Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
08/05/2020 11:17:05 (GMT +7)
Go
 
POLITICS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Vietnam prioritises people’s lives in COVID-19 fight: int'l media

 
 
08/05/2020    11:13 GMT+7

International media have continued to speak highly of the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) and measures taken by the Government to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vietnam prioritises people’s lives in COVID-19 fight: int'l media hinh anh 1

A teleconference between the Government and the National Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control. Illustrative image 

The BBC News quoted David Hutt, a journalist specialising in Southeast Asian politics, as saying that the CPV has taken action in a responsible manner and given priority to saving people's lives during the crisis caused by the pandemic.

By being transparent and proactive in communicating with the public, the CPV and the Government have been able to gain and maintain public confidence, Hutt noted.

Through drastic and prompt measures, as well as support for labourers hurt by the pandemic in an effort to “leave no one behind”, Vietnamese people have confidence in the Government’s response to COVID-19 and believe that they are under protection. Therefore, the crisis also bears witness to the unity of the entire nation, he added.

The journalist added that if Vietnam is able to maintain the current testing rate and results in battling COVID-19, the country may post a faster recovery than other Southeast Asian economies.

 

The US-based The Diplomat underlined the factor that enables the Vietnamese government’s success is the mobilization of nationalism. The government has framed the virus as a common foreign enemy and called on the unity of the population to defeat it, echoing the enduring history of a nation always threatened by foreign invaders.

Meanwhile, an article of the Nikkei Asian Review in Japan noted that Vietnamese leaders are winning global praise for containing cases and reopening business at lightning speed.

The speed with which the country claims to have flattened the infection curve exudes skill and nimbleness, the writer remarked, adding that “zero official deaths in a nation of 96 million is quite a feat”.

The article also gave recommendations for Vietnam to turn achievements in fighting COVID-19 into economic growth, saying “it has room to support growth internally” and “there is fiscal space to finance big, job-generating infrastructure project”./.VNA

 
 

Other News

.
Press teleconference talks Vietnam-China relations
Press teleconference talks Vietnam-China relations
POLITICSicon  0 giờ trước 

The Chinese Embassy in Vietnam held a press teleconference in Hanoi on May 7 to discuss bilateral ties and international cooperation in the fight against COVID-19.

Sending workers abroad should be selected carefully
Sending workers abroad should be selected carefully
POLITICSicon  2 giờ trước 

Efforts to send Vietnamese workers abroad should be careful to ensure sufficient human resources for the country's development, said Bui Sy Loi, deputy head of National Assembly’s Committee for Social Affairs. 

Vietnam, Brazil bolster comprehensive partnership ties
Vietnam, Brazil bolster comprehensive partnership ties
PHOTOSicon  17 giờ trước 

After 31 years of establishing ties, the relationships between Vietnam and Brazil have flourished in all spheres, especially when the two countries declared a comprehensive partnership in May 2007.

ASEAN working to restructure supply chains, recover economies: Minister
ASEAN working to restructure supply chains, recover economies: Minister
POLITICSicon  18 giờ trước 

Faced with the negative impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on regional and global economies, including interruptions to supply chains, ASEAN countries are making greater efforts to recover

President Ho Chi Minh, General Vo Nguyen Giap, leaders of Dien Bien Phu Campaign
President Ho Chi Minh, General Vo Nguyen Giap, leaders of Dien Bien Phu Campaign
YOUR VIETNAMicon  22 giờ trước 

President Ho Chi Minh and General Vo Nguyen Giap are the two leaders who led the Dien Bien Phu Campaign to a victory on May 7, 1954.

China acts aggressively in the East Sea: US defense secretary
China acts aggressively in the East Sea: US defense secretary
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  19 giờ trước 

China is blamed to attempt to exploit the Covid-19 crisis to their benefit at the expense of others.

