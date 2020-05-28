Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
29/05/2020 17:59:57 (GMT +7)
Go
 
POLITICS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Vietnam might make exceptions to age limits for key leadership posts next term

 
 
29/05/2020    16:48 GMT+7

It stated that it’s necessary to have leaders who are “politically experienced to steer the country through waves”.

Party officials, whose ages might exceed the limits prescribed by the regulations, could still be re-elected to the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV)’s Central Committee in the 2021-2026 term, an official has said.

 Vietnam's key leaders might include officials whose ages exceed the limits. Photo: Doan Bac

“In special cases in which those who are out of the age groups and are needed to serve another term, the Politburo and the Secretariat will meditate and submit to the CPV Central Committee for consideration at the 13th Party Congress,” Nguyen Hong Dien, deputy head of the Party’s Commission of Communication and Education, said at a meeting on May 27.

The next Party congress is slated to be held in the first quarter of 2021.

“Special cases” in personnel are lessons learned from the previous terms to meet the country’s situation, Dien said.

The CPV Central Committee should consider the special cases that are “suddenly” nominated though they are not among candidates selected by authorized agencies before, he added.

Some suggestions have stated that it’s necessary to have leaders who are “politically experienced to steer the country through hardships” in the course that the country may face difficult and complicated situations, he emphasized.

At the 12th National Party Congress in January 2016, the Party requires the age for re-election to the Central Committee not to exceed 60 and 65 for those seeking to be elected to the Secretariat and Politburo, respectively.

 

However, exceptions were made for five personnel who were General Secretary of the CPV Nguyen Phu Trong, Deputy Chairman of the National Assembly Uong Chu Luu, Deputy Minister of Public Security Bui Van Nam, Deputy Minister of Defense Do Ba Ty, and former Government’s Inspector General Huynh Phong Tranh (not elected finally).

Key leaders amount to 200

According to Dien, the number of the Central Committee members for the next term is estimated to reach 200, including 180 official representatives and 20 alternates.

The number of the Politburo, the country’s most powerful body, would be 17-19 people while the Secretariat would have 12-13 members.

As many as 19 people were elected for the Politburo at the 12th Congress, however, the body now has 16 after President Tran Dai Quang died in September 2018, former Ho Chi Minh City Party chief Dinh La Thang was sentenced to jail and Executive Secretary Dinh The Huynh is on sick leave.

The ratio of officials at the ages of 50-60 might account for 70%, those below 50 represent around 15-20%, and 10% above 60, Dien said, adding that young people, women, and people of ethnic minorities would be the priorities when selecting candidates. Hanoitimes

Linh Pham

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnam objects to China’s vegetable cultivation in Hoang Sa archipelago
Vietnam objects to China’s vegetable cultivation in Hoang Sa archipelago
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  7 giờ trước 

Vice Spokesman of the Foreign Ministry Doan Khac Viet on May 28 repeated that all activities without Vietnam’s permission in the Hoang Sa (Paracel) and Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelagos are valueless.

What foreign ambassadors say about Vietnam's coronavirus fight?
What foreign ambassadors say about Vietnam's coronavirus fight?
FEATUREicon  10 giờ trước 

It seems that Vietnam has adapted to a "new normal" state after it reopened the economy in late April.

VN's participation in UN peacekeeping forces shows its responsibility to the world
VN's participation in UN peacekeeping forces shows its responsibility to the world
POLITICSicon  28/05/2020 

Vietnam's participation in the UN peacekeeping forces represents its responsibility to the international community. The UN recognizes the commitment and results that Vietnam has achieved in this area.

Tougher sentences for child abusers: NA deputies
Tougher sentences for child abusers: NA deputies
POLITICSicon  28/05/2020 

A number of National Assembly (NA) deputies are calling for tougher penalties to be handed down to child abusers.

Vietnam prioritises protecting civilians in armed conflicts: Ambassador
Vietnam prioritises protecting civilians in armed conflicts: Ambassador
POLITICSicon  28/05/2020 

Protecting civilians in armed conflicts is the top priority of Vietnam at the United Nations and its Security Council, Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of the Vietnamese mission to the United Nations, has affirmed.

