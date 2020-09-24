Vietnam, Germany boost strategic partnership

There are currently 70 valid German investment projects in Hanoi with a total registered investment capital of 112.9 million USD, a modest number in comparison to the total of over 300 German enterprises in Vietnam. In the photo: B.Braun Vietnam inaugurates the second phase of a medical equipment factory. (Photo: VNA) During the 2020 litchi crop, the Vifoco Import Export JSC plans to process around 700 tonnes of fresh litchi for domestic use and export to Germany. In the photo: A litchi processing line of Vifoco in Bac Giang province (Photo: VNA)