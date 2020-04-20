Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
21/04/2020 05:35:50 (GMT +7)
Go
 
POLITICS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Vietnam shares experiences in COVID-19 fight at G20 health ministers’ meeting

 
 
20/04/2020    13:47 GMT+7

Vietnam shared its experiences in COVID-19 prevention and control at the G20 health ministers’ meeting via video conference on late April 19.

Vietnam shares experiences in COVID-19 fight at G20 health ministers’ meeting hinh anh 1

Deputy Minister of Health Truong Quoc Cuong 

The session was attended by Director-General of the World Health Organisation (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and health ministers from the G20 countries, along with officials from international and regional organisations like the World Bank, the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), the United Nations Foundation, and the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisation (GAVI).

At the meeting, which followed the G20 leaders’ video summit in March that discussed global responses to health emergencies, the officials shared their countries’ experiences and proposed urgent measures to fight the pandemic.

In his remarks, Deputy Minister of Health Truong Quoc Cuong said Vietnam, which is ASEAN Chair in 2020, had successfully organised the Special ASEAN and ASEAN+3 Summits on COVID-19.

At those events, participating leaders reaffirmed their determination and commitments to remaining united, and to act jointly and decisively to control the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic to mitigate its adverse impacts on people's livelihoods, societies and economies in the region, he noted, adding it is of crucial importance that the ASEAN+3 (China, Japan, Republic of Korea), ASEAN-US, and ASEAN-EU mechanisms and other international communities highlighted the urgency of the pandemic and committed to a collective response.

Talking about Vietnam and ASEAN's expertise, Cuong noted the country had set up a national steering committee for COVID-19 prevention and control during the early stages of the outbreak with strong commitment from the whole political system, the Government and the public.

He said the Vietnamese Government has appealed for national unity against COVID-19 with the motto of "fighting the pandemic like fighting the enemy".

 

Besides, Vietnam has been applying a strategy of “prevention – early detection – quarantine and treatment”, and engaging local authorities to direct and mobilise all resources on site. It has implemented early measures to prevent transmission from abroad while identifying and controlling effectively transmissions within the country.

Measures have been taken to control and limit the spread of the disease, such as early quarantine for suspected cases, mass testing for everyone coming from affected areas and epicentres, and social distancing. Vietnam has actively collaborated with partners in different spheres to improve testing, research, investigation and treatment protocols for the most effective outcomes despite limited resources, the official said.

He added a health app was introduced for citizens to update their daily health statuses and provide information about suspected cases in their areas. The app is also helping the nation’s health sector to identify individuals in need of medical assistance in the fastest and most effective manner, serving as an official channel to disseminate information bout the pandemic as well as health recommendations for the public.

Cuong went on to say that from economic and social perspectives, the Vietnamese Government has issued incentives to mitigate the impacts of COVID-19, including tax breaks and permissions for late payment of taxes,while simultaneously offering policies to support businesses, investors, small traders, and the public.

The country has adopted a dual approach of containing and controlling the outbreak while sustaining socio-economic stability. Immediate actions have been taken to help people facing hardships, particularly the vulnerable, poor and workers, making sure that no one is left behind, he said.

The deputy minister said as the current Chair of ASEAN and a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council, Vietnam has also made efforts to raise a coherent response to the pandemic, including timely sharing of information on COVID -19 detection and treatment, standardised measures for health inspections at borders and entry points, and consular assistance to ASEAN nationals.

Additionally, a cross-sectoral ASEAN working group involving senior officials of health, foreign affairs, defense, immigration, and transport has been established to develop a regional holistic response to the pandemic and its widespread disruption. Practical measures in the agreement aim to ensure information exchange and policy coordination among the member states, such as strengthening ASEAN’s response capacity to public health emergencies, setting up regional medical stockpiles, and developing an ASEAN pandemic support fund, Cuong noted./.VNA

 
 

Other News

.
National Assembly Standing Committee’s 44th session opens
National Assembly Standing Committee’s 44th session opens
POLITICSicon  16 giờ trước 

National Assembly Chairwowan Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan chaired the opening of the 44th session of the National Assembly Standing Committee in Hanoi on April 20.

Online administrative procedures improved to save time, cost
Online administrative procedures improved to save time, cost
POLITICSicon  22 giờ trước 

Administrative procedures conducted online have the same legal validity as other forms, according to the Prime Minister’s Decree No 45/2020/ND-CP.

Vietnam strongly protests establishment of so-called Sansha city
Vietnam strongly protests establishment of so-called Sansha city
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  20/04/2020 

Vietnam strongly protests the establishment of the so-called “Sansha city” and related acts as they seriously violated Vietnam’s sovereignty, the spokesperson of Vietnam’s Foreign Ministry Le Thi Thu Hang said on April 19.