ASEAN military medicine forces join online COVID-19 response exercise
ASEAN military medicine forces join online COVID-19 response exercise
POLITICSicon  28/05/2020 

An online table-top exercise (TTX) on COVID-19 response among ASEAN member states’ military medicine forces was held on May 27, chaired by the Vietnamese Defence Ministry’s Military Medical Department.

Vietnam helps ASEAN battle the COVID-19 pandemic
Vietnam helps ASEAN battle the COVID-19 pandemic
POLITICSicon  27/05/2020 

This year, the Chairmanship of ASEAN has been taken up by Vietnam, which is its third time since the country joined ASEAN 25 years ago. 

Vietnam cooperating with Japan on probe of alleged bribery case related to Tenma Vietnam
Vietnam cooperating with Japan on probe of alleged bribery case related to Tenma Vietnam
POLITICSicon  27/05/2020 

Vietnam is coordinating with Japan on the investigation of a Japanese company allegedly paying bribes to Vietnamese tax and customs officials, said Minister of Public Security To Lam on the sidelines of the National Assembly meeting yesterday.

Vietnamese, Philippine leaders hold phone talks
Vietnamese, Philippine leaders hold phone talks
POLITICSicon  27/05/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc held phone talks with President of the Philippines Rodrigo Duterte on Tuesday to discuss bilateral and regional cooperation amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Time to build a comprehensive and inclusive environmental law: minister
Time to build a comprehensive and inclusive environmental law: minister
POLITICSicon  27/05/2020 

Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Tran Hong Ha has said amending the Law on Environment Protection is urgent to ensure the country’s sustainable development.

Corruption fight must put common interest above all: Top leader
Corruption fight must put common interest above all: Top leader
POLITICSicon  27/05/2020 

Party General Secretary, President Nguyen Phu Trong on Tuesday said the fight against corruption must be enhanced, noting that the work must continue despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

NA deputies discuss land use tax exemption
NA deputies discuss land use tax exemption
POLITICSicon  26/05/2020 

National Assembly deputies continued discussing on the development of agricultural production at the morning working session on Monday with a focus on the draft resolution on agricultural land use tax exemptions.

Marie Cau: First transgender mayor elected in France
Marie Cau: First transgender mayor elected in France
POLITICSicon  26/05/2020 

The council of Tilloy-lez-Marchiennes chose Marie Cau as their new mayor on Saturday.

Cambodia to organise ASEM 13 as scheduled
Cambodia to organise ASEM 13 as scheduled
POLITICSicon  26/05/2020 

Cambodia will go ahead with plans to host the 13th Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM 13) from November 16-17, said Luy David, Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and Head of the ASEM 13 National Secretariat.

Administration Reform Index shows public trust in Government
Administration Reform Index shows public trust in Government
POLITICSicon  25/05/2020 

Minister of Home Affairs Le Vinh Tan talks about the 2019 Public Administration Reform Index (PAR Index) and the Satisfaction Index of Public Administration Services (SIPAS) which were released last week.

The world in the post-Covid-19 era (Part 6)
The world in the post-Covid-19 era (Part 6)
FEATUREicon  26/05/2020 

Despite the best scenario, the consequences that the invisible Covid-19 enemy has caused to nations and international relations are severe, which will affect the world decades later.

NA deputies discuss Law on Residency
NA deputies discuss Law on Residency
POLITICSicon  25/05/2020 

Members of the National Assembly on Saturday had an online discussion on the piloting of the urban administration model in Da Nang, and a report on the revised law on residence.

Vietnam, US forge comprehensive partnership
Vietnam, US forge comprehensive partnership
POLITICSicon  25/05/2020 

Vietnamese Ambassador to the US Ha Kim Ngoc has held phone talks with US Congressman Ami Bera, Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee’s Subcommittee on Asia, the Pacific and Nonproliferation, 

Coronavirus: China accuses US of spreading 'conspiracies'
Coronavirus: China accuses US of spreading 'conspiracies'
POLITICSicon  25/05/2020 

The country's top diplomat hits out at Washington - raising tensions between the two world powers.

Netanyahu trial: Israeli prime minister faces Jerusalem court
Netanyahu trial: Israeli prime minister faces Jerusalem court
POLITICSicon  25/05/2020 

The country is gripped by the spectacle of a serving leader being tried for the first time.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 