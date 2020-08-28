Vietnam hosts 11th ASEAN Connectivity symposium

The Vietnamese permanent mission to ASEAN on August 28 hosted the 11th ASEAN Connectivity Symposium on “Enhancing ASEAN Cohesiveness, Responsiveness through Resilient Connectivity and Human Capital Development.”

At the event (Photo: VNA)

The virtual event, supported by the Economic Research Institute for ASEAN and East Asia (ERIA) and the ASEAN Secretariat, drew over 150 participants from ASEAN member states and ASEAN dialogue partners, sectoral dialogue partners and development partners, as well as international organisations, the private sector and other key stakeholders.

Addressing the event, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to ASEAN and Chair of the ASEAN Connectivity Coordinating Committee Tran Duc Binh underlined that since the adoption of the first Master Plan on ASEAN Connectivity (MPAC) in 2010 and the successor MPAC 2025, ASEAN Connectivity has an increasingly important role to support the region in rebuilding and recovering together.

“In the face of COVID-19 pandemic, ASEAN Connectivity can contribute more to the recovery efforts by developing critical infrastructure, strengthening digital connectivity and putting people at the centre,’’ said Ambassador Binh.

He added that “a connected ASEAN means a more cohesive and responsive region in facing present and emerging challenges, which would only be possible as we continue to nurture collaboration with our partners and stakeholders in implementing the MPAC 2025.”

The symposium focused on three topics crucial for the region’s recovery efforts: strategic investments in sustainable infrastructure and smart solutions; leveraging digital technologies to strengthen supply chain connectivity; and designing education and training for a future-ready workforce.

Participants exchanged views on the way forward to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 and develop recovery strategies towards a seamlessly integrated ASEAN.

The ASEAN Connectivity Symposium is a flagship annual event that brings together key stakeholders to identify areas of collaboration to enhance the implementation of the MPAC 2025./.VNA