Intellectuals respond for Southern Liberation
Intellectuals respond for Southern Liberation
FEATUREicon  9 giờ trước 

The 1970s was a time of huge significance in Vietnamese history, not least for the generation who responded to the movement 'Putting away pens to go to the battle'.

Coronavirus: 'Staff infected' in Afghan presidential palace
Coronavirus: 'Staff infected' in Afghan presidential palace
POLITICSicon  20/04/2020 

Up to 40 members of President Ashraf Ghani's staff have tested positive for the virus, reports say.

NA Standing Committee’s 44th session to open on April 20
NA Standing Committee’s 44th session to open on April 20
POLITICSicon  18/04/2020 

The 44th session of the National Assembly Standing Committee will open in Hanoi on April 20, according to a communiqué of the NA Office.

Vietnam urges concerned parties in Yemen to implement ceasefire
Vietnam urges concerned parties in Yemen to implement ceasefire
POLITICSicon  18/04/2020 

Head of the Vietnamese Permanent Mission to the UN Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy has voiced concern over recent tensions and the humanitarian situation in Yemen and support for the UN Secretary-General’s call for ceasefire in conflict areas.

Coronavirus: Is pandemic being used for power grab in Europe?
Coronavirus: Is pandemic being used for power grab in Europe?
POLITICSicon  19/04/2020 

Some of Europe's leaders stand accused of taking advantage of a health crisis.

Vietnam pledges assistance to Cuba over COVID-19 combat: PM
Vietnam pledges assistance to Cuba over COVID-19 combat: PM
POLITICSicon  18/04/2020 

Vietnam is willing to bolster cooperation with Cuba so as to boost economic growth in both countries, and to share experiences with Cuba in tackling the COVID-19, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said on April 17.

Coronavirus: President Trump defends tweets against US states' lockdowns
Coronavirus: President Trump defends tweets against US states' lockdowns
POLITICSicon  19/04/2020 

He says some measures are "too tough", but health experts warn lifting them will increase infection.

Norwegian Ambassador: Look to Vietnam, learn from Vietnam
Norwegian Ambassador: Look to Vietnam, learn from Vietnam
POLITICSicon  17/04/2020 

"The pandemic is of course challenging Vietnam’s ambitious plans for its ASEAN Chairmanship. However, from what I see, Vietnam has turned the challenge into opportunity," wrote Norway's Ambassador to Vietnam Grete Lochen.

Ambassador calls on US enterprises to remain engaged with Vietnam
Ambassador calls on US enterprises to remain engaged with Vietnam
POLITICSicon  17/04/2020 

Vietnamese Ambassador to the US Ha Kim Ngoc has called on US firms to continue to accompany the Vietnamese Government and people in the fight against COVID-19 and bolster socioeconomic development.

HCM City to both fight pandemic, prioritise economic development in Q2
HCM City to both fight pandemic, prioritise economic development in Q2
POLITICSicon  17/04/2020 

HCM City will continue to strengthen the fight against COVID-19 while also prioritising socio-economic development in the second quarter of the year, the secretary of the city Party Committee told a meeting on Wednesday.

Coronavirus: The daunting reality of getting US back to normal
Coronavirus: The daunting reality of getting US back to normal
POLITICSicon  17/04/2020 

Trump says "we'll be the comeback kids" but experts warn US still isn't ready to test and track cases.

Vietnam completes report on UNSC presidency month
Vietnam completes report on UNSC presidency month
POLITICSicon  17/04/2020 

The United Nations Secretariat on April 15 announced Vietnam’s report on the UN Security Council (UNSC) presidency month (Report No. S/2020/258).

Ambassador: It’s important to share knowledge in Covid-19 fight
Ambassador: It’s important to share knowledge in Covid-19 fight
POLITICSicon  17/04/2020 

Japanese Ambassador to ASEAN Chiba Akira said that sharing information and knowledge in a free, transparent and speedy manner is of utmost importance and a prerequisite for regional cooperation in response to COVID-19.

Coronavirus: Trump unveils plan to reopen states in phases
Coronavirus: Trump unveils plan to reopen states in phases
POLITICSicon  17/04/2020 

Guidelines for "Opening up America Again" outline three stages for US states to ease their lockdowns.

White House defends Ivanka Trump's personal travel amid lockdown
White House defends Ivanka Trump's personal travel amid lockdown
POLITICSicon  17/04/2020 

The president's eldest daughter travelled to New Jersey, a virus hotspot, with her family last week.

Vietnam proposes measures for COVID-19 fight at multilateral meeting
Vietnam proposes measures for COVID-19 fight at multilateral meeting
POLITICSicon  17/04/2020 

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh proposed four main measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic while addressing the Ministerial Video-Conference of the Alliance for Multilateralism on COVID-19 on April 16.

Coronavirus: Macron questions China's handling of outbreak
Coronavirus: Macron questions China's handling of outbreak
POLITICSicon  17/04/2020 

The French president adds his voice to growing concern about China's transparency over the outbreak.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 