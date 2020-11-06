Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Vietnam, Indonesia support long-term measures for Bosnia – Herzegovina

06/11/2020    11:10 GMT+7

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on November 5 held its annual meeting on the situation in Bosnia – Herzegovina, during which Vietnam and Indonesia affirmed their respect for independence, 

sovereignty and territorial integrity of Bosnia - Herzegovina, as well as support for long-term solutions in this country.

Vietnam, Indonesia support long-term measures for Bosnia – Herzegovina hinh anh 1

An online meeting of UNSC on November 4 (Photo: VNA)

Addressing the event, Ambassador Dian Triansyah Djani, head of Indonesia’s permanent mission to the UN and also speaking on behalf of Vietnam, applauded Bosnia-Herzegovina's recent efforts for preparing local elections and promoting post-COVID-19 recovery with the support of the international community.

He said that Bosnia - Herzegovina should strengthen leadership at the local level in political processes to promote economic development for the benefit of the people, and the national unity for sustainable and stable development.

UN Secretary General’s High Representative for Bosnia and Herzegovina Valentin Inzko acknowledged that the signing and implementation of the Dayton Peace Agreement over the last 25 years has brought peace to Bosnia - Herzegovina, creating a framework for future development.

 

Participants said Bosnia - Herzegovina should continue efforts to reform and improve people's lives, and seek solutions to maintain peace and stability in the country.

The same day, the UNSC held an online meeting to discuss the implementation of Resolution 2118 on the issue of chemical weapons in Syria.

Speaking at the event, Ambassador Pham Hai Anh, Deputy Head of the Vietnam Mission to the United Nations, reaffirmed Vietnam's view on chemical weapons in general as stated at many previous meetings, including the condemnation of all use of chemical weapons.

He underlined the importance of the full implementation of the Chemical Weapons Convention, while calling on the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) and Syria to strengthen cooperation to resolve remaining differences in order to fully implement the convention./.VNA

 
 

