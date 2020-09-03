Vietnam progresses to final of Tank Biathlon 2020

The Vietnamese team finished in second during the semi-finals of the Tank Biathlon event at the ongoing International Army Games 2020 in Moscow and will therefore take on Tajikistan, Myanmar, and Laos in the final round on September 5.

During the final round of the Tank Biathlon event’s Group 2, Myanmar topped the list of teams , followed by Vietnam, Tajikistan, Laos, and Congo, according to announcement made by organisers on September 3.

According to the competition rules, the four teams that have the best performance during the semi-finals will progress to the final round of the event.

A drawing ceremony to decide the colour of the vehicles and the race order is scheduled to take place on the morning of September 3 at Patriot Park in the suburbs of Moscow.

The final match of Group 2 in the Tank Biathlon event is scheduled to tak place at 6pm, according to Hanoi time and will be broadcast live on VnExpress.

In total, Tank Biathlon consists of 16 teams and is divided into two groups, with Group 1 featuring Belarus, Serbia, Azerbaijan, China, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Russia, and Kyrgyzstan, while Group 2 contains Vietnam, Myanmar, Qatar, South Ossetia, Laos, Tajikistan, Congo, and Abkhazia. VOV/VNA

