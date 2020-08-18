Vietnam requests Malaysia to investigate Vietnamese fisherman’s death

The Consular Department under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has contacted the Malaysian Embassy in Hanoi and expressed deep concern over Malaysian law enforcement forces’ chasing of Vietnamese fishing

that led to the death of a Vietnamese fisherman, according to the ministry’s spokeswoman.

Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

Answering reporters’ questions on August 17 regarding the case, Le Thi Thu Hang further said Vietnam demanded the Malaysian side to investigate the serious case, in which two Vietnam’s fishing ships and the remaining fishermen are detained by the Malaysian with the accusation of illegally fishing in Malaysia’s sea, seriously deal with the guilty and offer humane treatment to the Vietnamese fishing boats and fishermen.

Hang said that according to initial information from the Malaysian side, a clash happened on August 16 between Malaysian marine law enforcement forces and two Vietnamese fishing ships in the waters off Malaysia’s Kelantan state, killing a Vietnamese fisherman.

The Foreign Ministry has directed the Vietnamese Embassy in Malaysia to continue working with Malaysian authorities and ask them for more details of the case, while organising consular meetings with the fishermen and taking protection measures for the dead.

At the same time, the ministry has coordinated with relevant agencies at home to identify the victim, gathering more information to deal with violations, implementing citizen protection measures and ensuring the legitimate rights and interest of Vietnamese fishermen, stated Hang./.VNA