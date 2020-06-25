Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
25/06/2020 15:32:36 (GMT +7)
Go
 
POLITICS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Vietnam not open to international tourists yet: PM

 
 
25/06/2020    15:24 GMT+7

Vietnam will not open its borders for international tourists anytime soon to avoid a resurgence of the coronavirus, the Government leader has said.

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc at Wednesday cabinet meeting. 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc stressed the importance of staying on “high alert” as he was addressing a cabinet on Wednesday evening on COVID-19 prevention and control measures.

With stringent border closures enacted since late March, Vietnam has by now virtually eradicated the coronavirus outbreak within its borders as the country has gone 70 days without any new community infections, with the occasional spike in new imported cases on repatriation flights to bring Vietnamese overseas home.

PM Phuc said that to realise the dual goals of safeguarding public health and promoting economic development post-COVID-19, the Government has already allowed for a “limited” open border for foreign investors and experts to enter Viet Nam and for Vietnamese labourers to go work overseas where possible.

Strict COVID-19 prevention and control protocol, including mandatory quarantine, are needed to prevent the virus from spreading to the community, he said.

However, foreign investors and experts might be subject to more flexible quarantine policies, including shortened stay and expedited paperwork, he suggested, adding that the frequency of special flights bringing investors and experts to Viet Nam should increase.

“The Government has not allowed the entry of international tourists into Viet Nam. This has been the consistent stance from the Government and I ask that all sectors, agencies and local governments to stay on high alert to protect the health of the people,” PM Phuc said, adding that we should not be impatient and complacent as all the achievements made so far in combating the pandemic could be “wiped out.”

He didn’t rule out the possibility of resuming international commercial flights but the timing must be “seriously deliberated” to avoid reintroducing the virus into the country.

 

During a cabinet meeting earlier this month, PM Phuc tasked the National Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control with rounding up a list of “safe destinations” – meaning the locations must not have reported any community transmission in the last 30 days – to consider reopening flights to, with quarantine protocols still applied for all arrivals.

During the meeting on Wednesday, he noted the pandemic situation in those locations must be closely monitored so flights could be stopped when the situation is deemed to have got out of control.

PM Phuc asked that authorities keep up the good work and be ready to deploy fast contact-tracing measures if a new case is discovered, and Government-run quarantine sites must also always stand ready.

Masks are required in public and crowded places, PM Phuc said.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs at the meeting said that since April 15, in co-ordination with authorities in Vietnam and overseas, 33 repatriation flights have been conducted to bring 8,000 Vietnamese citizens back from 42 countries and territories.

More such flights are being planned in the next two months to respond to demands of more than 35,000 Vietnamese stranded overseas wishing to return, the ministry said.

PM Phuc agreed that for the time being, authorities should facilitate the return of 14,000 Vietnamese on repatriation commercial flights, with priority given to the elderly, children under 18 years old, the sick, workers whose labour contracts have expired and students who have finished their studies or cannot find accommodation.

During the meeting, the PM also asked the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs and the State Bank of Vietnam to expedite the implementation the Government's aid packages for those seriously affected by COVID-19. — VNS

 
 

Other News

.
ASEAN 2020: Joining hands to empower women
ASEAN 2020: Joining hands to empower women
POLITICSicon  1 giờ trước 

Leaders from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) will gather at a special session within the framework of the 36th ASEAN Summit on June 26 to discuss women’s empowerment in the digital age for the first time.

ASEAN 2020: Member nations discuss important cooperation issues
ASEAN 2020: Member nations discuss important cooperation issues
POLITICSicon  5 giờ trước 

Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh chaired the Informal ASEAN Ministerial Meeting (IAMM), the 21st ASEAN Political-Security Community (APSC), and the 26th ASEAN Coordinating Council Meeting, 

ASEAN 2020: Six reports from ASEAN Secretary General adopted
ASEAN 2020: Six reports from ASEAN Secretary General adopted
POLITICSicon  4 giờ trước 

Six reports from the ASEAN Secretary General and community pillars submitted to the upcoming 36th ASEAN Summit were adopted at the 26th ASEAN Coordinating Council Meeting, 

AIPA ready to join hands with ASEAN to build sustainable community
AIPA ready to join hands with ASEAN to build sustainable community
POLITICSicon  4 giờ trước 

Leaders of ASEAN countries and the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) are set to convene a teleconferenced dialogue on June 26, 

Vietnam joins global efforts to respond to climate change
Vietnam joins global efforts to respond to climate change
POLITICSicon  4 giờ trước 

Vietnam supports and joins global efforts to respond to climate change and address its security implications, particularly in its current role as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council. 

