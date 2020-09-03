Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Vietnam progresses to final of Tank Biathlon 2020

04/09/2020    14:23 GMT+7

The Vietnamese team finished in second during the semi-finals of the Tank Biathlon event at the ongoing International Army Games 2020 in Moscow and will therefore take on Tajikistan, Myanmar, and Laos in the final round on September 5.

During the final round of the Tank Biathlon event’s Group 2, Myanmar topped the list of teams , followed by Vietnam, Tajikistan, Laos, and Congo, according to announcement made by organisers on September 3.

According to the competition rules, the four teams that have the best performance during the semi-finals will progress to the final round of the event.

A drawing ceremony to decide the colour of the vehicles and the race order is scheduled to take place on the morning of September 3 at Patriot Park in the suburbs of Moscow.

 

The final match of Group 2 in the Tank Biathlon event is scheduled to tak place at 6pm, according to Hanoi time and will be broadcast live on VnExpress.

In total, Tank Biathlon consists of 16 teams and is divided into two groups, with Group 1 featuring Belarus, Serbia, Azerbaijan, China, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Russia, and Kyrgyzstan, while Group 2 contains Vietnam, Myanmar, Qatar, South Ossetia, Laos, Tajikistan, Congo, and Abkhazia. VOV/VNA

Vietnam achieves high at Army Games 2020

Vietnam achieves high at Army Games 2020

The Vietnamese tank crew No.2 of the Vietnam People’s Army ranked third in Group 2 of the “Tank Biathlon” at the ongoing International Army Games 2020 in the suburbs of Russia’s Moscow, said the organising board on August 28.

Vietnamese team makes an impression at opening of Army Games 2020

Vietnamese team makes an impression at opening of Army Games 2020

The Vietnamese Field Kitchen team received acclaim for their dishes presented during the opening day of the International Army Games 2020 and the International Military-Technical Forum (ARMY-2020) in Moscow, Russia on Sunday.

 
 

.
Foreign media applaud Vietnam’s 75-year successes
Foreign media applaud Vietnam’s 75-year successes
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  6 giờ trước 

Many foreign media outlets recently ran articles highlighting Vietnam’s achievements over the last 75 years and its stature in the international arena on the occasion of the country’s 75th National Day (September 2).

Vietnam backs comprehensive peace process in Afghanistan
Vietnam backs comprehensive peace process in Afghanistan
POLITICSicon  3 giờ trước 

Vietnam affirmed its support for a comprehensive peace process led by Afghans during the UN Security Council’s virtual meeting on September 3 on the situation in Afghanistan and the operation of the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan.

World’s tallest tower features Vietnamese flag to mark National Day
World’s tallest tower features Vietnamese flag to mark National Day
POLITICSicon  14 giờ trước 

The entirety of the Burj Khalifa, the tallest tower in the world, in Dubai of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) appeared brilliantly lit up by the Vietnamese national flag on the night of September 2.

Vietnam calls for resumption of peace talks in Libya
Vietnam calls for resumption of peace talks in Libya
POLITICSicon  14 giờ trước 

Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of the permanent Vietnamese mission to the UN, has called on relevant parties in Libya to soon resume peace negotiations. ​

New Chairman of Vietnam National Mekong Committee named
New Chairman of Vietnam National Mekong Committee named
POLITICSicon  03/09/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has signed a decision to assign Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung as new Chairman of the Viet Nam National Mekong Committee (VNMC).

The 'special guest' and PM Abe's letter to the Vietnamese Ambassador
The 'special guest' and PM Abe's letter to the Vietnamese Ambassador
FEATUREicon  19 giờ trước 

When Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong paid an official visit to Japan in September 2015, the Japanese Government and PM Abe personally gave a very respectful and cordial welcome, considering Mr. Trong as a "national guest".

Flag-salute ceremony in celebration of National Day
Flag-salute ceremony in celebration of National Day
POLITICSicon  03/09/2020 

A national flag salute ceremony was held in front of President Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum in Hanoi capital on September 2 to celebrate the 75th anniversary of Vietnam’s National Day.

