28/08/2020 23:16:03 (GMT +7)
Vietnam hosts 11th ASEAN Connectivity symposium

28/08/2020    22:54 GMT+7

The Vietnamese permanent mission to ASEAN on August 28 hosted the 11th ASEAN Connectivity Symposium on “Enhancing ASEAN Cohesiveness, Responsiveness through Resilient Connectivity and Human Capital Development.”

Vietnam hosts 11th ASEAN Connectivity symposium
At the event (Photo: VNA)

The virtual event, supported by the Economic Research Institute for ASEAN and East Asia (ERIA) and the ASEAN Secretariat, drew over 150 participants from ASEAN member states and ASEAN dialogue partners, sectoral dialogue partners and development partners, as well as international organisations, the private sector and other key stakeholders.

Addressing the event, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to ASEAN and Chair of the ASEAN Connectivity Coordinating Committee Tran Duc Binh underlined that since the adoption of the first Master Plan on ASEAN Connectivity (MPAC) in 2010 and the successor MPAC 2025, ASEAN Connectivity has an increasingly important role to support the region in rebuilding and recovering together.

“In the face of COVID-19 pandemic, ASEAN Connectivity can contribute more to the recovery efforts by developing critical infrastructure, strengthening digital connectivity and putting people at the centre,’’ said Ambassador Binh.

 

He added that “a connected ASEAN means a more cohesive and responsive region in facing present and emerging challenges, which would only be possible as we continue to nurture collaboration with our partners and stakeholders in implementing the MPAC 2025.”

The symposium focused on three topics crucial for the region’s recovery efforts: strategic investments in sustainable infrastructure and smart solutions; leveraging digital technologies to strengthen supply chain connectivity; and designing education and training for a future-ready workforce.

Participants exchanged views on the way forward to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 and develop recovery strategies towards a seamlessly integrated ASEAN.

The ASEAN Connectivity Symposium is a flagship annual event that brings together key stakeholders to identify areas of collaboration to enhance the implementation of the MPAC 2025./.VNA

 
 

Mekong-Lancang ties enhanced
Mekong-Lancang ties enhanced
POLITICSicon  6 giờ trước 

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Quang Son talks on the results of the recently concluded third meeting of the six Mekong-Lancang countries in Hanoi on how to minimise the negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vietnam's National Assembly contributes to AIPO-19
Vietnam's National Assembly contributes to AIPO-19
POLITICSicon  12 giờ trước 

The 19th session of the Working Committee and the General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Organization (AIPO-19) took place in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia from August 24-28, 1998.

Activities in Truong Sa without Vietnam’s permission have no merit
Activities in Truong Sa without Vietnam’s permission have no merit
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  14 giờ trước 

Any activities in Vietnam’s Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelago without the country’s permission are meaningless, spokeswoman of the Foreign Ministry Le Thi Thu Hang said on August 27.

Vietnam-Cambodia border topographic maps to be sent to UN
Vietnam-Cambodia border topographic maps to be sent to UN
POLITICSicon  8 giờ trước 

Cambodian border affairs committee chairman Var Kimhong said the government will send newly-drawn Vietnam-Cambodia border topographic maps to the UN for international recognition.

US condemns China’s firing of missiles in East Sea
US condemns China’s firing of missiles in East Sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  8 giờ trước 

The US Department of Defence has voiced concern about China’s recent decision to conduct military exercises, including the firing of ballistic missiles around Vietnam’s Hoang Sa Archipelago in the East Sea.

Vietnam respected in international arena: Ambassador
Vietnam respected in international arena: Ambassador
POLITICSicon  8 giờ trước 

Vietnam has received huge support and respects in the international arena, said Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, who has assumed the position as head of the Vietnam Permanent Mission to the UN for two years.

Japan condemns actions that increase tensions in East Sea
Japan condemns actions that increase tensions in East Sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  14 giờ trước 

Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said on August 27 the country strongly opposed any behaviour that would increase tensions in the East Sea.

US Defence Secretary protests provocative acts in East Sea
US Defence Secretary protests provocative acts in East Sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  16 giờ trước 

US Secretary of Defence Mark Esper on August 26 warned that China’s plan to modernise military forces will embolden its provocative behaviours in the East Sea.

