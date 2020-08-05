Vietnam People's Navy grows strong

Following its first victories on August 2nd and 5th, 1964, the Vietnam People’s Navy has grown dramatically to become an astute military force.
Naval Task Force 126 librates Truong Sa island, April 29, 1975 (Photo: Archives/published by VNA)
One Vietnamese citizen was injured in the explosion in Lebanon’s capital city Beirut this morning that has so far claimed 78 lives and injured 4,000 people.
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc held phone talks with his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe on August 4 to discuss promoting bilateral ties as well as cooperation at regional and global forums.
Since joining the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Organization (now ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly) on September 19, 1995, Vietnam has strived for becoming an active member of the organisation.
PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc assigned the Ministry of Education and Training (MoET) to decide on the organisation of the national high school graduation examinations as regulated in the Law on Education, at a regular cabinet meeting in Hanoi on August 3.
US online magazine Foreign Policy has published an article looking into Vietnam’s leadership progress in ASEAN.
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc chaired a one-day regular Cabinet meeting for July on August 3, which focused on seeking measures to fulfil socio-economic goals amidst COVID-19 pandemic.
Vietnam News Agency talks to Noel Servigon, Ambassador and Permanent Representative of the Philippines to ASEAN, about Vietnam's role in the bloc to mark the 25th anniversary (July 28) of the country’s entry.
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc chaired an online meeting of permanent Government members and ministries, sectors and local administrations on COVID-19 prevention and control on August 2.
Vietnamese and Cambodian officials exchanged border topographic maps at 1:25,000 scale at Moc Bai international border gate, the southern province of Tay Ninh on August 1.
The first protocol to amend the ASEAN-Japan Agreement on Comprehensive Economic Partnership (AJCEP) officially took into effect in Japan and the five ASEAN member states of Laos, Myanmar, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam on August 1.
Indonesia has expressed concern over escalating tensions in the East Sea and urged China to obey international law, including the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), to settle disputes.
Lee Hyuk, General Secretary of the ASEAN-Korea Center, talks to Vietnam News Agency on Vietnam’s position in ASEAN and relations with the RoK, on the 25th anniversary of Vietnam’s ASEAN membership.
The Permanent Mission of Malaysia to the United Nations on July 29 sent a note verbale to the UN Secretary General, saying China’s claim to the maritime features in the East Sea has no basis under international law.
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Quoc Dung, head of Vietnam’s SOM ASEAN, attended an online high-level dialogue on ASEAN’s recovery post-COVID-19 on July 30.
As Chair of the ASEAN Inter-Parliarmentary Assembly (AIPA) for 2019-2020, the Vietnamese National Assembly hosted a virtual conference
In the 25 years since Vietnam joined ASEAN, it has left a major imprint on the bloc thanks to its willingness, effort, responsibility, and contribution to overall achievements.
Chairwoman of the National Assembly Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan held online talks on July 29 with Speaker of the New Zealand House of Representatives Travor Mallard.
Vietnam on July 29 called on the international community to support Syria to ensure food security and enhance COVID-19 response capacity.
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc hosted a reception on July 29 in Hanoi for groups and businesses from the Republic of Korea (RoK) that are investing in Vietnam.
A virtual ceremony was held in Washington D.C. on the afternoon of July 28 to mark the 25th anniversary of Vietnam-US diplomatic ties, chaired by Ambassador Ha Kim Ngoc.
