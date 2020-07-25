Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
25/07/2020 12:05:53 (GMT +7)
Go
 
POLITICS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Vietnam seriously implements climate change-related commitments: Deputy PM

25/07/2020    11:56 GMT+7

Vietnam has been seriously implementing its commitments related to climate change at both global and regional levels, especially within the ASEAN framework, 

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh said while addressing a teleconferenced high-level open debate of the UN Security Council (UNSC) on July 24.

Vietnam seriously implements climate change-related commitments: Deputy PM

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh at the teleconferenced high-level open debate on July 24 (Photo: VNA)

This event, themed “Climate Change and Security”, was held by Germany, which holds the UNSC presidency in July, and the Like-Minded Group. It was attended by senior representatives of 21 member states of the UN and the EU, along with speakers who included a UN Assistant Secretary-General and experts from some research institutes and non-governmental organisations.

In his speech, Deputy PM Minh pointed out adverse effects of climate change on livelihoods, lives, food security, and water sources of millions of people.

As Vietnam is one of the nations most vulnerable to climate change, especially sea level rise and saltwater intrusion in the Mekong Delta, he affirmed effective response to climate change is vital to Vietnam’s sustainable development.

He held that enhancing international cooperation is key to sustainable peace and prosperity for all people around the world, stressing the UNSC needs to address the root causes of conflicts, such as poverty, injustice, militarism, and disregard for international law.

The official also suggested the UNSC should include in its conflict analysis consideration of climate change impact, which is key to developing strategies that can address all aspects of crises and conflicts in a comprehensive and sustainable manner.

 

The council should support efforts of the entire UN system to cope with climate change while paying special attention and providing assistance to developing, least-developed, small-island and land-locked countries suffering heavily from climate change.

Climate change is a global challenge that requires a global response in which multilateral cooperation coordinated by the UN is essential, according to Minh.

At the debate, participants shared the view that climate change is a serious threat and also a factor that can worsen challenges to international peace and security, particularly in instability and conflict-hit areas, and even lead to new disputes and conflicts.

They emphasised that the UN should seek comprehensive solutions to these challenges and improve its responsiveness to climate change-related security risks. They also affirmed the importance of multilateral mechanisms, with the UN playing the central role.

Despite recognising the link between climate change and international security, some countries said climate change should be resolved via other mechanisms on development and the environment, instead of at the UNSC which originally focuses on traditional threats to international peace and security.

Climate change is one of the priorities that Vietnam is promoting in its position as a non-permanent member of the UNSC for 2020-2021./.VNA

 
 

Other News

.
HCM City marks 25th anniversary of Vietnam-US diplomatic ties
HCM City marks 25th anniversary of Vietnam-US diplomatic ties
POLITICSicon  0 giờ trước 

The Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organisations (HUFO) on July 24 organised a meeting to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the diplomatic ties between Vietnam and the US (July 12, 1995-2020).

Vietnam’s e-government initiatives showing worth
Vietnam’s e-government initiatives showing worth
POLITICSicon  16 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s efforts to develop a pro-business e-government have earned applause from the international community, especially amid a surge in the pandemic hurting economic growth.

Friendship insignia presented to Spanish Ambassador
Friendship insignia presented to Spanish Ambassador
POLITICSicon  21 giờ trước 

Ambassador of Spain to Vietnam María Jesús Figa López-Palop was honoured on July 23 with the “For Peace and Friendship Among Nations” insignia from the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO).

Vietnam helps boost ASEAN's economy amid COVID-19: Malaysian press
Vietnam helps boost ASEAN's economy amid COVID-19: Malaysian press
POLITICSicon  24/07/2020 

Amid the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, Vietnam, as ASEAN Chair, has managed to formulate a regional comprehensive economic recovery plan, the New Straits Times of Malaysia reported.

Analysts upbeat about Vietnam - NZ strategic partnership
Analysts upbeat about Vietnam - NZ strategic partnership
POLITICSicon  24/07/2020 

The Asia Media Centre in New Zealand has run an article highlighting the upgrading of ties between Vietnam and NZ into a strategic partnership on July 22, expressing its trust in the prospects for the bilateral relationship in the future

Vietnam backs tackling terrorist challenges in Syria on basis of int’l laws
Vietnam backs tackling terrorist challenges in Syria on basis of int’l laws
POLITICSicon  24/07/2020 

Vietnam has emphasised the need for cooperation among concerned parties to deal with challenges from terrorist groups in Syria based on respect for international laws and UN resolutions.

