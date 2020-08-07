Vietnam ready to cooperate in combating terrorism: diplomat

Vietnam is ready to join other UN member states and sides involved in fighting terrorism and organised crime for peace and stability regionally and globally, stated Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Minh Vu.

Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Minh Vu (Photo: VNA)

Vu made his statement while attending an online ministerial-level open debate of the UN Security Council on the linkages between terrorism and transnational organised crime held on August 6.

At the debate, Vu shared the common concern of impact of terrorism and organised crime on peace, security, and sustainable development of UN member countries, given the complex developments of COVID-19.

The diplomat noted the member countries hold the top responsibility in the fight against these forces, adding that their responses should respect the UN Charter, international law, and involved nations’ independence and national sovereignty, while following the UN Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy and other related resolutions by the UN General Assembly and Security Council.

He said in such a process, the UN can play an active role in building an overall approach to tackle the root causes of the problem like poverty, inequality, and unemployment.

Vu highlight a need for increased international and regional cooperation, particularly in curbing terrorism financing and recruitment, while supporting the engagement of UN anti-terrorism agencies and regional organisations in the fight.

He called on the international community to increase assistance for countries, particularly developing ones, in information exchange, anti-terrorism capacity improvement, and relevant legal development.

Vu informed participants that Vietnam has made efforts in completing its legal, economic, and financial systems to mitigate the risk of terrorism financing, prevent international organised crime, and carry out its missions in line with international standards.

ASEAN, meanwhile, always considers the terrorism fight a top priority in intra-bloc collaboration, the diplomat stated./.VNA