Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
04/04/2020 12:20:02 (GMT +7)
Go
 
POLITICS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Vietnam highlights international cooperation in COVID-19 combat

 
 
04/04/2020    11:16 GMT+7

Permanent Deputy Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son emphasised the importance of international cooperation in the COVID-19 fight during the third phone talks with leaders of the ministries of foreign affairs

of the US, Japan, the Republic of Korea (RoK), India, Australia and New Zealand on April 3.

Vietnam highlights international cooperation in COVID-19 combat hinh anh 1

Permanent Deputy Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son (Photo: VNA)

Son cited the appeal to all Vietnamese people by Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong on March 30, as well as directions by Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, to reiterate the Vietnamese State and people’s resolve to prevent and control the pandemic.

Briefing his counterparts about the COVID-19 situation in Vietnam, Son said aside from the measures he shared during the previous phone talks, the Vietnamese Government has been stepping up actions to contain the spread of the coronavirus, including social distancing nationwide in 15 days starting on April 1.

Highlighting the significance of international cooperation in the disease prevention and control, the deputy minister said the PM and leaders of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Vietnam have continually held phone talks with partners around the world to share experience and propose countermeasures against the COVID-19 pandemic.

He suggested other countries’ governments continue making political commitments so as to ensure that countries can access and have their demand for COVID-19 vaccines and medicines met if researches are successful.

Son also proposed foreign governments encourage their countries’ businesses to maintain overseas investments, affirming that the Vietnamese Government pledges to support foreign investors’ production and business activities.

 

During the phone talks, the official of the US Department of State also affirmed that international cooperation plays a crucial role in the COVID-19 prevention and control, noting the US is focusing on producing medical equipment and it will soon have sufficient facilities to serve domestic demand and assist other countries.

This diplomat asked other countries to keep working closely together to repatriate their citizens and said the US is ready to cooperate with them in this regard. He also thanked the countries for their participation in weekly phone talks, considering this an effective information channel helping to boost their coordination in the COVID-19 fight.

The deputy foreign ministers of Japan, the RoK, India and New Zealand informed about their countries’ moves in response to the pandemic.

Meanwhile, their Australian counterpart offered thanks to the countries, especially Vietnam and the US, for helping to repatriate Australian citizens, saying that it is necessary to increase sharing information and maintain goods transportation routes, particularly for medical supplies. The official added that Australia will continue assisting some South Pacific and Southeast Asian nations.

Concluding the phone talks, the participants affirmed that they will maintain information exchanges and boost international cooperation in the disease prevention and control in the time ahead./.VNA

Vietnamese, Canadian deputy foreign ministers hold phone talks

Vietnamese, Canadian deputy foreign ministers hold phone talks

At the request of Canada, Permanent Deputy Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son has spoken over the phone with Canadian Deputy Foreign Minister Marta Morgan to discuss bilateral relations and share experience in COVID-19 prevention and control.

Vietnamese, Canadian deputy foreign ministers hold phone talks

Vietnamese, Canadian deputy foreign ministers hold phone talks

At the request of Canada, Permanent Deputy Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son has spoken over the phone with Canadian Deputy Foreign Minister Marta Morgan to discuss bilateral relations and share experience in COVID-19 prevention and control.

 
 

Other News

.
PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc discusses COVID-19 fight with Chinese counterpart
PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc discusses COVID-19 fight with Chinese counterpart
POLITICSicon  03/04/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc talked over the phone with his Chinese counterpart Li Keqiang on April 2, discussing cooperation in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

RoK seeks ASEAN+3 summit on COVID-19
RoK seeks ASEAN+3 summit on COVID-19
POLITICSicon  03/04/2020 

The Republic of Korea (RoK) said on April 2 it is pushing for a special video conference of the leaders of the ASEAN Plus Three (APT) member states over the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vietnam aims to contain COVID-19 within one month
Vietnam aims to contain COVID-19 within one month
POLITICSicon  02/04/2020 

The Government will take more drastic actions to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in the next one month, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said while concluding the government's regular meeting for March on April 1.

Coronavirus: US Navy removes Captain Brett Crozier who raised alarm
Coronavirus: US Navy removes Captain Brett Crozier who raised alarm
POLITICSicon  22 giờ trước 

Capt Brett Crozier had pleaded for quarantine to prevent deaths aboard a US aircraft carrier.

US sends warships to Caribbean to stop illegal drugs
US sends warships to Caribbean to stop illegal drugs
POLITICSicon  03/04/2020 

The announcement came a week after the US accused Venezuela's leader of "narco-terrorism".

