27/06/2020 18:47:19 (GMT +7)
Vietnam sends message on 75th anniversary of UN Charter signing

 
 
27/06/2020    17:33 GMT+7

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh on June 26 cabled a message to the President of the UN Security Council on the occasion of 75th anniversary of the signing of the UN Charter (June 26).

Vietnam sends message on 75th anniversary of UN Charter signing hinh anh 1

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh 

Mr. President,

Today marks the 75th anniversary of the signing of the United Nations Charter.

This monumental document established the fundamental rules of modern international relations – those of sovereign equality, political independence and territorial integrity of states, and the prohibition of the threat or use of force. It set the framework for global collaboration at levels unseen in human history.

An unwavering commitment to the United Nations Charter was amply demonstrated at a Security Council Open Debate that I had the honour to chair earlier this year. The Council’s ensuing Presidential Statement firmly pronounced such commitment be the basis of a peaceful, prosperous and just world.

Unfortunately, peace is yet to be universal. Violence still reign in many parts of the world. The pursuit of narrowly-defined national interests undermines interstate relations by allowing mistrusts to dictate. This is a dangerous prospect, especially when the international community is facing complex problems that threaten to deeply divide us.

 

Though many of us may still be in a time of physical distancing, we must stand together in our commitment to uphold the values and principles of Charter.

Vietnam is steadfast in its commitment to the Charter and will work to strengthen multilateral collaboration and frameworks, at both global and regional levels, particularly at the United Nations and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

Mr. President,

For peace to prevail, wars must be outlawed. For peace to sustain, states must interact on the basis of trust, cooperation, equality and mutual respect. These were the aspirations and the tasks set out by the founders of the United Nations. Now, it is incumbent upon us to fulfill the promise of peace for our future generations.

I thank you"./.

 
 

. Latest news

