22/08/2020 00:28:49 (GMT +7)
Vietnam high-ranking delegation departs for Army Games 2020 in Russia

21/08/2020    23:18 GMT+7

A high-ranking delegation of the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA) on August 20 left for the International Army Games 2020 and the International Military-Technical Forum (ARMY-2020) in Russia.

The Army Games will be held from August 23 to September 5 in multiple countries, including Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Sri Lanka. The ARMY-2020 will run from August 23 – 39.

The two events are expected to help Vietnam maintain high-ranking military exchanges with Russia, contribute to strengthening the two countries’ long-standing friendship and comprehensive strategic partnership, and reinforce the bilateral strategic trust and military-technical cooperation.

Seven Vietnamese teams will take part in six categories of the Army Games 2020, such as Tank Biathlon (Tank Crews Competition), Safe Route (Combat Engineering Units Competition), True Friend (Dog Handlers Competition), Emergency Area (Competition among Emergency Rescue Units) and Sniper Frontier.

 

Vietnamese snipers team has completed the quarantine time in Belarus and become ready for the competition.

Held for the first time in 2015, Army Games 2020 is expected to be the largest multilateral military event this year with over 440,000 soldiers from over 30 countries and territories taking part. The number of combatants this year are eight times higher than in 2019.

Vietnam joined the Army Games for the first time in 2018 with three teams./.VNA

 
 

.
Vietnam asks Malaysia to treat Vietnamese fishermen humanely
POLITICSicon  14 giờ trước 

Vietnam has asked Malaysia to treat detained Vietnamese fishermen humanely and handle issues relating to Vietnamese fishermen and fishing vessels in line with international law, 

Hoang Sa, Truong Sa - inseparable parts of Vietnam: Foreign Ministry spokesperson
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  20/08/2020 

Vietnam has affirmed many times and reiterated that the Hoang Sa (Paracel) and Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelagos are inseparable parts of its territory, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang has said.

NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan attends fifth World Conference of Speakers of Parliament
POLITICSicon  20/08/2020 

NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan on August 19 attended the virtual fifth World Conference of Speakers of Parliament, with the theme of the leadership of parliaments in realising multilateralism more effectively.

VN urges ensured security to promote political solutions in Syria, peaceful dialogue to restore stability in Mali
POLITICSicon  20/08/2020 

The UN Security Council yesterday held a videoconference on the political situation in Syria during which the Vietnamese representative stressed the need to ensure security to promote political solutions in the country

National Reporting Platform launched
POLITICSicon  20/08/2020 

The National Reporting Platform was launched at a ceremony in Hanoi on August 19.

The highs and lows of Hanoi Chairman Nguyen Duc Chung
FEATUREicon  20/08/2020 

Hanoi Peopel's Committee Chairman Nguyen Duc Chung, who has been suspended from duties, over the years has engaged in a number of memorable activities and made impressive statements as the Hanoi Police Director and Hanoi Mayor.

Vietnam actively contributes to ASEAN’s developments: official
POLITICSicon  20/08/2020 

Vietnam has always been an active and responsible member of ASEAN over the past 25 years since it joined the regional bloc, as well as made significant contributions to its development, especially in crucial moments.

National Reporting Platform a highlight in e-Government efforts: minister
POLITICSicon  19/08/2020 

Minister and Government Office Chairman Mai Tien Dung talks to local media regarding the Government’s push towards digital documents and communications ahead of the launch of the National Report Platform.

Vietnam supports three-point peace plan for Yemen
POLITICSicon  19/08/2020 

Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of Vietnam’s permanent mission to the UN, affirmed support for the three-point peace plan submitted by the Special Envoy of the UN Secretary-General for Yemen at a video meeting of the UN Security Council on August 18.

August Revolution - Turning point of Vietnam
POLITICSicon  19/08/2020 

Success of the August Revolution in 1945 was the first Victory of Vietnam since the country was led by the Communist Party of Vietnam.

Ten more officers assigned to join UN peacekeeping operation
POLITICSicon  19/08/2020 

The Defence Ministry held a ceremony in Hanoi yesterday to hand over the President’s decision to assign 10 officers to join the UN peacekeeping operation at the UN headquarters, the Central African Republic and South Sudan.

Vietnam requests Malaysia to investigate Vietnamese fisherman’s death
POLITICSicon  18/08/2020 

The Consular Department under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has contacted the Malaysian Embassy in Hanoi and expressed deep concern over Malaysian law enforcement forces’ chasing of Vietnamese fishing

Time to eliminate the household registration book: NA deputies
POLITICSicon  18/08/2020 

The insistence of National Assembly deputies on removing the household registration system, or ho khau, as it is called by Vietnamese, shows their great determination to remove the paper that is limiting civil rights.

Two high-ranking military officers disciplined
POLITICSicon  18/08/2020 

The Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission issued disciplinary measures against Lt. Gen. Nguyen Van Thanh, Lt. Gen. Tran Xuan Ninh, former Commander and Vice Commander of Army Corps 4, at its recent 47th session.

NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan attends 13th summit of world’s NA female heads
POLITICSicon  18/08/2020 

National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan attended an online summit of the world’s NA female heads held on August 17 under the theme of women’s leadership at NAs in the time of COVID-19 and post-pandemic recovery.

Gov’t Inspectorate asks PM to review responsibilities of Ninh Thuan province’s chairman
POLITICSicon  17/08/2020 

The Government Inspectorate has proposed to the Prime Minister to review the responsibilities of the Chairman and Vice Chairmen of the Ninh Thuan People's Committee in connection with mistakes in land management and construction investment.

Ministry of Public Security awarded first-class Military Exploit Order
POLITICSicon  17/08/2020 

The Ministry of Public Security was awarded a first-class Military Exploit Order at a ceremony held in Hanoi on August 16.

Stepping towards the future of e-governing
POLITICSicon  16/08/2020 

The Vietnamese government is trying to build up an effective e-government to bring more benefits to both public and enterprises. 

Remembering an experienced military commander and caring Party chief
POLITICSicon  16/08/2020 

Former General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Le Kha Phieu once said: “Although I have retired, it does not mean I just eat and take a rest. 

Memorial, burial services held for former Party General Secretary Le Kha Phieu
POLITICSicon  15/08/2020 

 Memorial services for former Party General Secretary Le Kha Phieu were held in Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City and his home province of Thanh Hoa on August 15 afternoon.