Vietnam joins hands with ASEAN countries in COVID-19 fight
Vietnam joins hands with ASEAN countries in COVID-19 fight
POLITICSicon  24/06/2020 

All member countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) have recorded COVID-19 infections. 

Vietnam stresses importance of promoting transitional period in South Sudan
Vietnam stresses importance of promoting transitional period in South Sudan
POLITICSicon  24/06/2020 

A Vietnamese diplomat underlined the importance of promoting the transitional period and fully implementing the peace agreement in South Sudan while attending the UN Security Council’s online meeting

Vietnam leads ASEAN to deal with regional challenges: Deputy FM
Vietnam leads ASEAN to deal with regional challenges: Deputy FM
POLITICSicon  24/06/2020 

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and General Secretary of the National ASEAN 2020 Committee Nguyen Quoc Dung has emphasized Vietnam’s leading role in the fight against the COVID-19 in Southeast Asia, 

Russia holds World War Two victory parade in coronavirus shadow
Russia holds World War Two victory parade in coronavirus shadow
POLITICSicon  24/06/2020 

The military parade celebrating Nazi Germany's defeat was postponed from 9 May due to the lockdown.

Measures needed to ensure on-schedule public investment disbursement: NA deputies
Measures needed to ensure on-schedule public investment disbursement: NA deputies
POLITICSicon  24/06/2020 

Vietnam News Agency speaks to National Assembly deputies on the sidelines of the plenary session on the Government’s target of disbursing 100 per cent of allocated public investment budget this year to boost 

RCEP members determined to sign deal in November
RCEP members determined to sign deal in November
POLITICSicon  24/06/2020 

Ministers from countries participating in negotiations over the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) gathered at the 10th intersessional meeting held in the form of a video conference on June 23

ASCC Council’s meeting issues Joint Ministerial Statement
ASCC Council’s meeting issues Joint Ministerial Statement
POLITICSicon  23/06/2020 

The virtual 23rd meeting of the ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community (ASCC) Council issued a Joint Ministerial Statement on June 23.

ASEAN 2020: online meetings save travel, organisations costs
ASEAN 2020: online meetings save travel, organisations costs
POLITICSicon  23/06/2020 

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and General Secretary of the National ASEAN 2020 Committee Nguyen Quoc Dung spoke of the organisation of the upcoming 36th ASEAN Summit as well as topics to be tabled for discussion at the meeting, 

36th ASEAN Summit to concentrate on addressing COVID-19 crisis: Deputy FM
36th ASEAN Summit to concentrate on addressing COVID-19 crisis: Deputy FM
POLITICSicon  23/06/2020 

The upcoming 36th ASEAN Summit will focus on the development of the ASEAN Community in the immediate future and measures to address the social and economic impact of the COVID-19 crisis in the region, 

Vietnamese, Malaysian PMs hold phone talk
Vietnamese, Malaysian PMs hold phone talk
POLITICSicon  23/06/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc held a phone talk with his Malaysian counterpart Muhyiddin Yassin on June 23 to discuss cooperation between Vietnam and Malaysia, and regional and international issues of shared concern.

ASEAN Social-Cultural Community Council convenes 23rd meeting
ASEAN Social-Cultural Community Council convenes 23rd meeting
POLITICSicon  23/06/2020 

A virtual 23rd meeting of the ASEAN Social-Cultural Community (ASCC) Council took place in Hanoi today, with the ten ministers in charge of ASCC, the ASEAN Secretary General, delegates from member countries, and the ASEAN Secretariat taking part.

Indonesian scholar highlights focuses for 36th ASEAN Summit
Indonesian scholar highlights focuses for 36th ASEAN Summit
POLITICSicon  23/06/2020 

Indonesian scholar Prof. Aleksius Jemadu has said the 36th ASEAN Summit needs to focus on policy coordination in response to COVID-19, regional stability in face of complicated developments in the East Sea 

Police Party Central Committee tasked with ensuring safety of National Party Congress
Police Party Central Committee tasked with ensuring safety of National Party Congress
POLITICSicon  23/06/2020 

Party General Secretary, President Nguyen Phu Trong asked the Police’s Party Central Committee to pay attention to building a strong and transparent organisation, providing firm and reliable support to the Party, the State and people.

Vietnam attends IAEA Board of Governors teleconference
Vietnam attends IAEA Board of Governors teleconference
POLITICSicon  23/06/2020 

Ambassador Le Dung, Vietnam’s permanent representative to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), reaffirmed Vietnam commitment to maintaining close cooperation with the agency

Senior officials for ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community meet online
Senior officials for ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community meet online
POLITICSicon  23/06/2020 

The 28th meeting of the Senior Officials’ Committee for the ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community (SOCA) was held via video conference under the chair of the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs (MoLISA) on June 22.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 