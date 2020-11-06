Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Vietnam, Singapore convene 11th defence policy dialogue

07/11/2020    12:53 GMT+7

Deputy Defence Minister Sen. Lieut. Gen. Nguyen Chi Vinh and Permanent Secretary of Defence of Singapore Chan Heng Kee co-chaired the 11th Vietnam – Singapore defence policy dialogue in the island state on November 6.

Vietnam, Singapore convene 11th defence policy dialogue hinh anh 1

Deputy Defence Minister Nguyen Chi Vinh (L) and Permanent Secretary of Defence of Singapore Chan Heng Kee (Photo: VNA)

On regional and global issues, they highlighted the importance of maintaining security, maritime and aviation freedom, settling disputes by peaceful means in line with international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea and regional commitments.

In the current context, ASEAN, including ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting (ADMM) and ADMM Plus, plays an increasingly important role, contributing to maintaining regional peace, stability and cooperation.

On bilateral defence ties, they shared the view that joint work has still been maintained via online discussions. Amid the complicated developments of COVID-19 pandemic, they called for a flexible and creative approach to maintaining and organising existing dialogue mechanisms, especially the deputy ministerial-level defence policy dialogue, and sharing of professional experience in military medicine, search and rescue, training and naval force.

Both sides agreed to sign a bilateral defence cooperation agreement in replace of that signed in 2009 and assigned units concerned to arrange it. 

 

During his courtesy call to Singaporean Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen the same day, Vinh thanked the Singaporean Defence Ministry and the Minister for supporting Vietnam in undertaking the role of ASEAN Chair 2020. He expressed wish to further enhance substantial defence ties with Singapore for the sake of peace, stability and development in the region.

Ng Eng Hen, for his part, said Vietnam is the first ASEAN nation to send a high-level defence delegation to Singapore since the COVID-19 broke out, adding that the success of the defence policy dialogue will make practical contributions to strengthening relations between the two nations and armies.

He stressed that there remains room for bilateral defence ties so that it is a need to consider cooperation areas that meet demand of each side.

The Singaporean Defence Ministry will continue working closely with and support Vietnam in fulfilling the role of ASEAN Chair 2020, he said./.VNA

 
 

.
POLITICSicon  06/11/2020 

Vietnam and Australia on Thursday signed an action plan to implement the Strategic Partnership between the two countries for 2020-23 period.

FEATUREicon  3 giờ trước 

Any newly-elected US President will have to face two great challenges. The first is to deal with the problem between pandemic control and socio-economic development. The second is how to close the division and strengthen solidarity within America.

POLITICSicon  7 giờ trước 

As Chair of ASEAN 2020, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc will preside over the 37th ASEAN Summit and related meetings, which will be held via video conference from November 12-15, 

POLITICSicon  06/11/2020 

Chief Justice of the Supreme People’s Court of Vietnam Nguyen Hoa Binh was elected as President of the Council of ASEAN Chief Justices (CACJ) for the 2020-2021 tenure during the eight meeting of the council on November 5.

MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  06/11/2020 

The country always supports the peaceful settlement of territorial disputes on the basis of respect for international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

POLITICSicon  06/11/2020 

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on November 5 held its annual meeting on the situation in Bosnia – Herzegovina, during which Vietnam and Indonesia affirmed their respect for independence, 

POLITICSicon  06/11/2020 

International co-operation at sea, manifested by the co-ordination of actions among countries at bilateral, regional and global levels, 

POLITICSicon  06/11/2020 

Chairman of the HCM City People’s Committee has called for continued efforts in supporting individuals and enterprises affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and achieving the year’s socio-economic targets.

POLITICSicon  05/11/2020 

22 secretaries of provincial, municipal party committees have been newly elected for the 2020-2025 tenure.

POLITICSicon  05/11/2020 

Many National Assembly (NA) deputies raised concerns over the quality of the first-grade textbook set and demanded accountability for the issue in the plenary session on socio-economic issues on Wednesday in Hanoi.

POLITICSicon  05/11/2020 

41 secretaries of municipal, provincial party committees have been re-elected for 2020-2025 tenure.

FEATUREicon  05/11/2020 

One of the key contents of the draft report on the implementation of the 2011-2020 Socio-Economic Development Strategy and the development of 2021-2030 Strategy is the strong development of science, technology and innovation

POLITICSicon  04/11/2020 

Vietnam has now become a top investment destination for foreign companies that are looking to form a sustainable supply chain for the future.

MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  04/11/2020 

“This is the time for China to give up the 9-dash line. This does not affect their interests,” said Dr. Li Nan, a research fellow at the East Asian Institute, National University of Singapore, at a recent online seminar on the East Sea.

POLITICSicon  04/11/2020 

A string of fresh policies on early childhood education development policies, financial support for pedagogy students, sanctions on administrative violations in health sector shall come into effect from November.

FEATUREicon  04/11/2020 

Many Americans went to the polls early to elect a new President and the results of the 2020 US presidential election will have great implications for the world geopolitical situation.

POLITICSicon  04/11/2020 

Lawmakers proposed solutions to promote socio-economic development in the 2021-2025 period during the 10th sitting of the 14th National Assembly (NA) in Hanoi on November 3.

POLITICSicon  04/11/2020 

Forest protection issues were in the spotlight on Tuesday in the National Assembly, amid public concern that the loss of forests had contributed to the devastation from floods and landslides in the central region in recent weeks.

POLITICSicon  04/11/2020 

Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung has stressed the need to foster friendly relations among countries and observe the UN Charter and international law, including the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

POLITICSicon  04/11/2020 

Lawmakers proposed solutions to promote socio-economic development in the 2021-2025 period during the 10th sitting of the 14th National Assembly (NA) in Hanoi on November 3.

