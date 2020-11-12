Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
12/11/2020 20:35:36 (GMT +7)
Go
 
POLITICS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Vietnam's ASEAN 2020 Chairmanship: Overcoming challenges to stay responsive

12/11/2020    20:30 GMT+7

Nguyen Quoc Dung, Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and head of Vietnam's ASEAN Senior Officials' Meeting, speaks to media about the contributions of Vietnam in its capacity as ASEAN Chair 2020

 to regional efforts to build the ASEAN Community and cope with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vietnam's ASEAN 2020 Chairmanship: Overcoming challenges to stay responsive
Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Quoc Dung. — VNA/VNS Photo

As ASEAN Chair in 2020, what does Vietnam expect at the 37th ASEAN Summit? Looking back at 2020, how has Vietnam made efforts to overcome challenges as Chair?

The most important goal we look forward to is the summit’s successful convening. All of the goals we have set since early this year are within reach. That is our biggest expectation.

The year 2020 when Vietnam holds ASEAN Chair is such a challenging time. The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic was so unexpected that it upended our preparations in 2018 and 2019 for the Chairmanship in 2020.

While all countries focus their resources on protecting their people, the question is whether ASEAN member states will continue with the commitments to pursue long-term goals of building and developing the ASEAN Community or not.

Vietnam must find ways to adapt and have switched plans to properly meet what ASEAN countries are in need of. So we have turned the priorities to COVID-19 pandemic response.

Besides, we do not want to abandon all of the works that ASEAN countries have built and interrupt community-building efforts, so we have continued to come up with initiatives to maintain the process of building the ASEAN Community.

The workload has become two or three times heavier than before but luckily, we have made efforts since early this year to accomplish the responsibilities.

How will initiatives Vietnam proposed this year contribute to ASEAN’s community-building process in the coming years?

First of all, Vietnam’s initiatives or the joint efforts of ASEAN member states over the past time have helped the bloc withstand the pandemic and move on to recovery.

Secondly, during ASEAN Chairmanship 2020, Vietnam has reviewed all we have done over the past 10 years and at the same set directions for a comprehensive ASEAN plan not only in 2020 but after 2020.

 

Those are contributions not only for the present but also for the long term.

How do you assess connections among ASEAN member states in ensuring local livelihoods and economic recovery in the post-pandemic period?

The more difficult the situation is, the closer we must stick together. ASEAN 2020’s theme 'Cohesive and Responsive' is relevant to the current situation. In fact, ASEAN countries have stayed closer to each other while coping with COVID-19.

ASEAN countries have worked together to devise initiatives for COVID-19 response and recovery after the pandemic as well as mapped out the 2025 Master Plan for ASEAN connectivity.

ASEAN has attached sub-regional co-operation to the bloc’s growth programmes to promote joint strength, narrow development gaps between countries and not to leave any nation or any area behind.

Could you provide more details on ASEAN’s healthcare collaboration in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, especially the establishment of ASEAN centre for public health emergencies and emerging diseases?

In the context of the evolving pandemic, it is more urgent to establish a medical centre to offer assistance to all countries in responding to public health emergencies and emerging diseases.

Japan has shown its willingness to support ASEAN to set up the centre.

Japan and ASEAN have worked together and reached agreement on the centre’s feasibility. It will be launched at the ASEAN-Japan Summit this week.  VNS

ASEAN moves firmly, collectively ahead: FM Pham Binh Minh

ASEAN moves firmly, collectively ahead: FM Pham Binh Minh

ASEAN has continued to move firmly and collectively towards the goal of the ASEAN Community Vision 2025, while dealing with emerging challenges, particularly the COVID-19 pandemic, Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh said today.

Vietnam helps ASEAN battle the COVID-19 pandemic

Vietnam helps ASEAN battle the COVID-19 pandemic

This year, the Chairmanship of ASEAN has been taken up by Vietnam, which is its third time since the country joined ASEAN 25 years ago. 

 
 

Other News

.
National Assembly approves 6% GDP growth target for 2021
National Assembly approves 6% GDP growth target for 2021
POLITICSicon  3 giờ trước 

The National Assembly (NA) on Wednesday morning passed a resolution on the socio-economic development plan for next year with majority of the delegates agreeing with proposals.

NA confirms three nominees for ministerial positions
NA confirms three nominees for ministerial positions
POLITICSicon  5 giờ trước 

The National Assembly deputies on Thursday voted in favor of appointment of three nominees for ministerial positions at the proposal of Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

PM: solidary - key to ASEAN’s success
PM: solidary - key to ASEAN’s success
POLITICSicon  6 giờ trước 

Solidarity is the foundation of ASEAN cooperation and the key to its success, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said on November 12.

37th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits kick off
37th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits kick off
POLITICSicon  10 giờ trước 

The 37th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits kicked off virtually in Hanoi on November 12, with Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong attending.

