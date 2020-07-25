Vietnam seriously implements climate change-related commitments: Deputy PM

Vietnam has been seriously implementing its commitments related to climate change at both global and regional levels, especially within the ASEAN framework,

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh said while addressing a teleconferenced high-level open debate of the UN Security Council (UNSC) on July 24.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh at the teleconferenced high-level open debate on July 24 (Photo: VNA)

This event, themed “Climate Change and Security”, was held by Germany, which holds the UNSC presidency in July, and the Like-Minded Group. It was attended by senior representatives of 21 member states of the UN and the EU, along with speakers who included a UN Assistant Secretary-General and experts from some research institutes and non-governmental organisations.

In his speech, Deputy PM Minh pointed out adverse effects of climate change on livelihoods, lives, food security, and water sources of millions of people.

As Vietnam is one of the nations most vulnerable to climate change, especially sea level rise and saltwater intrusion in the Mekong Delta, he affirmed effective response to climate change is vital to Vietnam’s sustainable development.

He held that enhancing international cooperation is key to sustainable peace and prosperity for all people around the world, stressing the UNSC needs to address the root causes of conflicts, such as poverty, injustice, militarism, and disregard for international law.

The official also suggested the UNSC should include in its conflict analysis consideration of climate change impact, which is key to developing strategies that can address all aspects of crises and conflicts in a comprehensive and sustainable manner.

The council should support efforts of the entire UN system to cope with climate change while paying special attention and providing assistance to developing, least-developed, small-island and land-locked countries suffering heavily from climate change.

Climate change is a global challenge that requires a global response in which multilateral cooperation coordinated by the UN is essential, according to Minh.

At the debate, participants shared the view that climate change is a serious threat and also a factor that can worsen challenges to international peace and security, particularly in instability and conflict-hit areas, and even lead to new disputes and conflicts.

They emphasised that the UN should seek comprehensive solutions to these challenges and improve its responsiveness to climate change-related security risks. They also affirmed the importance of multilateral mechanisms, with the UN playing the central role.

Despite recognising the link between climate change and international security, some countries said climate change should be resolved via other mechanisms on development and the environment, instead of at the UNSC which originally focuses on traditional threats to international peace and security.

Climate change is one of the priorities that Vietnam is promoting in its position as a non-permanent member of the UNSC for 2020-2021./.VNA