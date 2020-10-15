Vietnam, Indonesia call for dialogues to establish peace in Colombia

Vietnam and Indonesia, the two ASEAN member states at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), laid stress on the need to enhance dialogues and carry out peace commitments in Colombia.

Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy joins the UNSC's meeting via video teleconference. (Photo: VNA)

At the UNSC’s meeting on Colombia’s situation held via video teleconference on October 14, Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of Vietnam’s mission to the UN, said Vietnam and Indonesia acknowledged recent positive steps of developments of the Peace Agreement in Colombia.

He suggested relevant parties give overriding priority to protect civilians, particularly women and children, amidst increasing violence and attacks aimed at the Colombian community.

Emphasising the significance of economic development measures in the peace process, Quy hoped that the Columbian government, the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (RAFC), the National Reintegration Council, the UN and international and regional organisations support the building and implementation of a socio-economic strategy for Colombia, including measures to help veterans stabilise their lives.

Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General Carlos Ruiz Massieu, who is also Head of the UN Verification Mission in Colombia, said after four years of implementation, the Peace Agreement helps end more than five decades of confrontation between the Colombian government and the FARC.

However, he expressed his concern over the continued attacks and violence, asking Colombia to handle illegal armed forces and organised crimes.

Besides, he called for relevant parties to have positive response to the UN Secretary-General’s call for ceasefire, carry out the UNSC’s resolution 2532 (2020), and realise targets set in the Peace Agreement.

At the meeting, the UNSC’s members committed to supporting the Colombian government to implement the Peace Agreement, socio-economic development projects, and measures to prevent the COVID-19 pandemic. They wished the relevant sides would complete public policies, and enhance measures ensure safety for the vulnerable communities during the reintegration process./.VNA