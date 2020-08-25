Vietnam makes impressive performance at Army Games 2020

The Vietnamese team put in a strong performance during the opening day of the International Army Games 2020 and the International Military-Technical Forum which is currently underway in Moscow, Russia.
|The Vietnam People’s Army team use a Tank T-72B3 in order to compete in the Tank Biathlon event at the Army Games 2020.
Images showcasing the Vietnamese team in action are broadcast on a large screen.
The Vietnamese team come second in Group 2 in the Tank Biathlon event with a time of 32 minutes and 20 seconds, behind only South Ossetia who recorded a time of 31 minutes and 49 seconds.
|Here are the rankings from Group 2 in the Tank Biathlon event. South Ossetia lead the way, followed by Vietnam, Tajikistan, and Qatar.
The Vietnamese team receive plenty of support from their teammates, in addition to members of the overseas Vietnamese community in Russia.