VN Fisheries Association protests Indonesia’s illegal arrest of Vietnamese fishermen
VN Fisheries Association protests Indonesia’s illegal arrest of Vietnamese fishermen
POLITICSicon  27/08/2020 

The Vietnam Fisheries Association opposes Indonesia’s illegal arrest of fishermen from the central province of Khanh Hoa and has demanded the return of the illegally arrested fishermen and three fishing boats.

National Assembly verifies information about deputy member holding Cyprus passport
National Assembly verifies information about deputy member holding Cyprus passport
POLITICSicon  27/08/2020 

The National Assembly Committee for Deputy Affairs’ Head Tran Van Tuy has assigned relevant agencies to check the information of an NA member who is named in a list of politicians buying a passport from the Republic of Cyprus.

US sanctions Chinese firms, individuals for illegal construction of artificial islands in East Sea
US sanctions Chinese firms, individuals for illegal construction of artificial islands in East Sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  27/08/2020 

The Bureau of Industry and Security in the US Department of Commerce announced yesterday that it added 24 Chinese companies to the Entity List for their involvement in the illegal construction of artificial islands in the East Sea.

Vietnam calls for comprehensive ban on nuclear testing
Vietnam calls for comprehensive ban on nuclear testing
POLITICSicon  27/08/2020 

Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of the Vietnam Permanent Mission to the UN, has affirmed that a comprehensive ban on nuclear testing is an important step towards nuclear disarmament.

ASEAN, RoK hold 24th dialogue
ASEAN, RoK hold 24th dialogue
POLITICSicon  27/08/2020 

The 24th dialogue between ASEAN and the Republic of Korea (RoK) was held via video conference on August 26.

Vietnam calls for full respect to Iraq's political independence, sovereignty
Vietnam calls for full respect to Iraq's political independence, sovereignty
POLITICSicon  27/08/2020 

A representative from the Vietnamese permanent mission to the UN has called for full respect to Iraq's political independence, unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity; 

ASEAN Connectivity Coordinating Committee holds consultation with partners
ASEAN Connectivity Coordinating Committee holds consultation with partners
POLITICSicon  27/08/2020 

The ASEAN Connectivity Coordinating Committee held an online consultation with dialogue partners and other partners on August 26 under the chair of Ambassador Tran Duc Binh, head of Vietnam’s delegation to ASEAN.

China’s military exercises in Hoang Sa Archipelago violate Vietnam’s sovereignty
China’s military exercises in Hoang Sa Archipelago violate Vietnam’s sovereignty
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  26/08/2020 

China’s organisation of consecutive military exercises in the waters to the north-northeast of Vietnam’s Hoang Sa archipelago has violated Vietnam’s sovereignty over the archipelago, said Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang.

Vietnam assumes rotary chair of ASEAN Committee in Czech Republic
Vietnam assumes rotary chair of ASEAN Committee in Czech Republic
POLITICSicon  26/08/2020 

Vietnamese Ambassador to the Czech Republic Thai Xuan Dung received the rotary chair of the ASEAN Committee in Prague (ACP) from Indonesian Ambassador Kenssy D. Ekaningsih at a ceremony on August 25.

Completing Vietnam’s initiatives helps strengthening ASEAN’s internal strength: Minister
Completing Vietnam’s initiatives helps strengthening ASEAN’s internal strength: Minister
POLITICSicon  26/08/2020 

Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh talked to the press about the ASEAN’s post-pandemic economic recovery plan on the sidelines of the 52nd meeting of ASEAN Economic Ministers (AEM-52).

Vietnam calls for increased humanitarian relief to Palestinians
Vietnam calls for increased humanitarian relief to Palestinians
POLITICSicon  26/08/2020 

Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of the Vietnamese permanent mission to the UN, has urged the international community to increase its humanitarian assistance to Palestinian people, 

Vietnam strongly condemns terrorist bombings in Sulu, Philippines
Vietnam strongly condemns terrorist bombings in Sulu, Philippines
POLITICSicon  26/08/2020 

Vietnam strongly condemns the terrorist bombings in Jolo town, Sulu province, the Philippines, on August 24, which killed and injured many people, said Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang on August 25.

