Vietnam has 110 deputy ministers, 201 provincial vice chairs

According to the government’s latest report, there are 110 deputy ministers and deputy heads of ministerial-level agencies.

Four of these ministries have more deputy ministers than the allowed number specified in regulations. There are 201 vice chairmen of provincial people's committee, a reduction of 16.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has a new Deputy Minister - Ms. Pham Thi Thanh Tra.

According to the report, there are 249 departments of ministries and ministerial-level agencies, a reduction of 12 units or 4.6%, and 126 bureaus, an increase of 7 units, equivalent to 5.88%.

There are 31 general departments and equivalent organizations, an increase of two general departments or 6.9%, and 100 public non-business units, a fall of 10 units or 9.09%.

Regarding the number of deputy ministers, the Government report states that, according to regulations, the number of deputy ministers and deputy heads of ministerial-level agencies must not exceed 5 and 6 for the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Public Security and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The number of deputy ministers and deputy heads of ministerial-level agencies as of September 30 was 110. Specifically, the Ministry of Planning and Investment and the Ministry of Information and Communications have three deputy ministers each, two less than regulations.

Seven ministries and ministerial-level agencies have four deputy ministers, one less than regulation, including: Ministry of Construction; Ministry of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs; Ministry of Health; Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism; Ministry of Education and Training; State Bank of Vietnam; and the Ethnic Affairs Committee.

Three ministries have six deputy ministers, including: Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Ministry of Home Affairs (1 more than regulations); Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (1 more than regulations).

Eight ministries and ministerial-level agencies have five deputy ministers: Ministry of Finance; Ministry of Justice; Ministry of Industry and Trade; Ministry of Science and Technology; Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment; Ministry of Transport; Government Office; and Government Inspectorate.

There are two ministries with nine deputy ministers (three more than regulations): Ministry of Defense and Ministry of Public Security.

According to regulations, the number of deputy heads of departments, bureaus and public non-business units must not exceed three and three for general departments.

So far, the number of deputy heads of general departments is 2.8 on average, and 2.9 for deputy heads of departments.

Regarding the number of vice chairs of provinces, there are 201 people, a decrease of 16 (7.37%). The total number of vice chairs of districts is 1,554 people, a reduction of 78 people (4.78%).

Four provinces have merged departments in a pilot program, including Lao Cai, Bac Lieu, Ha Giang, Ca Mau. Some provinces have merged a number of specialized agencies at the district level.



The Government report also said that up to now, localities have re-arranged 18 district-level administrative units, reducing six districts and merged 1027 communes, reducing 546 communes.

With this result, it is expected that budget spending for paying salaries, allowances and expenses for public servants and spending for operations of government agencies in the next 5 years (2020 - 2024) will drop by VND1,431 billion.