Vietnam, US to enhance agricultural cooperation
Vietnam, US to enhance agricultural cooperation
POLITICSicon  07/05/2020 

Vietnamese Ambassador to the US Ha Kim Ngoc held phone talks with US Under Secretary of Agriculture Ted McKinney in Washington DC on May 6 with a view to promoting agricultural cooperation between the two countries.

Trump thanks Vietnam for medical supplies and gifts
Trump thanks Vietnam for medical supplies and gifts
POLITICSicon  07/05/2020 

U.S. President Donald Trump, speaking in a phone conversation with Vietnam’s PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc on May 6, thanked Vietnam and its people for medical supplies and gifts for the US and American people.

Trump says coronavirus worse 'attack' than Pearl Harbor
Trump says coronavirus worse 'attack' than Pearl Harbor
POLITICSicon  20 giờ trước 

"There's never been an attack like this," says the US president, blaming China for failing to stop it.

Looking back on glorious Battle of Dien Bien Phu
Looking back on glorious Battle of Dien Bien Phu
YOUR VIETNAMicon  07/05/2020 

In 1953, eight years after reinvading Indochina, despite having mobilised huge economic and military resources, the French colonialists failed to achieve their purpose of destroying the revolutionary government

COVID-19: Laos agrees to facilitate repatriation of Vietnamese citizens
COVID-19: Laos agrees to facilitate repatriation of Vietnamese citizens
POLITICSicon  07/05/2020 

Lao authorities have agreed to allow Vietnamese citizens living and working in Laos to return to Vietnam via international border gates, the Vietnamese Embassy in Laos said on Tuesday.

Vietnam must reach GDP growth of 5 per cent this year: PM
Vietnam must reach GDP growth of 5 per cent this year: PM
POLITICSicon  07/05/2020 

Vietnam’s GDP growth in 2020 must reach 5 per cent, higher than the 2.7 per cent the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has forecast, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has said.

Arrest warrant issued for Binh Dinh former official
Arrest warrant issued for Binh Dinh former official
POLITICSicon  07/05/2020 

The Investigation Police Agency in central Binh Dinh Province has issued an arrest warrant for Truong Hai An, a former official of the province, on charges of abuse of trust and property appropriation.

Anti-corruption charge in Vietnam commended
Anti-corruption charge in Vietnam commended
POLITICSicon  06/05/2020 

Vietnam’s intensified crackdown on corruption has continued to draw praise from the international community.

PM urges efforts to revitalize socioeconomic development
PM urges efforts to revitalize socioeconomic development
POLITICSicon  06/05/2020 

As the coronavirus outbreak is mostly under control in Vietnam, it is necessary for the country to take decisive action to revive the local economy while ensuring measures to safeguard public health remain in place.

Coronavirus: White House plans to disband virus task force
Coronavirus: White House plans to disband virus task force
POLITICSicon  06/05/2020 

US President Donald Trump has confirmed the White House coronavirus task force will be winding down, with Vice-President Mike Pence suggesting it could be disbanded within weeks.

Vietnam to better protect citizens in local countries
Vietnam to better protect citizens in local countries
POLITICSicon  05/05/2020 

Vietnam will continue to offer support to overseas Vietnamese communities in a timely manner, an official has said.

Vietnam calls for stronger NAM cooperation in COVID-19 combat
Vietnam calls for stronger NAM cooperation in COVID-19 combat
POLITICSicon  05/05/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has suggested member countries of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) step up cooperation and share experience at all levels and in all spheres during the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc holds phone talks with Japanese counterpart
PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc holds phone talks with Japanese counterpart
POLITICSicon  05/05/2020 

PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc held phone talks with his Japanese counterpart Abe Shinzo on May 4, during which they exchanged views on the prevention and control of COVID-19 in their respective countries.

HCM City, Australia’s Victoria state step up cooperation
HCM City, Australia’s Victoria state step up cooperation
POLITICSicon  05/05/2020 

Ho Chi Minh City and Australia’s Victoria state held a teleconference on May 4 to accelerate the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on their twining relationship.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 