EU court rules against three states over refugees
EU court rules against three states over refugees
POLITICSicon  03/04/2020 

Poland, Hungary and the Czech Republic broke EU law by rejecting refugees, the top EU court says.

ASEAN, US enhance cooperation in COVID-19 fight
ASEAN, US enhance cooperation in COVID-19 fight
POLITICSicon  02/04/2020 

A teleconference of senior officials of ASEAN and the US was held on April 1 to promote coordination between the two sides in coping with the COVID-19 pandemic and public health challenges.

PM elaborates on social distancing, calls for welfare guarantee
PM elaborates on social distancing, calls for welfare guarantee
POLITICSicon  01/04/2020 

The Vietnamese Government has made efforts to ensure that social welfare for the public is maintained, especially for the poor and the unemployed, amid the challenges posed by COVID-19, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said.

US supports Vietnam, ASEAN countries in COVID-19 fight
US supports Vietnam, ASEAN countries in COVID-19 fight
POLITICSicon  02/04/2020 

The US Government has provided about 18.3 million USD in emergency medical and humanitarian assistance for ASEAN member countries, including Vietnam, since the COVID-19 outbreak, said the US Embassy in Vietnam on April 1.

PM signs decision to officially declare nationwide COVID-19 pandemic
PM signs decision to officially declare nationwide COVID-19 pandemic
POLITICSicon  01/04/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on April 1 signed a decision to officially declare a nationwide pandemic.

New policies, penalties come into effect in April
New policies, penalties come into effect in April
POLITICSicon  01/04/2020 

A range of new policies will come into effect this month, including fines of up to VNĐ100 million (US$4,192) for business owners who fail to pay their employees.

US vows to stand together with Vietnam in COVID-19 fight: Ambassador
US vows to stand together with Vietnam in COVID-19 fight: Ambassador
POLITICSicon  01/04/2020 

The US will stand together with Vietnam in the fight against COVID-19, said US Ambassador to Vietnam Daniel Kritenbrink in a clip posted on the embassy’s Facebook page on March 31.

Coronavirus: 'Greatest test since World War Two', says UN chief
Coronavirus: 'Greatest test since World War Two', says UN chief
POLITICSicon  01/04/2020 

UN boss António Guterres calls for an "immediate co-ordinated" global response to tackle the crisis.

Vietnam affirms support of for peace process led by Afghanistan people
Vietnam affirms support of for peace process led by Afghanistan people
POLITICSicon  01/04/2020 

Vietnam has reaffirmed support for peace process led by Afghan people at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC)'s teleconference on March 31 discussing Afghanistan situation and activities of the UN Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA).

Employers may get loans with zero percent interest to pay workers during work suspension
Employers may get loans with zero percent interest to pay workers during work suspension
POLITICSicon  01/04/2020 

Providing loans with zero percent interest for business owners to pay their workers during the time the businesses have to suspend operation is one of the solutions proposed at a meeting of the Government’s standing members on March 31.

Government yet to consider lockdown of major cities: PM
Government yet to consider lockdown of major cities: PM
POLITICSicon  01/04/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc affirmed that the government has yet to plan lockdown of major cities during a meeting in Hanoi on March 31 with permanent Government members.

PM: rice exports must be controlled to ensure food security
PM: rice exports must be controlled to ensure food security
POLITICSicon  01/04/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has said that in the current situation, rice exports should be controlled to ensure food security in line with the Government’s Decree No.107.

Vietnamese, Japanese FMs hold phone talks on COVID-19 combat
Vietnamese, Japanese FMs hold phone talks on COVID-19 combat
POLITICSicon  01/04/2020 

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister (FM) Pham Binh Minh held phone talks with Japanese Foreign Minister Motegi Toshimitsu on March 31 to discuss cooperation amid the complicated developments of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vietnam calls for dialogue, long-term political solutions for Syria amid COVID-19
Vietnam calls for dialogue, long-term political solutions for Syria amid COVID-19
POLITICSicon  31/03/2020 

Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of Vietnam’s Permanent Mission to the UN, has called all concerned parties to continue pursuing dialogue and seeking long-term political solutions for the situation in Syria.

Vietnam, Philippines discuss cooperation amid complicated COVID-19 pandemic
Vietnam, Philippines discuss cooperation amid complicated COVID-19 pandemic
POLITICSicon  31/03/2020 

Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh and Philippine Foreign Secretary Teodoro L. Locsin Jr. have discussed on cooperation between the two countries at bilateral and multilateral levels during their recent phone talks.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 