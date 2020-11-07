Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
08/11/2020 13:09:58 (GMT +7)
Go
 
POLITICS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Vietnam saves US$640 million per year through administrative reform and e-government

08/11/2020    11:46 GMT+7

Over 1,000 administrative procedures, 3,893 out of 6,191 business conditions and 6,776 out of 9,926 categories of goods subject to specialized inspection have been simplified or removed in four years.

Vietnam saves around VND14.9 trillion (US$642 million) per year as a result of administrative reforma and e-government development, according to Minister and Chairman of the Government Office Mai Tien Dung, referring to a World Bank calculation method.

 Minister and Chairman of the Government Office Mai Tien Dung at the National Assembly. Photo: Nhat Bac. 

Since the beginning of the incumbent government term, over 1,000 administrative procedures, 3,893 out of 6,191 business conditions and 6,776 out of 9,926 categories of goods subject to specialized inspection have been simplified or removed, informed Mr. Dung in a National Assembly hearing on November 6.

These efforts result in 18 million working days per year or equivalent to VND6.3 trillion (US$271.81 million) saved a year.

In May, the government issued Resolution No.68 announcing further measures to cut and simplify at least 20% of existing procedures and 20% of compliance costs related to business activities.

Moreover, the establishment of e-government, specifically the national e-document exchange platform on March 12, 2019 helped save thousands of trillions of dong, stated Mr. Dung.

The e-cabinet system, which was put into operation on June 24, 2019, has now supported over 23 government meeting sessions, saving over 210,000 paper documents or VND169 billion (US$7.3 million) per year.

In August, the launch of the National Reporting System and the Government Operations Center marked a significant step during the process of digital transformation. To date, the system has connected 30 ministries and ministerial-level agencies, and complied 106 out of 200 socio-economic indicators to support the government’s operations.

 

Notably, the national public service portal that incorporates public services portal of provinces and cities after 11 months of operation has recorded 85 million visits, 25 million documents under processing, and provided 2,200 out of 6,790 online public services, informed Mr. Dung, adding this helps save another VND6.3 trillion (US$271.81 million) per year.

Still lagging behind in e-government development

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc in a government meeting in late August said a legal framework would be issued to cover the operation of the e-government in this year.

In 2020, Vietnam ranked 86th ouf of 193 countries and territories in the UN’s E-Government Development Index (EGDI), up two places against the previous ranking in 2018.

The survey, conducted by the UN between August 2017 and July 2019, revealed the country’s EGDI score at 0.6667 out of 1, making it 24th among 47 countries in Asia and 6th in the South East Asia.

From 99th in 2014 to date, Vietnam’s EGDI has been on the steady rise to 86th in 2020. However, in Southeast Asia, the country’s ranking stayed unchanged, not to mention the gap with countries behind such as Indonesia or Cambodia is narrowing.

Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam, who also serves as vice chairman of the National Steering Committee on e-government, said Vietnam aims to climb 11-15 places in the ranking by 2022. Hanoitimes

Ngoc Thuy

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnam, Australia advance relations with three-pillar strategic action plan
Vietnam, Australia advance relations with three-pillar strategic action plan
POLITICSicon  3 giờ trước 

The action plan lays the foundation for the upgrade to a comprehensive strategic partnership.

RoK officially opens Consulate General in Da Nang
RoK officially opens Consulate General in Da Nang
POLITICSicon  18 giờ trước 

The Consulate General of the Republic of Korea (RoK) was officially opened in central Da Nang city on November 6.

Breakthrough in economic reform and restructuring in the coming time
Breakthrough in economic reform and restructuring in the coming time
FEATUREicon  6 giờ trước 

Commenting on the draft documents submitted to the upcoming 13th National Party Congress, VietNamNet introduces the opinions of Dr. Nguyen Dinh Cung, former Director of the Central Institute for Economic Management.

Detailed flood, landslide risk maps to be created: Deputy PM
Detailed flood, landslide risk maps to be created: Deputy PM
POLITICSicon  19 giờ trước 

Creating more detailed flood and landslide risk maps is among the solutions the Government will carry out in the time ahead to cope with possible natural disasters, Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung said on November 6.

Large scale 5G rollout expected in 2021: information minister
Large scale 5G rollout expected in 2021: information minister
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  19 giờ trước 

Vietnam has not fallen behind in launching a 5G network, having completed a technical pilot last year, Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Manh Hung said while being grilled in the Q&A session at the 14th National Assembly.

