Vietnam presents friendship order to former Mozambican Ambassador

A ceremony was held recently in Brazil to present a Friendship Order to Mozambican Ambassador to Brazil Gamiliel Sepulveda Joao Munguambe, who previously served as Ambassador to Vietnam, for his contributions to bilateral relations.

Mozambican Ambassador to Brazil Gamiliel Sepulveda Joao Munguambe, who previously served as Ambassador to Vietnam (Source: clubofmozambique)

Approved by the State President, the honour is bestowed upon foreign individuals and collectives that have made substantial contributions to building, consolidating, and developing the friendship between Vietnam and other countries around the world.

At the event, Vietnamese Ambassador to Brazil Nguyen Thi Kim Hoa spoke highly of Gamiliel’s contributions to Vietnam from January 2012 to April 2018.

During his six-year term, he helped bolster exchanges between delegations at all levels, including visits by Mozambican Prime Minister Carlos Agostinho do Rosario to Vietnam in 2017 and President Truong Tan Sang to the African country a year earlier.

He also, at the time, called on Mozambique to support Vietnam in the election to become a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council (UNSC), member of the UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), the UN Human Rights Council, and the Executive Board of UNESCO.

The diplomat also contributed to the organisation of joint committees’ meetings and political consultations, and the signing of various bilateral agreements, among others.

Hoa voiced her belief that Gamiliel Sepulveda Joao Munguambe will further work to strengthen the Vietnam-Mozambique friendship./.VNA