Vietnam proves its active role in UN: Ambassador

20/09/2020    11:26 GMT+7

Vietnamese leaders will present a number of important messages to the United Nations General Assembly when it meets over the next ten days.

On the eve of the event, Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of the Vietnamese mission to the UN, said since officially joining the UN on September 20, 1977, the cooperative relations between the two sides have contributed to protecting and promoting national interests, particularly maintaining and consolidating a peaceful and secure an environment favourable for national development as well as international integration.

Vietnam  attends a UN Security Council’s videoconference meeting on the Syrian situation on Friday.

The relationship has also helped raise Vietnam’s position and image in the international arena, and deepen relations with other countries, key partners and friends.

The Ambassador stressed that Vietnam has proactively made substantial contributions to the UN’s operation with the UN and international community describing Vietnam as a model of success in implementing SDGs, and a country that has seriously worked to materialise the 2030 agenda on sustainable development and the Paris agreement on climate change.

Vietnam has actively promoted the UN’s reform initiatives, and it was considered among the leaders in implementing the Delivering As One initiative.

Quy said the UN has repeatedly praised Vietnam as a model of the developing countries that have emerged from poverty and war remnants to gain the middle-income status.

In his congratulatory message to the Vietnamese Government and people on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of National Day (September 2), UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said Vietnam has always been a strong partner of the UN since its admission in 1977.

The Vietnamese army is participating in the UN's peacekeeping activities and Vietnam’s leading role in fulfilling the Millennium Development Goals lays a solid foundation for the country to carry out the Sustainable Development Programme 2030, he said.

 

According to Ambassador Quy, as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council in the 2020-2021 term, Vietnam has participated in the council’s work in the spirit of independence, activeness and with responsibility, while affirming its stance of advocating adherence to the UN Charter and basic principles of international law, supporting the search for solutions to regional and international disputes through talks and peaceful negotiations.

As President of the UNSC in January 2020, Vietnam has left a good impression with the organisation of an open debate on adhering to the UN Charter to maintain international peace and security, and the first-ever meeting on cooperation between the UN and ASEAN.

The ambassador also affirmed that Vietnam has outstandingly fulfilled its positions as chairs of the committee monitoring the implementation of resolutions on South Sudan and the Informal Working Group on International Tribunals, and as coordinator of the 10 non-permanent member countries of the UNSC (E10) in May.

With the dual role as non-permanent member of the UNSC and ASEAN Chair 2020, Vietnam held a meeting on the UN-ASEAN, and promoted the role of regional organisations in settling issues in regions.

Ambassador Quy quoted the UN Secretary General as assessing that as a non-permanent member of the UNSC, Vietnam has been making significant contributions to sustainable peace.

VNS

Deputy Foreign Minister To Anh Dung attended the UN Security Council’s Open Debate on Pandemics and Security on July 2, during which he said that intensifying international solidarity and multilateralism is a solution to current challenges.

 
 

