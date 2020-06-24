Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
24/06/2020 14:31:47 (GMT +7)
Go
 
POLITICS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Vietnam joins hands with ASEAN countries in COVID-19 fight

 
 
24/06/2020    13:29 GMT+7

All member countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) have recorded COVID-19 infections. 

In the face of the pandemic’s complex developments, Vietnam, in its capacity as ASEAN Chair in 2020, has been actively promoting the bloc’s common efforts and cooperating with partners in the fight against the disease.

Vietnam joins hands with ASEAN countries in COVID-19 fight

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, as the Chairman of ASEAN in 2020, chairs the Special ASEAN and ASEAN+3 Summits on COVID-19, April 14, 2020 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam joins hands with ASEAN countries in COVID-19 fight


Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, as the Chairman of ASEAN in 2020, chairs the Special ASEAN and ASEAN+3 Summits on COVID-19, April 14, 2020 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam joins hands with ASEAN countries in COVID-19 fight



Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Quoc Dzung presents a symbolic number of medical supplies of the Government and people of Vietnam to support the COVID-19 prevention and control of the governments and people of eight countries in Southeast Asia, South Asia and South Pacific, Hanoi, May 18, 2020 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam joins hands with ASEAN countries in COVID-19 fight



Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Quoc Dzung presents a symbolic number of medical supplies of the Government and people of Vietnam to support the COVID-19 prevention and control of the governments and people of eight countries in Southeast Asia, South Asia and South Pacific, Hanoi, May 18, 2020 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam joins hands with ASEAN countries in COVID-19 fight



Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Quoc Dzung presents a symbolic number of medical supplies of the Government and people of Vietnam to support the COVID-19 prevention and control of the governments and people of eight countries in Southeast Asia, South Asia and South Pacific, Hanoi, May 18, 2020 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam joins hands with ASEAN countries in COVID-19 fight



Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Quoc Dzung presents a symbolic number of medical supplies of the Government and people of Vietnam to support the COVID-19 prevention and control of the governments and people of eight countries in Southeast Asia, South Asia and South Pacific, Hanoi, May 18, 2020 (Photo: VNA)

 
Vietnam joins hands with ASEAN countries in COVID-19 fight



Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Quoc Dzung presents a symbolic number of medical supplies of the Government and people of Vietnam to support the COVID-19 prevention and control of the governments and people of eight countries in Southeast Asia, South Asia and South Pacific, Hanoi, May 18, 2020 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam joins hands with ASEAN countries in COVID-19 fight



The Vietnamese Ambassador to Cambodia Vu Quang Minh presents a symbolic number of medical supplies of the Government and people of Vietnam to support the government and people of Cambodia in the COVID-19 prevention and control, April 8, 2020 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam joins hands with ASEAN countries in COVID-19 fight



Vice President of the Vietnam-Laos Friendship Association Nguyen Manh Hung hands over medical supplies to the Laos-Vietnam Friendship Association through the Lao Embassy in Hanoi, to help Lao people, especially doctors and nurses who are directly involved in preventing and combating the COVID-19, April 21, 2020 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam joins hands with ASEAN countries in COVID-19 fight



The association of Vietnamese-origin people in Thailand’s Udon Thani province presents masks to Udon Thani provincial hospital to prevent the spread of COVID-19 outbreak, April 7, 2020 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam joins hands with ASEAN countries in COVID-19 fight



Officer of the Military Region 2 High Command (R) presents medical supplies to representative of nothern Lao provinces at Tay Trang International Border Gate, Dien Bien province, April 21, 2020 (Photo: VNA)

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnam stresses importance of promoting transitional period in South Sudan
Vietnam stresses importance of promoting transitional period in South Sudan
POLITICSicon  2 giờ trước 

A Vietnamese diplomat underlined the importance of promoting the transitional period and fully implementing the peace agreement in South Sudan while attending the UN Security Council’s online meeting

Vietnam leads ASEAN to deal with regional challenges: Deputy FM
Vietnam leads ASEAN to deal with regional challenges: Deputy FM
POLITICSicon  2 giờ trước 

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and General Secretary of the National ASEAN 2020 Committee Nguyen Quoc Dung has emphasized Vietnam’s leading role in the fight against the COVID-19 in Southeast Asia, 

Russia holds World War Two victory parade in coronavirus shadow
Russia holds World War Two victory parade in coronavirus shadow
POLITICSicon  1 giờ trước 

The military parade celebrating Nazi Germany's defeat was postponed from 9 May due to the lockdown.

Measures needed to ensure on-schedule public investment disbursement: NA deputies
Measures needed to ensure on-schedule public investment disbursement: NA deputies
POLITICSicon  2 giờ trước 

Vietnam News Agency speaks to National Assembly deputies on the sidelines of the plenary session on the Government’s target of disbursing 100 per cent of allocated public investment budget this year to boost 

RCEP members determined to sign deal in November
RCEP members determined to sign deal in November
POLITICSicon  8 giờ trước 

Ministers from countries participating in negotiations over the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) gathered at the 10th intersessional meeting held in the form of a video conference on June 23

ASCC Council’s meeting issues Joint Ministerial Statement
ASCC Council’s meeting issues Joint Ministerial Statement
POLITICSicon  16 giờ trước 

The virtual 23rd meeting of the ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community (ASCC) Council issued a Joint Ministerial Statement on June 23.

