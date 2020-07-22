Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
22/07/2020 12:09:38 (GMT +7)
Vietnam, New Zealand renew Strategic Engagement Plan on Education

22/07/2020    11:00 GMT+7

Vietnam and New Zealand have renewed their Strategic Engagement Plan on Education for the period from 2020 to 2023.

Vietnam, New Zealand renew Strategic Engagement Plan on Education

At the signing ceremony

Vietnam’s Ministry of Education and Training and the Education New Zealand (ENZ) signed an agreement this effect at a ceremony in Hanoi on July 21.

Under the plan, many cooperative initiatives will be implemented including university-to-university joint programmes, advanced online educational models, among others.

New Zealand pledged to continue helping Vietnam achieve its educational goals in the 21st century.

Addressing the event, Deputy Minister of Education and Training Nguyen Van Phuc highlighted that 2020 marks the 45th anniversary of Vietnam-New Zealand diplomatic ties. He stressed that the signing of the agreement to renew the Strategic Engagement Plan on Education laid the foundation for bilateral education ties to further develop.

 

The deputy minister expressed his hope for assistance from New Zealand in human resource training and educational development, particularly in improving English skills for students, teachers and officials, and enhancing training linkage and research exchange.

First Chief Executive of ENZ Grant McPherson said New Zealand is happy to welcome more and more Vietnamese students to the country in recent years. He pledged to offer Vietnamese students more opportunities to study in New Zealand and tighten cooperative ties with the Vietnamese education ministry.

As of 2018, there were more than 2,700 Vietnamese students in New Zealand./. VNA

New Zealand helps to improve Vietnam’s vocational training

New Zealand helps to improve Vietnam’s vocational training

An agreement on enhancing cooperation in the field of vocational education and training and skills development was signed on Monday in Hanoi.

Vietnam, New Zealand Prime Ministers to hold virtual summit this month

Vietnam, New Zealand Prime Ministers to hold virtual summit this month

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and New Zealand’s counterpart Jacinda Ardern will hold online summit on July 22, Foreign Ministry’s Spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang told reporters Thursday.  

 
 

.
. Latest news

