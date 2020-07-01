Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Vietnam prioritises defence-security cooperation in ASEAN Regional Forum

 
 
02/07/2020    10:51 GMT+7

As Chair of ASEAN, Vietnam attaches great importance and gives top priority to defence-security cooperation channels in the ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF), 

Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Chi Vinh, Deputy Minister of National Defence, said at the ARF Defence Officials’ Dialogue Video Conference in Hanoi on July 1.

Vietnam prioritises defence-security cooperation in ASEAN Regional Forum hinh anh 1

At the video conference 

Delegates discussed cooperation in military medicine, humanitarian assistance, disaster relief, and coping with communicable diseases, as well as Vietnam’s initiatives to promote defence-security cooperation in the ARF and increase connectivity between the ARF and the ASEAN Defence Ministers Meeting Plus.

He expressed his concern over difficulties ARF member countries are encountering due to COVID-19 but believes they will soon join hands to overcome all difficulties to build a peaceful, stable, and prosperous Asia-Pacific region.

 

ASEAN successfully organised a virtual exercise to prevent COVID-19 and shared experience in the task as well as promoted defence cooperation in dealing with non-traditional security challenges, he said.

He hopes there will be more links in defence cooperation between ADMM Plus and ARF.

Founded in 1967, ASEAN has ten member countries: Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam./.VNA

 
 

.
Public services on national portal reach 725
POLITICSicon  17 giờ trước 

Six more public services are now available on the National Public Service Portal, raising the total number to 725.

Vietnam, US war veterans meet on Ham Rong Bridge
POLITICSicon  18 giờ trước 

War veterans from Vietnam and the US get together on Ham Rong Bridge, northern Thanh Hoa province in celebration of the 25th founding anniversary of diplomatic relations.

Conference for regional, international defence officials held in Hanoi
POLITICSicon  01/07/2020 

The Ministry of National Defence held a video conference of the ASEAN Defence Senior Officials’ Meeting Plus Working Group (ADSOM+ WG) in Hanoi on Tuesday.

New Joint Commission on Vietnam-Italy Economic Cooperation formed
POLITICSicon  01/07/2020 

The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) and the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation have signed an agreement to establish a new Joint Commission on Economic Cooperation.

ASEAN, Australian ministers hold special online meeting on COVID-19
POLITICSicon  01/07/2020 

Foreign ministers of ASEAN member countries and Australia agreed to enhance cooperation in COVID-19 control and vaccine development at a teleconferenced special meeting on June 30.

Logo contest marking Vietnam-Indonesia diplomatic ties launched
POLITICSicon  01/07/2020 

The Embassy of Indonesia in Vietnam and the Embassy of Vietnam in Indonesia on June 30 launched together a logo competition to celebrate the 65th founding anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two nations (December 30).

ASEAN Defence Senior Officials’ Meeting Plus Working Group held video conference
POLITICSicon  01/07/2020 

The Ministry of National Defence held a video conference of the ASEAN Defence Senior Officials’ Meeting Plus Working Group (ADSOM+ WG) in Hanoi on June 30.

Vietnam shows proactive, responsible chairmanship of ASEAN: opinions
POLITICSicon  30/06/2020 

By successfully organising the teleconferenced 36th ASEAN Summit amid the complexities of COVID-19, Vietnam has once again affirmed its proactive and responsible chairmanship of ASEAN in 2020,

EU sees ASEAN as indispensable partner in green agenda
POLITICSicon  30/06/2020 

EU Ambassador to ASEAN Igor Driesmans talks to on the outcomes of the 36th ASEAN Summit which was hosted online by Vietnam last Friday.

AIPA advisory council meets to reinforce cooperation in drug fight
POLITICSicon  30/06/2020 

The 3rd meeting of the AIPA (ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly) Advisory Council on Dangerous Drugs (AIPACODD) was held online on June 29 with a view to helping enhance regional cooperation towards a drug-free ASEAN community.

Coronavirus: EU to allow in visitors from 14 'safe' countries
POLITICSicon  30/06/2020 

Australia, Canada and Japan are currently on the safe list, but the US, China and Brazil are not.

US welcomes 36th ASEAN Summit’s statement
POLITICSicon  30/06/2020 

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo affirmed on June 28 that the US welcomes the vision statement of ASEAN leaders, which was adopted at the recent 36th ASEAN Summit.

Vietnam calls on int’l community to maintain humanitarian aid for Syria
POLITICSicon  30/06/2020 

Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of the Vietnam Mission to the UN, has called on the international community to continue providing humanitarian aid for Syria and emphasised the necessity for a consensus on the humanitarian aid issue.

ASEAN, Australia to discuss COVID-19 response via video conference
POLITICSicon  30/06/2020 

The foreign ministers of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and Australia planned to join a special video conference on COVID-19 on June 30, according to the Cambodian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Vietnam shows proactive, responsible chairmanship of ASEAN: opinions
POLITICSicon  27/06/2020 

By successfully organising the teleconferenced 36th ASEAN Summit amid complex developments of COVID-19, Vietnam has once again affirmed its proactive and responsible chairmanship of ASEAN in 2020, 

COVID-19 high on agenda at 36th ASEAN Summit: foreign media
POLITICSicon  27/06/2020 

Many foreign news agencies covered the teleconferenced 36th ASEAN Summit chaired by Vietnam on June 26, highlighting COVID-19 as one of its focuses.

EU Ambassador hails Vietnam for successfully hosting 36th ASEAN Summit
POLITICSicon  27/06/2020 

EU Ambassador to ASEAN Igor Driesmans has hailed Vietnam for successfully hosting the 36th ASEAN Summit by overcoming some truly unprecedented challenges.

UN chief 'shocked and disturbed' by video of car sex act in Israel
POLITICSicon  29/06/2020 

The United Nations says it is "shocked and deeply disturbed" by footage of an apparent sex act in one of its official cars in Israel.

PM Phuc calls for stronger ASEAN cooperation against COVID-19
POLITICSicon  27/06/2020 

The 36th ASEAN Summit offers an opportunity for the regional countries to further enhance intra-bloc cooperation to repel challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said on June 26.

Vietnam sends message on 75th anniversary of UN Charter signing
POLITICSicon  27/06/2020 

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh on June 26 cabled a message to the President of the UN Security Council on the occasion of 75th anniversary of the signing of the UN Charter (June 26).

