Vietnam reaffirms support for peace deal implementation in Colombia

The UN Security Council held an in-person meeting on Colombia on July 14 during which Vietnam reaffirmed its support for the implementation of the peace deal in the South American nation.

Dang Dinh Quy, head of Vietnam’s permanent mission to the UN, speaks at the UN Security Council meeting on July 14

Carlos Ruiz Massieu, Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Colombia and head of the UN Verification Mission in the country, commended relevant parties for their joint work within the National Reintegration Council and within the tripartite mechanism on transition to legality.

He voiced his belief that the constructive dialogue between the Government and the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) will soon lead to agreements to continue promoting the realisation of the Peace Agreement.

However, he also expressed concern about the violence and killing of social leaders and former combatants of indigenous and Afro-Colombian origin, urging the Colombian government and relevant parties to take measures to ensure security for communities and foster the leadership of female former combatants in social, economic and political reintegration.

Massieu also appealed to all concerned to follow the Secretary-General’s call for a global ceasefire to halt violence and facilitate response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, Clemencia Carabalí Rodallega, a representative of the Municipal Association of Women in the country’s Cauca Department, also voiced her concern over the violence, attack and killing of social leaders, ex-fighters and especially, women and children while condemning illegal armed groups’ expansion of areas under their control.

She asked the UN and the international community to actively support peace-building in Colombia and urged the government to increase measures for protecting women and children and investigate and bring culprits to justice.

At the meeting, members of the UN Security Council recognised efforts and measures to curb COVID-19 and carry out the Peace Agreement in Colombia.

Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of Vietnam’s permanent mission to the UN, expressed sympathy over difficulties in the implementation of the Peace Agreement, as well as impacts of COVID-19.

He showed his support for the Colombian government and parliament’s efforts in discussing bills and constitutional reforms.

He also expressed concerns about the violence and killing of ex-fighters and social leaders, calling on relevant parties to comply with the Secretary-General’s call for a global ceasefire and take all necessary measures to protect civilians, particularly women and children, in conflict-hit areas.

Quy highlighted strides in the reintegration of former combatants via individual and collective socio-economic development programmes and projects.

He proposed the National Reintegration Council, together with the UN and regional and international organisations, actively provide financial assistance mechanisms and suggest appropriate initiatives to help ex-fighters settle down soon.

The UN Verification Mission in Colombia was established in July 2017 for a period of three years, renewable if necessary. It is tasked with supervising the implementation of the Final Peace Agreement between the Colombian Government and FARC in 2016. Since 2017, the UN Security Council has held meetings every three months to listen to reports on the mission’s activities./.VNA