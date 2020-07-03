Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Vietnam, Russia boost bilateral defence cooperation

05/07/2020    00:30 GMT+7

Deputy Defence Minister Sen. Lieut. Gen. Nguyen Chi Vinh had an online discussion on July 3 with his Russian counterpart Sen. Lieut. Gen. A.V. Fomin, 

during which they talked about issues of mutual interest and agreed on measures to effectively promote bilateral defence cooperation, one of the important pillars of the two countries’ comprehensive strategic partnership.

Vietnam, Russia boost bilateral defence cooperation hinh anh 1

Deputy Defence Minister Sen. Lieut. Gen. Nguyen Chi Vinh 

Vinh congratulated Russia on successfully organising the parade marking the 75th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War, as well as the success of its national referendum on amendments to the constitution.

Despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Vietnamese Defence Ministry has made every effort to prevent disruption of activities between the two sides, he said.

He expressed his hope that after the pandemic, Minister S.K.Shoigu will visit Vietnam and attend the ASEAN Defence Ministers Meeting Plus (ADMM ) to be held in the country.

Regarding the defence cooperation in the fight against COVID-19, Deputy Defence Minister Nguyen Chi Vinh spoke highly of the performance of the Vietnam-Russia Tropical Center and a mobile clinic that the Russian side gave Vietnam. It is very important equipment to help Vietnam early detect cases and effectively prevent this disease.

On this occasion, the Vietnamese official informed the guest about the process of organising activities in the year when Vietnam takes the roles of ASEAN Chair 2020 and non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, thereby affirming Vietnam's determination to continue promoting cooperation in ADMM and ADMM for the mutual benefits of ASEAN as well as partner countries, including Russia.

Vietnam backs a number of Russia’s initiatives and also wishes for the European country’s support for its initiatives during the ASEAN Chairmanship Year 2020, thus promoting ASEAN-Russia relations to contribute to the peace, stability and development of the region and the world as well.

 

For his part, A.V. Fomin congratulated Vietnam on its successes in combating the COVID-19. He expressed his deep thanks to the Vietnamese Defence Ministry for presenting medical supplies to its Russian counterpart as well as to Vietnam for widely broadcasting the parade marking the 75th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War on June 24.

Russia will never forget Vietnamese soldiers who stood side by side with their Soviet Union peers in the fight against Facism, he said, adding that his country has honoured seven Vietnamese soldiers at the Main Cathedral of the Russian Armed Forces.

The Russian Deputy Defence Minister wished Vietnam will reap great successes as ASEAN Chair 2020, especially in organising activities celebrating the 10th anniversary of ADMM .

Russia is ready for dialogue and cooperation on the basis of trust and peace with other countries. Regarding the Vietnam-Russia Tropical Center, Russia considers it an important heritage in the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries.

The two officials together evaluated the defence cooperation between Vietnam and Russia over the past time and agreed on orientations to develop relations in the coming time, affirming a determination not to let COVID-19 pandemic affect their developing ties.

They stressed the importance of collaboration in dealing with non-traditional security challenges.

The two sides also highlighted outstnading areas of cooperation such as exchanging high-level delegations, promoting cooperation between army services, building a profile on 70 years of Vietnam-Russia defence relations, participating in the International Military Sports Festival, and completing documents on UN cooperation and peacekeeping and a book on the 70th anniversary of Vietnam-Russia relations./.VNA

 
 