Vietnam's National Day celebrated abroad
Vietnam's National Day celebrated abroad
POLITICSicon  03/09/2020 

Vietnamese embassies and representative agencies around the world have held activities to celebrate the 75th anniversary of Vietnam's National Day (September 2).

‘Paper of goodwill’ from ambassador of a powerful country
‘Paper of goodwill’ from ambassador of a powerful country
FEATUREicon  03/09/2020 

After the announcement of a vote at the UN Security Council was released, the ambassador of a great power forwarded to Vietnamese Ambassador Le Luong Minh a note that said: thank you for a very beautiful decision.

Vietnam’s 'soft power' in diplomacy
Vietnam’s 'soft power' in diplomacy
FEATUREicon  02/09/2020 

The traditional cultural values of Vietnamese people are spread widely, winning the hearts of many people around the world. This is the "soft" index that contributes to building Vietnam’s image, prestige, and position in the world arena.

The flight with half of passengers suspected of carrying Covid-19
The flight with half of passengers suspected of carrying Covid-19
FEATUREicon  02/09/2020 

The policy of putting people at the highest position, ensuring safety for all Vietnamese citizens returning from the epidemic zone, has helped people believe and understand that "the fatherland never abandons us".

Vietnamese lawmaker resigns after dual nationality scandal
Vietnamese lawmaker resigns after dual nationality scandal
POLITICSicon  02/09/2020 

Lawmaker Pham Phu Quoc had been dishonest in declaring his profile, the People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh affirmed on September 1 at a press briefing on his holding dual nationality.

Foreign leaders congratulate Vietnam on National Day
Foreign leaders congratulate Vietnam on National Day
POLITICSicon  02/09/2020 

Leaders of Laos, China, Cambodia, Cuba, Russia, Malaysia, Thailand, Singapore and Myanmar have sent messages and letters of congratulations to Vietnamese leaders on the country’s 75th anniversary of National Day (September 2).

Vietnam initiative adopted at ARMAC Steering Committee meeting
Vietnam initiative adopted at ARMAC Steering Committee meeting
POLITICSicon  02/09/2020 

The ASEAN Regional Mine Action Centre (ARMAC) agreed on the establishment of the Friends of ARMAC (FOA) group, initiated by Vietnam, at the 13th meeting of its Steering Committee on September 1.

Vietnam - China agreement on fishery cooperation in Tonkin Gulf expires
Vietnam - China agreement on fishery cooperation in Tonkin Gulf expires
POLITICSicon  02/09/2020 

The Vietnam-China agreement on fishery cooperation in the Gulf of Tonkin expired on June 30, according to the Directorate of Fisheries.

AIPA - Successful symbol of ASEAN unity in diversity
AIPA - Successful symbol of ASEAN unity in diversity
POLITICSicon  02/09/2020 

Over the last four decades, the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) has become one of the most outstanding inter-parliamentary models in Asia and a symbol of solidarity, cooperation, and unity in diversity within the ASEAN Community.

Top leader pays respect to late President Ho Chi Minh
Top leader pays respect to late President Ho Chi Minh
POLITICSicon  01/09/2020 

Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong offered incense to commemorate late President Ho Chi Minh at House No 67 inside the Presidential Palace complex in Hanoi on September 1, 

New policies take effect in September
New policies take effect in September
POLITICSicon  01/09/2020 

Since September 1, a married individual shall be fined VND 3-5 million if he/she cohabits with a partner as husband and wife, 

All activities in Hoang Sa, Truong Sa without permission violate Vietnam’s sovereignty: Spokeswoman
All activities in Hoang Sa, Truong Sa without permission violate Vietnam’s sovereignty: Spokeswoman
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  01/09/2020 

Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang reiterated Vietnam’s consistent view that all activities in Vietnam’s Hoang Sa (Paracel) and Truong Sa (Spratly) without its permission violate the country’s sovereignty over the two archipelagos.

Vietnam works to promote role of AIPA
Vietnam works to promote role of AIPA
POLITICSicon  01/09/2020 

The National Assembly of Vietnam, as Chair of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) in 2020, has taken initiative in organising activities of AIPA in suitable forms, despite the complexity of COVID-19.

