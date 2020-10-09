Vietnam, Indonesia call for comprehensive approach to issues in Mali

Vietnam and Indonesia called for a comprehensive approach to address security and humanitarian challenges, and promote socio-economic development in Mali, during a meeting of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on October 8.

Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of the Vietnamese permanent mission to the UN (Photo: VNA)

Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of the Vietnamese permanent mission to the UN, on behalf of Vietnam and Indonesia - two ASEAN member states at the UNSC, reiterated the two countries’ support for solidarity, independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Mali.

Both Vietnam and Indonesia have kept a close watch on the situation in Mali and recognised the appointment of the President and the Prime Minister of the transition government, he said.

Given the worsening situation in the West African nation due to growing terrorism and extreme violence, Quy called on relevant parties to enhance trust and cooperation in order to promote national harmony, promptly return to the civilian regime and continue to implement the 2015 peace deal.

The ambassador also voiced strong support for efforts of the UN, the African Union (AU), the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the international community in pushing ahead with the process of transition and stability in Mali.

At the first face-to-face meeting of the UNSC since March 2020, Mahamat Saleh Annadif, Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General and Head of the UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilisation Mission in Mali (MINUSMA), briefed participants on the situation in Mali, saying it is time for Malian residents and concerned parties to join hands in peace and security building and sustainable development in the country.

MINUSMA stands ready to help Mali and its residents to complete the above-said goals, he pledged.

Some participating countries at the meeting stressed the need to ensure humanitarian activities go smoothly and assist Mali in the pandemic combat and sustainable development./.VNA