ASEAN 2020: online meetings save travel, organisations costs
ASEAN 2020: online meetings save travel, organisations costs
POLITICSicon  17 giờ trước 

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and General Secretary of the National ASEAN 2020 Committee Nguyen Quoc Dung spoke of the organisation of the upcoming 36th ASEAN Summit as well as topics to be tabled for discussion at the meeting, 

36th ASEAN Summit to concentrate on addressing COVID-19 crisis: Deputy FM
36th ASEAN Summit to concentrate on addressing COVID-19 crisis: Deputy FM
POLITICSicon  17 giờ trước 

The upcoming 36th ASEAN Summit will focus on the development of the ASEAN Community in the immediate future and measures to address the social and economic impact of the COVID-19 crisis in the region, 

Vietnamese, Malaysian PMs hold phone talk
Vietnamese, Malaysian PMs hold phone talk
POLITICSicon  16 giờ trước 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc held a phone talk with his Malaysian counterpart Muhyiddin Yassin on June 23 to discuss cooperation between Vietnam and Malaysia, and regional and international issues of shared concern.

ASEAN Social-Cultural Community Council convenes 23rd meeting
ASEAN Social-Cultural Community Council convenes 23rd meeting
POLITICSicon  17 giờ trước 

A virtual 23rd meeting of the ASEAN Social-Cultural Community (ASCC) Council took place in Hanoi today, with the ten ministers in charge of ASCC, the ASEAN Secretary General, delegates from member countries, and the ASEAN Secretariat taking part.

Indonesian scholar highlights focuses for 36th ASEAN Summit
Indonesian scholar highlights focuses for 36th ASEAN Summit
POLITICSicon  17 giờ trước 

Indonesian scholar Prof. Aleksius Jemadu has said the 36th ASEAN Summit needs to focus on policy coordination in response to COVID-19, regional stability in face of complicated developments in the East Sea 

Police Party Central Committee tasked with ensuring safety of National Party Congress
Police Party Central Committee tasked with ensuring safety of National Party Congress
POLITICSicon  23/06/2020 

Party General Secretary, President Nguyen Phu Trong asked the Police’s Party Central Committee to pay attention to building a strong and transparent organisation, providing firm and reliable support to the Party, the State and people.

Vietnam attends IAEA Board of Governors teleconference
Vietnam attends IAEA Board of Governors teleconference
POLITICSicon  23/06/2020 

Ambassador Le Dung, Vietnam’s permanent representative to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), reaffirmed Vietnam commitment to maintaining close cooperation with the agency

Senior officials for ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community meet online
Senior officials for ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community meet online
POLITICSicon  23/06/2020 

The 28th meeting of the Senior Officials’ Committee for the ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community (SOCA) was held via video conference under the chair of the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs (MoLISA) on June 22.

Vietnam calls on parties to fully implement peace agreement in Central Africa
Vietnam calls on parties to fully implement peace agreement in Central Africa
POLITICSicon  23/06/2020 

Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of Vietnam’s Mission to the United Nations, has called on the government of Central Africa and relevant parties to fully implement the Peace Agreement

Vietnam encourages ASEAN to promote social development after pandemic
Vietnam encourages ASEAN to promote social development after pandemic
POLITICSicon  23/06/2020 

The pandemic has not only caused negative impacts on people's health but their livelihoods, especially the poor and vulnerable.

Vietnam hopes for more ADB support: PM Phuc
Vietnam hopes for more ADB support: PM Phuc
POLITICSicon  23/06/2020 

As Vietnam is in need of resources for its production recovery, the country hopes for more support from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) to develop major fields such as infrastructure and smart agriculture, PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc said yesterday.

Politburo directive on leadership of election of deputies to NA, People’s Councils
Politburo directive on leadership of election of deputies to NA, People’s Councils
POLITICSicon  22/06/2020 

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Nguyen Phu Trong on June 20 issued Directive No.45-CT/TW of the Political Bureau on the leadership of the election of deputies to the 15th National Assembly

36th ASEAN Summit to be held online
36th ASEAN Summit to be held online
POLITICSicon  22/06/2020 

The 36th ASEAN Summit will be held online on June 26, the Vietnamese Foreign Ministry said on June 21.

Russian Academy of Sciences holds webinar on East Sea
Russian Academy of Sciences holds webinar on East Sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  22/06/2020 

The Russian Academy of Sciences (RAS) held a webinar on conflicts in the East Sea and current challenges and threats on June 20, attracting around 30 leading experts and scholars in Asian-Pacific-related issues in Russia.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 