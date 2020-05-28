Vietnam might make exceptions to age limits for key leadership posts next term

It stated that it’s necessary to have leaders who are “politically experienced to steer the country through waves”.

Party officials, whose ages might exceed the limits prescribed by the regulations, could still be re-elected to the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV)’s Central Committee in the 2021-2026 term, an official has said.

Vietnam's key leaders might include officials whose ages exceed the limits. Photo: Doan Bac

“In special cases in which those who are out of the age groups and are needed to serve another term, the Politburo and the Secretariat will meditate and submit to the CPV Central Committee for consideration at the 13th Party Congress,” Nguyen Hong Dien, deputy head of the Party’s Commission of Communication and Education, said at a meeting on May 27.

The next Party congress is slated to be held in the first quarter of 2021.

“Special cases” in personnel are lessons learned from the previous terms to meet the country’s situation, Dien said.

The CPV Central Committee should consider the special cases that are “suddenly” nominated though they are not among candidates selected by authorized agencies before, he added.

Some suggestions have stated that it’s necessary to have leaders who are “politically experienced to steer the country through hardships” in the course that the country may face difficult and complicated situations, he emphasized.

At the 12th National Party Congress in January 2016, the Party requires the age for re-election to the Central Committee not to exceed 60 and 65 for those seeking to be elected to the Secretariat and Politburo, respectively.

However, exceptions were made for five personnel who were General Secretary of the CPV Nguyen Phu Trong, Deputy Chairman of the National Assembly Uong Chu Luu, Deputy Minister of Public Security Bui Van Nam, Deputy Minister of Defense Do Ba Ty, and former Government’s Inspector General Huynh Phong Tranh (not elected finally).

Key leaders amount to 200

According to Dien, the number of the Central Committee members for the next term is estimated to reach 200, including 180 official representatives and 20 alternates.

The number of the Politburo, the country’s most powerful body, would be 17-19 people while the Secretariat would have 12-13 members.

As many as 19 people were elected for the Politburo at the 12th Congress, however, the body now has 16 after President Tran Dai Quang died in September 2018, former Ho Chi Minh City Party chief Dinh La Thang was sentenced to jail and Executive Secretary Dinh The Huynh is on sick leave.

The ratio of officials at the ages of 50-60 might account for 70%, those below 50 represent around 15-20%, and 10% above 60, Dien said, adding that young people, women, and people of ethnic minorities would be the priorities when selecting candidates. Hanoitimes

