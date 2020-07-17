Vietnam, New Zealand Prime Ministers to hold virtual summit this month

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and New Zealand’s counterpart Jacinda Ardern will hold online summit on July 22, Foreign Ministry’s Spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang told reporters Thursday.

The two leaders are expected to discuss measures to foster bolateral ties across such fields like politics, trade-investment, defense and security, education, agriculture, people-to-people exchanges, and COVID-19 response, in a comprehensive and practical manner, Hang said.

The summit aims to lift up the bilateral ties to new levels in line with the spirit of the Joint Statement issued on the occasion of Prime Minister Phuc’s visit to New Zealand in 2018.

The two Prime Ministers will also exchange views on regional and international issues of common concerns, said the Spokesperson.

Asked about the possibility of upgrading the bilateral ties to strategic partnership on the summit day, Hang said this year marks the 45th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and New Zeland.

Since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1975, the bilateral ties have advanced progressively and sustainablly. Last year, the two sides lifted up the ties to comprehensive partnership level, which was a milestone for the sides to beef up the ties in an increasingly comprehensive, practical and effective manner across fields.

Based on the positive achievements of the past 45 years, Vietnam wishes and pledges to work with New Zealand to soon advance the ties to a new height, according to Hang. VGP