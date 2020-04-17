Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Vietnam pledges assistance to Cuba over COVID-19 combat: PM

 
 
18/04/2020    17:01 GMT+7

Vietnam is willing to bolster cooperation with Cuba so as to boost economic growth in both countries, and to share experiences with Cuba in tackling the COVID-19, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said on April 17.

Vietnam pledges assistance to Cuba over COVID-19 combat: PM hinh anh 1

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (R) receives Cuban Ambassador to Vietnam Lianys Torres Rivera

He made the pledge while hosting a reception for Cuban Ambassador to Vietnam Lianys Torres Rivera in Hanoi.

At the reception, he voiced his gratitude to Cuban high-ranking leaders and Government for their prompt support for Vietnam in the struggle against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Party, Government and people of Vietnam recently presented 5,000 tonnes of rice for Cuban people, he said.

The Ministry of Defence of Vietnam has been tasked with serving as a focal point in cooperation with Cuba in COVID-19 prevention and control. Since the beginning of April, the two countries have held regular online conferences at all levels to share experiences in battling the disease.

The PM noted that Vietnamese people always treasure solidarity and friendship with their Cuban counterparts and appreciate Cuba’s support for the country’s liberation and revolutionary cause in the past.

He affirmed that Vietnam will spare no efforts in nurturing the traditional and comprehensive Vietnam-Cuba relations, thereby strengthening the bilateral ties in a practical and effective manner.

In reply, the Cuban ambassador thanked Vietnam for the assistance in the context of trade embargo against Cuba and the global pandemic.

She congratulated Vietnam on its achievements in COVID-19 prevention and control, adding that Cuba is ready to work with Vietnam in research into the cure for COVID-19 and other pharmaceutical products.

The diplomat expressed her hope that the bilateral ties will be promoted in various spheres after visits of Vietnamese high-ranking leaders to Cuba, adding that technology transfer has contributed to Cuba’s agricultural development.

Vietnam helping Cuba’s battle against COVID-19

 
Vietnam pledges assistance to Cuba over COVID-19 combat: PM

Minister of Construction Pham Hong Ha (R) presents the token of the relief package to Cuban Ambassador Lianys Torres Rivera

Minister of Construction Pham Hong Ha on April 17 handed a letter from Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong, addressed to Cuban high-ranking leaders, to the country's Ambassador Lianys Torres Rivera, as well as the token of the 5,000 tonnes of rice from the Vietnamese Government and people to the Cuban people to support their COVID-19 fight.

The minister was acting under the empowerment of Vietnamese Party and State leaders.

Ha, who is also Chairman of the Vietnam Sub-Committee of the Vietnam - Cuba Inter-governmental Committee, said the Party and Government of Vietnam greatly appreciate the timely support of their Cuban counterparts in COVID-19 prevention and control, adding Vietnam is also ready to provide medical supplies as relief aid to support Cuba.

Amid the complexities caused by the global pandemic, countries need to enhance solidarity, cooperation, and preventive measures in order to protect the people's health and ensure socio-economic stability, he said.

The minister also spoke highly of the efficient cooperation between Vietnam and Cuba in the health sector. The two are holding online conferences involving leaders from health ministries and other relevant agencies as well as experts on strategies to fight the COVID-19.

Support in medical supplies and research into vaccines and treatment for COVID-19 patients, as well as other long-term collaboration, were also on the agenda.

Minster Ha voiced his belief that with determination and effort, Vietnam and Cuba will soon overcome the pandemic.

For her part, the Cuban diplomat said her country greatly appreciates the Vietnamese Government’s support at a time of the global pandemic.

As the Chair of ASEAN in 2020, Vietnam has demonstrated its willingness to assist other countries on a multilateral basis to the best of its abilities, she added.

The ambassador also highly valued a recent initiative by former Vietnamese students in Cuba to support the country in the face of the pandemic, noting that it shows the long-standing friendship and solidarity of the two peoples, especially as Vietnam and Cuba are celebrating the 60th anniversary of their bilateral diplomatic relations this year. VNA

 
 

