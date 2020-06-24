Vietnam joins hands with ASEAN countries in COVID-19 fight

All member countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) have recorded COVID-19 infections.
In the face of the pandemic’s complex developments, Vietnam, in its capacity as ASEAN Chair in 2020, has been actively promoting the bloc’s common efforts and cooperating with partners in the fight against the disease.
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, as the Chairman of ASEAN in 2020, chairs the Special ASEAN and ASEAN+3 Summits on COVID-19, April 14, 2020 (Photo: VNA)
Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Quoc Dzung presents a symbolic number of medical supplies of the Government and people of Vietnam to support the COVID-19 prevention and control of the governments and people of eight countries in Southeast Asia, South Asia and South Pacific, Hanoi, May 18, 2020 (Photo: VNA)
The Vietnamese Ambassador to Cambodia Vu Quang Minh presents a symbolic number of medical supplies of the Government and people of Vietnam to support the government and people of Cambodia in the COVID-19 prevention and control, April 8, 2020 (Photo: VNA)
Vice President of the Vietnam-Laos Friendship Association Nguyen Manh Hung hands over medical supplies to the Laos-Vietnam Friendship Association through the Lao Embassy in Hanoi, to help Lao people, especially doctors and nurses who are directly involved in preventing and combating the COVID-19, April 21, 2020 (Photo: VNA)
The association of Vietnamese-origin people in Thailand’s Udon Thani province presents masks to Udon Thani provincial hospital to prevent the spread of COVID-19 outbreak, April 7, 2020 (Photo: VNA)
Officer of the Military Region 2 High Command (R) presents medical supplies to representative of nothern Lao provinces at Tay Trang International Border Gate, Dien Bien province, April 21, 2020 (Photo: VNA)