25 years of joining ASEAN: Vietnam is on the path of integration
25 years of joining ASEAN: Vietnam is on the path of integration
POLITICSicon  23/07/2020 

The comprehensive and extensive integration into ASEAN is a way for Vietnam to actively participate in global integration.

Fascinating murals on show in Hanoi
Fascinating murals on show in Hanoi
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  23/07/2020 

A group of young volunteers and teachers are transforming plain walls on a dyke on the outskirts of Hanoi capital into beautiful murals which showcase the nature, history, and daily life of the local area.

Vietnam values comprehensive ties with Japan: Defence Minister
Vietnam values comprehensive ties with Japan: Defence Minister
POLITICSicon  23/07/2020 

Japan will ease entry restriction for Vietnam and Thailand this month, said Foreign Minister Motegi Toshimitsu on July 22.

Vietnam, New Zealand lift bilateral ties to strategic partnership
Vietnam, New Zealand lift bilateral ties to strategic partnership
POLITICSicon  22/07/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and his New Zealand counterpart Jacinda Ardern announced the elevation of their countries’ relations to a strategic partnership during their online talks on July 22.

Canada court rules US 'not safe' for asylum seekers
Canada court rules US 'not safe' for asylum seekers
POLITICSicon  23/07/2020 

The US violates the human rights of asylum seekers by imprisoning them, a Canadian judge rules.

RoK to grant 90 scholarships for training of ASEAN talents
RoK to grant 90 scholarships for training of ASEAN talents
POLITICSicon  23/07/2020 

The Government of the Republic of Korea (RoK) will provide a total of 90 doctoral scholarships for candidates from ASEAN countries to study at six prestigious Korean universities over the next five years.

China-US row: Fugitive researcher 'hiding in San Francisco consulate'
China-US row: Fugitive researcher 'hiding in San Francisco consulate'
POLITICSicon  23/07/2020 

The researcher lied about her military background, the FBI says, amid a row over Chinese consulates.

Trump to send 'surge' of hundreds of federal agents to cities
Trump to send 'surge' of hundreds of federal agents to cities
POLITICSicon  23/07/2020 

Talking tough on crime with an election looming, Mr Trump vows to end the "bloodshed".

Malaysian scholars speak highly of Vietnam as Chair of ASEAN
Malaysian scholars speak highly of Vietnam as Chair of ASEAN
POLITICSicon  22/07/2020 

Embracing ASEAN has internationalised Vietnam, while Vietnam has also contributed to ASEAN’s miracle, said a Malaysian scholar on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of Vietnam’s admission to the ASEAN (July 28, 1995).

25 years of joining ASEAN: Vietnam is on the path of integration
25 years of joining ASEAN: Vietnam is on the path of integration
POLITICSicon  22/07/2020 

The comprehensive and extensive integration into ASEAN is a way for Vietnam to actively participate in global integration.

Vietnam asks for better sea dispute management, enhanced trade cooperation with China
Vietnam asks for better sea dispute management, enhanced trade cooperation with China
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  22/07/2020 

Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh has expressed concerns over the recent complicated developments over the East Sea with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on Tuesday.

Vietnam an invaluable member of ASEAN Community: Philippine Ambassador
Vietnam an invaluable member of ASEAN Community: Philippine Ambassador
POLITICSicon  22/07/2020 

Vietnam is an invaluable member of the ASEAN Community and has actively shepherded a number of important initiatives and led efforts that continue to enrich the ASEAN agenda and experience, 

Vietnam, New Zealand renew Strategic Engagement Plan on Education
Vietnam, New Zealand renew Strategic Engagement Plan on Education
POLITICSicon  22/07/2020 

Vietnam and New Zealand have renewed their Strategic Engagement Plan on Education for the period from 2020 to 2023.

Vietnam, New Zealand aim to lift bilateral ties to new high
Vietnam, New Zealand aim to lift bilateral ties to new high
POLITICSicon  22/07/2020 

Online high-level talks between Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and his New Zealand counterpart Jacinda Ardern, 

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 