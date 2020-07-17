Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
17/07/2020 15:34:49 (GMT +7)
Go
 
POLITICS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Vietnam, New Zealand Prime Ministers to hold virtual summit this month

17/07/2020    14:26 GMT+7

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and New Zealand’s counterpart Jacinda Ardern will hold online summit on July 22, Foreign Ministry’s Spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang told reporters Thursday.

Vietnam, New Zealand Prime Ministers to hold virtual summit this month

Foreign Ministry’s Spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang

The two leaders are expected to discuss measures to foster bolateral ties across such fields like politics, trade-investment, defense and security, education, agriculture, people-to-people exchanges, and COVID-19 response, in a comprehensive and practical manner, Hang said.

The summit aims to lift up the bilateral ties to new levels in line with the spirit of the Joint Statement issued on the occasion of Prime Minister Phuc’s visit to New Zealand in 2018.

The two Prime Ministers will also exchange views on regional and international issues of common concerns, said the Spokesperson.

 

Asked about the possibility of upgrading the bilateral ties to strategic partnership on the summit day, Hang said this year marks the 45th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and New Zeland.

Since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1975, the bilateral ties have advanced progressively and sustainablly. Last year, the two sides lifted up the ties to comprehensive partnership level, which was a milestone for the sides to beef up the ties in an increasingly comprehensive, practical and effective manner across fields.

Based on the positive achievements of the past 45 years, Vietnam wishes and pledges to work with New Zealand to soon advance the ties to a new height, according to Hang. VGP

 
 

Other News

.
VN Foreign Ministry warns over scam repatriation flights
VN Foreign Ministry warns over scam repatriation flights
POLITICSicon  2 giờ trước 

The foreign ministry has urged overseas Vietnamese wishing to go home to be cautious and only rely on official channels to get tickets for repatriation flights.

Japanese governor honoured with Vietnam’s Friendship Medal
Japanese governor honoured with Vietnam’s Friendship Medal
POLITICSicon  4 giờ trước 

Vietnamese Ambassador to Japan Vu Hong Nam, empowered by the State President, presented the Friendship Medal to Seiji Hagiwara, Governor of Mimasaka city in Japan’s Okayama prefecture, 

Vietnam contributes to maintaining peace, stability in East Sea
Vietnam contributes to maintaining peace, stability in East Sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  8 giờ trước 

Since joining ASEAN on July 25, 1995, Vietnam has always proactively communicated and cooperated with other member countries on promoting the bloc’s common role and each member’s interests on the sea.

Vietnam reaffirms sovereignty over Spratly and Paracels islands
Vietnam reaffirms sovereignty over Spratly and Paracels islands
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  18 giờ trước 

Vietnam has a full legal foundation and historical evidence to back up its sovereignty claims over the Truong Sa (Spratly) and Hoang Sa (Paracel) islands and calls for all countries to respect international law.

US tech and film 'collaborating' with China - US Attorney General William Barr
US tech and film 'collaborating' with China - US Attorney General William Barr
POLITICSicon  2 giờ trước 

US Attorney General William Barr has accused Hollywood and US tech firms of "collaborating" with the Chinese government to do business there.

Malaysia calls for resolution of East Sea disputes based on int’l law
Malaysia calls for resolution of East Sea disputes based on int’l law
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  5 giờ trước 

Malaysian Foreign Minister Hishamuddin Hussein on July 16 affirmed his country’s consistent position that parties should work together to ensure peace, security and stability in the East Sea.

ASEAN, Indian senior officials gather at online 22nd meeting
ASEAN, Indian senior officials gather at online 22nd meeting
POLITICSicon  5 giờ trước 

Senior officials of ASEAN countries and India agreed to enhance the two sides’ cooperation in various fields at their 22nd annual meeting held online on July 16.

EU leaders meet in push for Covid recovery deal
EU leaders meet in push for Covid recovery deal
POLITICSicon  4 giờ trước 

Hopes of reaching an agreement are not high, but some countries say they need urgent funding.

Building ASEAN Community remains top priority: Senior ASEAN officials
Building ASEAN Community remains top priority: Senior ASEAN officials
POLITICSicon  4 giờ trước 

Successfully building the ASEAN Community continues to be a top priority of the bloc despite the difficulties and challenges posed by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, 

Mexico and Vietnam: for an open and strong multilateral trade system
Mexico and Vietnam: for an open and strong multilateral trade system
POLITICSicon  20 giờ trước 

In forty-five years of diplomatic relations, economic ties between Mexico and Vietnam have grown significantly.

Cuban friendship medal bestowed upon Vietnamese ambassador
Cuban friendship medal bestowed upon Vietnamese ambassador
POLITICSicon  21 giờ trước 

Vietnamese Ambassador to Cuba Nguyen Trung Thanh has received the country’ friendship medal for his contributions to Vietnam - Cuba relations.

Australia affirms continued support for freedom of navigation in East Sea
Australia affirms continued support for freedom of navigation in East Sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  16/07/2020 

Australia will continue to strongly advocate the freedom of navigation through the East Sea (internationally called the South China Sea), Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on July 16.

Vietnam steps up health co-operation with the UK
Vietnam steps up health co-operation with the UK
POLITICSicon  16/07/2020 

British Ambassador Gareth Ward and Vietnamese Acting Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long signed a Memorandum of Understanding yesterday to outline future co-operation through the Better Health Programme, part of the UK’s Prosperity Fund.

VN Prime Minister appoints new deputy defence ministers
VN Prime Minister appoints new deputy defence ministers
POLITICSicon  16/07/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc recently signed decisions on the appointment of new deputy defence ministers.

Thai Deputy Prime Minister and three ministers resign
Thai Deputy Prime Minister and three ministers resign
POLITICSicon  23 giờ trước 

Thailand’s Deputy Prime Minister Somkid Jatusripitak and three ministers working for him have resigned from the cabinet, paving the way for the reshuffle of the government's economic ministerial team.

National Assembly approves nearly $6bn in funding to aid development of ethnic minority groups
National Assembly approves nearly $6bn in funding to aid development of ethnic minority groups
POLITICSicon  16/07/2020 

The National Assembly has approved $5.97 billion in funding for the implementation of the first phase of the national target programme on socio-economic development in ethnic minority and mountainous areas from 2021-2030.

Vietnam jumps two places in United Nations E-Government Development Index
Vietnam jumps two places in United Nations E-Government Development Index
POLITICSicon  15/07/2020 

Vietnam climbs up two places to rank 86th in the 2020 United Nations E-Government Development Index (EGDI).

Vietnam welcomes East Sea stance in line with law: Foreign Ministry spokesperson
Vietnam welcomes East Sea stance in line with law: Foreign Ministry spokesperson
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  16/07/2020 

Vietnam welcomes other countries’ stance on the East Sea issue in line with international law, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang said on July 15.

National Assembly approves state budget balance in 2018
National Assembly approves state budget balance in 2018
POLITICSicon  16/07/2020 

The National Assembly (NA) has issued a Resolution on the allocation of non-refundable aid capital, adjustments to state budget expenditure estimate and approval of state budget balance in 2018.

Vietnam urges Houthi rebels to cooperate with UN in oil tanker issue
Vietnam urges Houthi rebels to cooperate with UN in oil tanker issue
POLITICSicon  16/07/2020 

Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of the Vietnamese Permanent Mission to the United Nations (UN), has called on relevant parties, especially Houthi rebels, to create favourable conditions for UN experts

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 