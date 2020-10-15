Vietnam orders COVID-19 vaccines from foreign partners: Spokeswoman

Vietnam has ordered COVID-19 vaccines from some partners, including in Russia and the UK, spokeswoman of the Foreign Ministry Le Thi Thu Hang told a regular press conference on October 15.

COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V, developed by Russia's Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology

Replying to a question about Vietnam’s development and production of COVID-19 vaccines, Hang noted that aside from disease prevention and control, the Government has also paid particular attention to and ordered relevant agencies to promptly conduct research to produce vaccines in the country.

It has also bolstered coordination with prestigious vaccine producers and suppliers around the world, in order to secure COVID-19 vaccines as soon as possible, she said, adding that Vietnam has also adopted policies and regulations so that the receipt, transport, preservation, distribution, and use of vaccines is carried out swiftly once they are available.

She cited the Ministry of Health as saying the country has ordered vaccines from partners in Russia and the UK.

Vaccine supply depends on the progress of clinical tests and Vietnam has maintained close contact with partners to remain updated on the situation, according to Hang.

She added that Vietnam wishes to have vaccines, medicine, and treatment regimens for COVID-19 shortly, so as to contain and eradiate the dangerous pandemic./.VNA