29/07/2020 11:59:03 (GMT +7)
Vietnam presents friendship order to former Mozambican Ambassador

29/07/2020    11:34 GMT+7

A ceremony was held recently in Brazil to present a Friendship Order to Mozambican Ambassador to Brazil Gamiliel Sepulveda Joao Munguambe, who previously served as Ambassador to Vietnam, for his contributions to bilateral relations.

Vietnam presents friendship order to former Mozambican Ambassador hinh anh 1

Mozambican Ambassador to Brazil Gamiliel Sepulveda Joao Munguambe, who previously served as Ambassador to Vietnam (Source: clubofmozambique)

Approved by the State President, the honour is bestowed upon foreign individuals and collectives that have made substantial contributions to building, consolidating, and developing the friendship between Vietnam and other countries around the world.

At the event, Vietnamese Ambassador to Brazil Nguyen Thi Kim Hoa spoke highly of Gamiliel’s contributions to Vietnam from January 2012 to April 2018.

During his six-year term, he helped bolster exchanges between delegations at all levels, including visits by Mozambican Prime Minister Carlos Agostinho do Rosario to Vietnam in 2017 and President Truong Tan Sang to the African country a year earlier.

 

He also, at the time, called on Mozambique to support Vietnam in the election to become a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council (UNSC), member of the UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), the UN Human Rights Council, and the Executive Board of UNESCO.

The diplomat also contributed to the organisation of joint committees’ meetings and political consultations, and the signing of various bilateral agreements, among others.

Hoa voiced her belief that Gamiliel Sepulveda Joao Munguambe will further work to strengthen the Vietnam-Mozambique friendship./.VNA

 
 

.
Party Central Committee Secretariat expels three officials from Party
Party Central Committee Secretariat expels three officials from Party
POLITICSicon  2 giờ trước 

The Secretariat of the Party Central Committee has decided to expel three officials from the Party due to their serious violations of Party regulations and State laws.

Together for a cohesive and responsive ASEAN Community
Together for a cohesive and responsive ASEAN Community
POLITICSicon  18 giờ trước 

On the occasion of the 25th anniversary of Vietnam’s accession to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), 

Former Malaysian PM Najib sentenced to 12 years in prison
Former Malaysian PM Najib sentenced to 12 years in prison
POLITICSicon  1 giờ trước 

Former Prime Minister Najib Razak of Malaysia was sentenced to 12 years in prison for the offence related to abuse of power at a trial on July 28.

Vietnam actively contributes to ASEAN’s integration, community building process
Vietnam actively contributes to ASEAN’s integration, community building process
POLITICSicon  19 giờ trước 

Since joining ASEAN on July 28, 1995, Vietnam has been an active participant and contributor to the regional integration journey and the Community-building process, said ASEAN Secretary-General Dato Lim Jock Hoi.

Vietnam demonstrates its leadership in ASEAN: Secretary-General Lim Jock Hoi
Vietnam demonstrates its leadership in ASEAN: Secretary-General Lim Jock Hoi
POLITICSicon  21 giờ trước 

Secretary-General of ASEAN Dato Lim Jock Hoi speaks to Vietnam News Agency on Vietnam’s contributions to ASEAN over the years and a vision of the future for the bloc.

Vietnam – a proactive, responsible and leading member of ASEAN
Vietnam – a proactive, responsible and leading member of ASEAN
FEATUREicon  28/07/2020 

Since becoming a member of ASEAN 25 years ago, Vietnam has developed into an important member of the group and has significantly contributed to elevating the bloc’s position and consolidating the centrality of ASEAN within the region.

Vietnam proposes audit on water resources in Mekong River basin
Vietnam proposes audit on water resources in Mekong River basin
POLITICSicon  28/07/2020 

The State Audit of Vietnam (SAV) proposed that an audit on water resources in the Mekong River basin be conducted by the agency called "ASOSAI's cooperative environmental audit in Southeast Asia in the 2020-2021 period", 

From member to chair: 25 years of Vietnam in ASEAN
From member to chair: 25 years of Vietnam in ASEAN
FEATUREicon  14 giờ trước 

Vietnam became the seventh member of the Association of Southeast Asian Association of Nations (ASEAN) on July 28, 1995, marking a milestone in the country’s integration into regional affairs as well as in regional co-operation.

ASOSAI Governing Board meeting looks into COVID-19 response
ASOSAI Governing Board meeting looks into COVID-19 response
POLITICSicon  28/07/2020 

Measures to support members of the Asian Organisation of Supreme Audit Institutions (ASOSAI) in COVID-19 response were discussed aside from specialised issues at the online 55th meeting of the ASOSAI Governing Board on July 27.

Vietnam actively contributes to establishment of ASEAN community
Vietnam actively contributes to establishment of ASEAN community
POLITICSicon  27/07/2020 

Since joining ASEAN 25 years ago, Vietnam has actively contributed to the expansion of the bloc which now consists of 10 countries. They have worked together towards building ASEAN community.

Vietnam enjoys great benefit from ASEAN membership: Deputy FM
Vietnam enjoys great benefit from ASEAN membership: Deputy FM
POLITICSicon  26/07/2020 

Becoming a member of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) has brought about great benefits to Vietnam in various fields, according to Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Quoc Dung.

East Sea dispute: Australia says Beijing's claims have no legal basis
East Sea dispute: Australia says Beijing's claims have no legal basis
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  26/07/2020 

Australia tells the UN the claims have "no legal basis" as it aligns itself more closely with the US.

Israeli Deputy Ambassador: I am lucky to be in Vietnam during Covid-19 pandemic
Israeli Deputy Ambassador: I am lucky to be in Vietnam during Covid-19 pandemic
POLITICSicon  27/07/2020 

I am lucky to be here in Vietnam, which is very safe and has coped with the pandemic so well, since now I can resume a normal life and work routine, Deputy Ambassador of Israel to Vietnam Shirel Levi told VietNamNet’s Thai An.

Corruption fight increasingly drastic, effective: top leader
Corruption fight increasingly drastic, effective: top leader
POLITICSicon  26/07/2020 

The fight against corruption in the recent time hasn’t been stagnant or slack but increasingly drastic and effective, 

Chengdu: US leaves consulate amid row with China
Chengdu: US leaves consulate amid row with China
POLITICSicon  27/07/2020 

China's decision to close the US mission came after the US shut China's consulate in Houston.

Singapore man admits being Chinese spy in US
Singapore man admits being Chinese spy in US
POLITICSicon  26/07/2020 

The guilty plea of the man who found spying targets on LinkedIn comes as US-China tensions rise.

Singaporean PM announces new cabinet
Singaporean PM announces new cabinet
POLITICSicon  26/07/2020 

Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on July 25 announced his new Cabinet 15 days after the People's Action Party (PAP) won this year’s general election with 61.24 percent of the votes.

US reaffirms commitment to supporting COC, denuclearisation
US reaffirms commitment to supporting COC, denuclearisation
POLITICSicon  26/07/2020 

The US has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the building of the Code of Conduct in the East Sea (COC) and the process of denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula.

APEC trade ministers convene virtual meeting on COVID-19
APEC trade ministers convene virtual meeting on COVID-19
POLITICSicon  25/07/2020 

The 2020 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Ministers Responsible for Trade Meeting (MRT) took place virtually on July 25, highlighting COVID-19-related issues.

Vietnam seriously implements climate change-related commitments: Deputy PM
Vietnam seriously implements climate change-related commitments: Deputy PM
POLITICSicon  25/07/2020 

Vietnam has been seriously implementing its commitments related to climate change at both global and regional levels, especially within the ASEAN framework, 

