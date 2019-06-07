Vietnam joins global efforts to respond to climate change

Vietnam supports and joins global efforts to respond to climate change and address its security implications, particularly in its current role as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council.

browser not support iframe.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh made this remark in his message to the Second Berlin Climate and Security Conference on June 24th.

Climate change is one of the biggest challenges of our times. Its increasingly complex and multi-faceted impacts threaten the very survival of many communities and even entire countries. It can exacerbate instabilities and conflicts, endangering regional and global peace and security.

No single country can solve this alone. A global challenge like climate change requires a global response.

We must all do our parts by implementing international climate agreements within the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, especially the Kyoto Protocol and the Paris Agreement, in which developed countries and major emitters must take the lead in attaining emission reduction targets.

Support to developing countries must be strengthened to effectively respond to climate change, especially in terms of finance and technological transfer for climate change adaptation and mitigation.

And, importantly, we need to focus on resolving root causes of conflicts, including poverty, social injustice, militarism, and disregard for international law.

Viet Nam is one of the countries most heavily affected by climate change. We support and join global efforts to respond to climate change and address its security implications, particularly in our current role as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council.

We look forward to continuing close collaboration with partners around the world in these endeavours to contribute to the ultimate goals of peace, security and development for all./.VNA