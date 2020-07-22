Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Vietnam, New Zealand aim to lift bilateral ties to new high

22/07/2020    14:11 GMT+7

Online high-level talks between Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and his New Zealand counterpart Jacinda Ardern, 

scheduled for July 22, demonstrate Vietnam’s wishes and commitments to work together with New Zealand to quickly advance bilateral ties to a new high.

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (left) and his New Zealand counterpart Jacinda Ardern

The elevation of ties matches the spirit of the joint statement on enhancing the comprehensive partnership towards a strategic partnership, issued during the visit to New Zealand by Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc in 2018.

Vietnam and New Zealand established diplomatic ties on June 19, 1975 and the bilateral relationship has developed positively and sustainably over the course of the past 45 years.

New Zealand opened an embassy in Hanoi and a consulate general in HCM City in November 1995, while Vietnam opened an embassy in New Zealand in May 2003 and a commercial affairs office in Auckland in 2005, which was moved to Wellington in 2007.

The relationship has made great, rapid strides forward over the years, with the establishment of a comprehensive partnership in September 2009, which is seen as a milestone helping to promote bilateral ties across fields in a more comprehensive, pragmatic, and effective manner.

The two sides reached an action programme for 2013-2016 on the implementation of the comprehensive partnership, and issued a joint statement in which they agreed to foster and deepen the comprehensive partnership towards a strategic partnership in March 2015. They signed another action programme for 2017-2020 on the sidelines of APEC 2017.

The two countries have maintained high-level exchanges and meetings of delegations, with the latest on the New Zealand side being the visits to Vietnam by Governor-General Jerry Mateparae in August 2013, Prime Minister John Key in July 2010 and November 2015, and Prime Minister Ardern during the APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting in 2017.

 

Visits to New Zealand were made by Party General Secretary Nong Duc Manh in September 2009, Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung in March 2015, and Prime Minister Phuc in March 2018.

They have also maintained bilateral cooperation mechanisms, including a strategic dialogue on national defence at the deputy ministerial level, which was first held in November 2015.

Two-way trade has also expanded over the years. As of the end of 2018, New Zealand had 28 valid projects worth about 101.94 million USD in Vietnam, ranking it 41st out of 120 countries and territories investing in the country. Meanwhile, Vietnam had six joint venture projects valued at 25.62 million USD in New Zealand.

New Zealand has increased its official development assistance (ODA) to Vietnam, from 2.3 million USD during the 2003-2004 financial year to around 7.4 million USD for 2012-2013 and 18.6 million USD for 2015-2018, via both bilateral and multilateral channels, focusing on such areas as personnel development, education and training, and sustainable agricultural and rural development.

Progress has also been seen in cooperation in national defence and security, education and training, labour, transport, tourism, and agriculture.

New Zealand Ambassador in Vietnam Wendy Mathews said the two countries’ agricultural sectors are reciprocal. New Zealand has allowed the importation of Vietnamese mango, dragon fruit, and rambutan. In turn, Vietnam has opened its doors to New Zealand’s potatoes, frozen beef, kiwi fruit, and apples.

They supported each other and coordinated closely in the negotiations over and signing of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) agreement and are pushing ahead with talks on the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) agreement.

More than 5,000 Vietnamese are living in New Zealand, mostly in Auckland, Christchurch, and Wellington./. VNA

 
 

Other News

EU mobilises over $900 million to help ASEAN battle COVID-19
EU mobilises over $900 million to help ASEAN battle COVID-19
POLITICSicon  4 giờ trước 

The European Union has mobilised a “Team Europe” package of over 800 million EUR (920 million USD) to support ASEAN nation in the fight against COVID-19.

Steering Committee for Vietnam-China Bilateral Cooperation holds 12th meeting
Steering Committee for Vietnam-China Bilateral Cooperation holds 12th meeting
POLITICSicon  3 giờ trước 

Vietnam and China defined major tasks in the time ahead to beef up their comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership in a sustainable way, 

Sri Lanka and Vietnam celebrate 50 years of formal diplomatic relations
Sri Lanka and Vietnam celebrate 50 years of formal diplomatic relations
POLITICSicon  20 giờ trước 

Ambassador Walpita Gamage Sampath Prasanna sends a message to Việt Nam News readers to celebrate 50th anniversary of friendship between Vietnam and Sri Lanka.

ASEAN Regional Forum Senior Officials Meeting held via video conference
ASEAN Regional Forum Senior Officials Meeting held via video conference
POLITICSicon  4 giờ trước 

The ASEAN Regional Forum Senior Officials’ Meeting (ARF SOM) was held via video conference on July 21 under the chair of Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Quoc Dung.

