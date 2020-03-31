Vietnam, Philippines discuss cooperation amid complicated COVID-19 pandemic

Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh and Philippine Foreign Secretary Teodoro L. Locsin Jr. have discussed on cooperation between the two countries at bilateral and multilateral levels during their recent phone talks.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh

Minh extended thanks for the Philippines’s effective support and collaboration with Vietnam – the current ASEAN Chair, especially in fostering cooperation in dealing with the pandemic.

He expressed his belief that the two countries and other ASEAN members will soon overcome challenges to stabilise socio-economic development and accelerate the process of the ASEAN Community building.

Meanwhile, Locsin spoke highly of the effectiveness of the Vietnamese Government’s fight against the COVID-19 as well as its initiatives in response to the pandemic.

The Philippines pledges to continue supporting and coordinating closely with Vietnam to fulfil its role as the ASEAN Chair and non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council for the tenure 2020-2021, Locsin affirmed.

Both sides agreed to double efforts in further deepening the Vietnam-Philippines strategic partnership across fields, including health, trade, investment, and food security in the context of the current pandemic.

They also agreed to further strengthen coordination in regional and international issues, including the East Sea issue./.VNA