnamese National Assembly will hold the 41st General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA-41) themed “Parliamentary diplomacy for a cohesive and responsive ASEAN Community” 

American intelligence officer: a special witness to National Day 1945
American intelligence officer: a special witness to National Day 1945
FEATUREicon  05/09/2020 

Archimedes Patti was a special witness as he was invited to a historic event: President Ho Chi Minh's reading of the Declaration of Independence on September 2, 1945.

Notable achievements during Vietnam’s 75 years
Notable achievements during Vietnam’s 75 years
FEATUREicon  05/09/2020 

This September marks 75 years since the Vietnamese people, under the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), overthrew 80 years of French colonial rule.

Positive economic signs in August despite pandemic: PM
Positive economic signs in August despite pandemic: PM
POLITICSicon  05/09/2020 

Vietnam’s economy in August saw positive moves despite the tremendously negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the country’s socio-economic development and people’s daily life, PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc said on Friday.

Comprehensive plan on UPR recommendation implementation introduced
Comprehensive plan on UPR recommendation implementation introduced
POLITICSicon  05/09/2020 

The Foreign Ministry and the UNDP held a seminar yesterday to introduce a comprehensive plan on the implementation of recommendations accepted by Vietnam under the Universal Periodic Review (UPR) mechanism, third cycle.

Vietnam calls for global cooperation in COVID-19 control at G20 meeting
Vietnam calls for global cooperation in COVID-19 control at G20 meeting
POLITICSicon  05/09/2020 

Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh affirmed that global and regional solidarity, cooperation and coordination are essential to help the world overcome the COVID-19 crisis while addressing online G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting.

HCM City needs strong determination to become a regional economic hub: top leader
HCM City needs strong determination to become a regional economic hub: top leader
POLITICSicon  05/09/2020 

Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong asked the Party Committee of HCM City to show stronger determination to build the city into a key regional economic and financial hub in draft documents of the city’s Party Congress.

Many provinces have new leaders
Many provinces have new leaders
POLITICSicon  04/09/2020 

A number of provinces have elected new chairs for the 2015-2020 term.

Vietnam chooses national benefits, international laws
Vietnam chooses national benefits, international laws
FEATUREicon  04/09/2020 

Some countries may say Vietnam chooses this or that side. But we affirm that we choose national benefits, the general principles of the UN Charter, and international law to build our stance.

Nguyen Duc Chung suspended from Hanoi People’s Council deputy status
Nguyen Duc Chung suspended from Hanoi People’s Council deputy status
POLITICSicon  04/09/2020 

The Standing Board of the People’s Council of Hanoi has decided to suspend the duty and power of a deputy of the 15th municipal People’s Council (2016-2021 tenure) of Hanoi Mayor Nguyen Duc Chung after Chung was prosecuted.

Vietnam progresses to final of Tank Biathlon 2020
Vietnam progresses to final of Tank Biathlon 2020
POLITICSicon  04/09/2020 

The Vietnamese team finished in second during the semi-finals of the Tank Biathlon event at the ongoing International Army Games 2020 in Moscow and will therefore take on Tajikistan, Myanmar, and Laos in the final round on September 5.

Foreign media applaud Vietnam’s 75-year successes
Foreign media applaud Vietnam’s 75-year successes
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  04/09/2020 

Many foreign media outlets recently ran articles highlighting Vietnam’s achievements over the last 75 years and its stature in the international arena on the occasion of the country’s 75th National Day (September 2).

Vietnam backs comprehensive peace process in Afghanistan
Vietnam backs comprehensive peace process in Afghanistan
POLITICSicon  04/09/2020 

Vietnam affirmed its support for a comprehensive peace process led by Afghans during the UN Security Council’s virtual meeting on September 3 on the situation in Afghanistan and the operation of the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan.

World’s tallest tower features Vietnamese flag to mark National Day
World’s tallest tower features Vietnamese flag to mark National Day
POLITICSicon  04/09/2020 

The entirety of the Burj Khalifa, the tallest tower in the world, in Dubai of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) appeared brilliantly lit up by the Vietnamese national flag on the night of September 2.

Vietnam calls for resumption of peace talks in Libya
Vietnam calls for resumption of peace talks in Libya
POLITICSicon  04/09/2020 

Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of the permanent Vietnamese mission to the UN, has called on relevant parties in Libya to soon resume peace negotiations. ​