ASEAN+3 discusses COVID-19 response plans
ASEAN+3 discusses COVID-19 response plans
POLITICSicon  22 giờ trước 

China, Japan and the Republic of Korea (RoK) affirmed their support for ASEAN’s initiatives in promoting co-operation to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic at an online meeting of ASEAN+3 Senior Officials’ Meeting on Monday.

Inspection Commission decides disciplinary measures on ranking officials
Inspection Commission decides disciplinary measures on ranking officials
POLITICSicon  21/07/2020 

The Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission issued an announcement on July 20 about the outcomes of its 46th session from July 15-17 under the chair of Secretary of the Party Central Committee and its head Tran Cam Tu.

Online meeting talks post-2025 ASEAN Community Vision
Online meeting talks post-2025 ASEAN Community Vision
POLITICSicon  21/07/2020 

In Vietnam’s capacity as the ASEAN Chair, Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Quoc Dung on July 20 chaired an online inter-sectoral meeting of ASEAN senior officials to discuss orientations to building post-2025 ASEAN Community Vision.

Portland protests: Trump threatens to send officers to more US cities
Portland protests: Trump threatens to send officers to more US cities
POLITICSicon  22 giờ trước 

President Donald Trump has threatened to send more federal law enforcement officers to major US cities to control ongoing protests.

Deputy FM chairs ASEAN+3 Senior Officials’ Meeting
Deputy FM chairs ASEAN+3 Senior Officials’ Meeting
POLITICSicon  21/07/2020 

Nguyen Quoc Dung, Deputy Foreign Minister and head of SOM ASEAN of Vietnam, as the Chair of the ASEAN and the ASEAN+3 cooperation framework, 

Coronavirus: EU leaders reach recovery deal after marathon summit
Coronavirus: EU leaders reach recovery deal after marathon summit
POLITICSicon  23 giờ trước 

After four days of fractious talks, leaders approve €750bn ($859bn) in aid to hard-hit member states.

A patriotic intellectual in profile
A patriotic intellectual in profile
POLITICSicon  21/07/2020 

With extraordinary patriotism and energy, lawyer Nguyen Huu Tho overcame many temptations and the constraints of society at the time to become a leader of the South Vietnam liberation force,

Vietnam actively engages in UN Human Rights Council’s 44th session
Vietnam actively engages in UN Human Rights Council’s 44th session
POLITICSicon  20/07/2020 

A Vietnamese delegation, led by Ambassador Le Thi Tuyet Mai - Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, the World Trade Organisation (WTO) and other international organisations in Geneva, Switzerland – 

Vietnam, New Zealand Prime Ministers to hold virtual summit this month
Vietnam, New Zealand Prime Ministers to hold virtual summit this month
POLITICSicon  17/07/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and New Zealand’s counterpart Jacinda Ardern will hold online summit on July 22, Foreign Ministry’s Spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang told reporters Thursday.

US election 2020: Kanye West launches unconventional bid for presidency
US election 2020: Kanye West launches unconventional bid for presidency
POLITICSicon  20/07/2020 

Fans have questioned whether the rapper's last-minute bid for the presidency is genuine.

VN Foreign Ministry warns over scam repatriation flights
VN Foreign Ministry warns over scam repatriation flights
POLITICSicon  17/07/2020 

The foreign ministry has urged overseas Vietnamese wishing to go home to be cautious and only rely on official channels to get tickets for repatriation flights.

Coronavirus: EU leaders start third day of recovery talks
Coronavirus: EU leaders start third day of recovery talks
POLITICSicon  19/07/2020 

As global cases rise by record numbers, EU leaders struggle to reach a deal on a recovery package.

Japanese governor honoured with Vietnam’s Friendship Medal
Japanese governor honoured with Vietnam’s Friendship Medal
POLITICSicon  17/07/2020 

Vietnamese Ambassador to Japan Vu Hong Nam, empowered by the State President, presented the Friendship Medal to Seiji Hagiwara, Governor of Mimasaka city in Japan’s Okayama prefecture, 

Vietnam contributes to maintaining peace, stability in East Sea
Vietnam contributes to maintaining peace, stability in East Sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  17/07/2020 

Since joining ASEAN on July 25, 1995, Vietnam has always proactively communicated and cooperated with other member countries on promoting the bloc’s common role and each member’s interests on the sea.

Vietnam reaffirms sovereignty over Spratly and Paracels islands
Vietnam reaffirms sovereignty over Spratly and Paracels islands
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  16/07/2020 

Vietnam has a full legal foundation and historical evidence to back up its sovereignty claims over the Truong Sa (Spratly) and Hoang Sa (Paracel) islands and calls for all countries to respect international law.

US tech and film 'collaborating' with China - US Attorney General William Barr
US tech and film 'collaborating' with China - US Attorney General William Barr
POLITICSicon  17/07/2020 

US Attorney General William Barr has accused Hollywood and US tech firms of "collaborating" with the Chinese government to do business there.

