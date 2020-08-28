Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
28/08/2020 15:43:04 (GMT +7)
Vietnam respected in international arena: Ambassador

28/08/2020    15:41 GMT+7

Vietnam has received huge support and respects in the international arena, said Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, who has assumed the position as head of the Vietnam Permanent Mission to the UN for two years.

Vietnam respected in international arena: Ambassador hinh anh 1

Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy (Photo: VNA)

Addressing a virtual meeting on external affairs held on August 27 by the Vietnam Permanent Mission to the UN on the occasion of the Vietnamese diplomatic sector’s 75th anniversary (August 28), Quy pointed to five main reasons for the country’s achievement.

Firstly, he attributed to what Vietnam did in the two resistance wars against French colonialists and US imperialists.

Secondly, Vietnam has successfully transformed from a country difficult in economy and fully dependent on foreign assistance to the one with continuously increasing GDP and increasingly improving people’s lives.

Thirdly, Vietnam has behaved peacefully and properly toward powers and neighbouring countries.

 

Fourthly, Vietnam remains faithful to its friends, especially those standing shoulder-to-shoulder with the country during difficult times.

Fifthly, Vietnam has actively integrated into the international community and tried to comply with international law, stated Quy.

Speaking at the event, Nguyen Thi Lien Hang, a professor of Vietnamese origin who is teaching at Columbia University, said that Vietnam's diplomatic work over the years has succeeded, clearly demonstrated through its intensive and extensive international integration, making friends with other countries, affirming its role in the international arena, and consolidating peace and stability.

Vietnamese Ambassador to the US Ha Kim Ngoc affirmed that Vietnam’s diplomatic offices in the US have exerted efforts to boost Vietnam’s relations with its two important partners of the US and the UN as it is a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council./.VNA

 
 

