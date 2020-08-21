Vietnam high-ranking delegation departs for Army Games 2020 in Russia

A high-ranking delegation of the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA) on August 20 left for the International Army Games 2020 and the International Military-Technical Forum (ARMY-2020) in Russia.

The Army Games will be held from August 23 to September 5 in multiple countries, including Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Sri Lanka. The ARMY-2020 will run from August 23 – 39.

The two events are expected to help Vietnam maintain high-ranking military exchanges with Russia, contribute to strengthening the two countries’ long-standing friendship and comprehensive strategic partnership, and reinforce the bilateral strategic trust and military-technical cooperation.

Seven Vietnamese teams will take part in six categories of the Army Games 2020, such as Tank Biathlon (Tank Crews Competition), Safe Route (Combat Engineering Units Competition), True Friend (Dog Handlers Competition), Emergency Area (Competition among Emergency Rescue Units) and Sniper Frontier.

Vietnamese snipers team has completed the quarantine time in Belarus and become ready for the competition.

Held for the first time in 2015, Army Games 2020 is expected to be the largest multilateral military event this year with over 440,000 soldiers from over 30 countries and territories taking part. The number of combatants this year are eight times higher than in 2019.

Vietnam joined the Army Games for the first time in 2018 with three teams./.VNA