With COVID-19 vaccine prospects uncertain, VN committed to prevention measures and safe living
With COVID-19 vaccine prospects uncertain, VN committed to prevention measures and safe living
POLITICSicon  18 giờ trước 

Vietnam will continue to focus on COVID-19 prevention measures and safe living during the pandemic.

PM holds phone talks with Thai counterpart
PM holds phone talks with Thai counterpart
POLITICSicon  06/11/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc spoke with his Thai counterpart Prayut Chan-o-cha by phone on November 6 on bilateral ties and regional cooperation ahead of the 37th ASEAN Summit.

NA deputies scrutinise budget for new textbooks
NA deputies scrutinise budget for new textbooks
POLITICSicon  18 giờ trước 

Deputies posed a range of questions to Minister of Education and Training Phung Xuan Nha in the Q&A session at the ongoing 10th sitting of the 14th National Assembly (NA) in Hanoi on November 6.

Vietnam, Singapore convene 11th defence policy dialogue
Vietnam, Singapore convene 11th defence policy dialogue
POLITICSicon  07/11/2020 

Deputy Defence Minister Sen. Lieut. Gen. Nguyen Chi Vinh and Permanent Secretary of Defence of Singapore Chan Heng Kee co-chaired the 11th Vietnam – Singapore defence policy dialogue in the island state on November 6.

VN and Australia signs strategic partnership action plan
VN and Australia signs strategic partnership action plan
POLITICSicon  06/11/2020 

Vietnam and Australia on Thursday signed an action plan to implement the Strategic Partnership between the two countries for 2020-23 period.

A tough road awaits the new US President
A tough road awaits the new US President
FEATUREicon  07/11/2020 

Any newly-elected US President will have to face two great challenges. The first is to deal with the problem between pandemic control and socio-economic development. The second is how to close the division and strengthen solidarity within America.

37th ASEAN Summit, related meetings slated for November 12-15
37th ASEAN Summit, related meetings slated for November 12-15
POLITICSicon  07/11/2020 

As Chair of ASEAN 2020, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc will preside over the 37th ASEAN Summit and related meetings, which will be held via video conference from November 12-15, 

Vietnamese official elected as President of Council of ASEAN Chief Justices
Vietnamese official elected as President of Council of ASEAN Chief Justices
POLITICSicon  06/11/2020 

Chief Justice of the Supreme People’s Court of Vietnam Nguyen Hoa Binh was elected as President of the Council of ASEAN Chief Justices (CACJ) for the 2020-2021 tenure during the eight meeting of the council on November 5.

Vietnam backs peaceful settlement of maritime disputes
Vietnam backs peaceful settlement of maritime disputes
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  06/11/2020 

The country always supports the peaceful settlement of territorial disputes on the basis of respect for international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

Vietnam, Indonesia support long-term measures for Bosnia – Herzegovina
Vietnam, Indonesia support long-term measures for Bosnia – Herzegovina
POLITICSicon  06/11/2020 

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on November 5 held its annual meeting on the situation in Bosnia – Herzegovina, during which Vietnam and Indonesia affirmed their respect for independence, 

ASEAN navy chiefs call for stronger co-operation
ASEAN navy chiefs call for stronger co-operation
POLITICSicon  06/11/2020 

International co-operation at sea, manifested by the co-ordination of actions among countries at bilateral, regional and global levels, 

Review finds HCM City socio-economic performance not much affected by pandemic
Review finds HCM City socio-economic performance not much affected by pandemic
POLITICSicon  06/11/2020 

Chairman of the HCM City People’s Committee has called for continued efforts in supporting individuals and enterprises affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and achieving the year’s socio-economic targets.

22 new Secretaries of provincial, municipal Party Committees for 2020-2025 tenure
22 new Secretaries of provincial, municipal Party Committees for 2020-2025 tenure
POLITICSicon  05/11/2020 

22 secretaries of provincial, municipal party committees have been newly elected for the 2020-2025 tenure.

Lawmakers raise concerns over quality of controversial textbooks, demanded accountability
Lawmakers raise concerns over quality of controversial textbooks, demanded accountability
POLITICSicon  05/11/2020 

Many National Assembly (NA) deputies raised concerns over the quality of the first-grade textbook set and demanded accountability for the issue in the plenary session on socio-economic issues on Wednesday in Hanoi.

41 Secretaries of municipal, provincial Party Committees re-elected for 2020-2025 tenure
41 Secretaries of municipal, provincial Party Committees re-elected for 2020-2025 tenure
POLITICSicon  05/11/2020 

41 secretaries of municipal, provincial party committees have been re-elected for 2020-2025 tenure.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 