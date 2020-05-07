Vietnam prioritises people’s lives in COVID-19 fight: int'l media

International media have continued to speak highly of the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) and measures taken by the Government to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A teleconference between the Government and the National Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control. Illustrative image

The BBC News quoted David Hutt, a journalist specialising in Southeast Asian politics, as saying that the CPV has taken action in a responsible manner and given priority to saving people's lives during the crisis caused by the pandemic.

By being transparent and proactive in communicating with the public, the CPV and the Government have been able to gain and maintain public confidence, Hutt noted.

Through drastic and prompt measures, as well as support for labourers hurt by the pandemic in an effort to “leave no one behind”, Vietnamese people have confidence in the Government’s response to COVID-19 and believe that they are under protection. Therefore, the crisis also bears witness to the unity of the entire nation, he added.

The journalist added that if Vietnam is able to maintain the current testing rate and results in battling COVID-19, the country may post a faster recovery than other Southeast Asian economies.

The US-based The Diplomat underlined the factor that enables the Vietnamese government’s success is the mobilization of nationalism. The government has framed the virus as a common foreign enemy and called on the unity of the population to defeat it, echoing the enduring history of a nation always threatened by foreign invaders.

Meanwhile, an article of the Nikkei Asian Review in Japan noted that Vietnamese leaders are winning global praise for containing cases and reopening business at lightning speed.

The speed with which the country claims to have flattened the infection curve exudes skill and nimbleness, the writer remarked, adding that “zero official deaths in a nation of 96 million is quite a feat”.

The article also gave recommendations for Vietnam to turn achievements in fighting COVID-19 into economic growth, saying “it has room to support growth internally” and “there is fiscal space to finance big, job-generating infrastructure project”./.VNA