Hanoi issues action plan to realize resolution of municipal Party Congress
Hanoi issues action plan to realize resolution of municipal Party Congress
POLITICSicon  6 giờ trước 

Hanoi is set to continue to streamline its political system for greater efficiency in operation, and ensure the successful implementation of the pilot urban administration model.

ASEAN-Japan Centre leader hails Vietnam’s ASEAN chairmanship
ASEAN-Japan Centre leader hails Vietnam’s ASEAN chairmanship
POLITICSicon  8 giờ trước 

Secretary General of the ASEAN-Japan Centre Masataka Fujita has appreciated continued efforts by the Vietnamese Government in holding the good ASEAN chairmanship in 2020, especially in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.

NA adopts Resolution on 2021 socio-economic development plan
NA adopts Resolution on 2021 socio-economic development plan
POLITICSicon  11/11/2020 

The 14th National Assembly adopted a Resolution on socio-economic development plans for 2021 during its 10th session in Hanoi on November 11.

The need for talented people
The need for talented people
FEATUREicon  13 giờ trước 

The 13th Party Congress is an important milestone, which sets the future orientation, continues to accelerate the process of national renovation and international integration.

PM calls for a billion more trees
PM calls for a billion more trees
POLITICSicon  11/11/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc yesterday said he hoped a billion trees would be planted in Vietnam over the next five years.

Colombia, Cuba, South Africa join Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia
Colombia, Cuba, South Africa join Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia
POLITICSicon  11/11/2020 

Colombia, Cuba and South Africa have joined the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia (TAC) during the 37th ASEAN Summit and related meetings in Hanoi.

Vietnamese, Lao Prime Ministers hold phone talks
Vietnamese, Lao Prime Ministers hold phone talks
POLITICSicon  11/11/2020 

Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc held phone talks with his Lao counterpart Thongloun Sisoulith on November 10 to discuss bilateral ties and regional cooperation ahead of the 37th ASEAN Summit.

Security measures for upcoming ASEAN Summit deployed early: Public security official
Security measures for upcoming ASEAN Summit deployed early: Public security official
POLITICSicon  11/11/2020 

Major General To An Xo, deputy head of the standing board of the Sub-committee for Security and Health under Vietnam’s National ASEAN 2020 Committee, talks to Vietnam News Agency about preparations for the 37th ASEAN Summit.

Signing of Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership expected this week
Signing of Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership expected this week
POLITICSicon  11/11/2020 

As negotiations for the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) have been completed, member countries of the agreement are finalising procedures to prepare for the expected signing on November 15

Foreign ministers reiterate ASEAN’s resolve to resume East Sea negotiations
Foreign ministers reiterate ASEAN’s resolve to resume East Sea negotiations
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  11/11/2020 

ASEAN foreign ministers reiterated the bloc's resolve to resume negotiations on a code of conduct in the East Sea with China during the 22nd ASEAN Political-Security Community (APSC) Council Meeting held online on Tuesday.

Ministry proposes code of Conduct for cyberspace
Ministry proposes code of Conduct for cyberspace
POLITICSicon  11/11/2020 

Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Manh Hung said the Government is considering a proposal for a code of conduct for cyberspace in Vietnam and will issue the code by the end of this year.

ASEAN moves firmly, collectively ahead: FM Pham Binh Minh
ASEAN moves firmly, collectively ahead: FM Pham Binh Minh
POLITICSicon  10/11/2020 

ASEAN has continued to move firmly and collectively towards the goal of the ASEAN Community Vision 2025, while dealing with emerging challenges, particularly the COVID-19 pandemic, Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh said today.

Vietnam achieves desired results of targets set in ASEAN Chairmanship year
Vietnam achieves desired results of targets set in ASEAN Chairmanship year
POLITICSicon  10/11/2020 

Deputy Minister of Foreign Minister Nguyen Quoc Dung, who is also General Secretary of the National ASEAN 2020 Committee, talked to the media on November 9 on the implementation progress of initiatives

Five Provincial Chairs elected last week
Five Provincial Chairs elected last week
POLITICSicon  09/11/2020 

The provinces of Kien Giang, Tra Vinh, Vinh Phuc, Quang Ninh, and Ben Tre have just elected new Chairmen after their People's Council meetings were held.

How to attract talent
How to attract talent
FEATUREicon  10/11/2020 

VietNamNet introduces an article by National Assembly Deputy Le Thanh Van on the draft national strategy to attract and use talents, which can be seen as comments to the draft documents of the 13th National Party Congress.

Foreign affairs in the new US President era: Reviving traditional ideas
Foreign affairs in the new US President era: Reviving traditional ideas
FEATUREicon  09/11/2020 

Many experts are questioning whether President Joe Biden's policy will be different from former President Barack Obama’s.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 