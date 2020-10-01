Vietnam, Singapore cooperate to facilitate entry of each other’s citizens: spokesperson

The Singaporean Embassy in Hanoi has informed the Vietnamese Foreign Ministry about Singapore’s decision to open its borders to Vietnamese visitors as from October 8, according to Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang.

Speaking about the matter at a regular press conference on October 1, the spokesperson said the two sides have agreed to strengthen cooperation to facilitate the entry of each other’s citizens in accordance with developments of the pandemic in their respective countries.

Hang elaborated that Singapore on September 30 announced the decision to allow the entry of Vietnamese visitors as from October 8, under which Vietnamese travellers will have to apply online for entry permission from 7 to 30 days prior to the date of their intended entry.

She informed that after arriving, travellers will have to take COVID-19 tests and can go freely in the country if they get a negative test result. Travellers with positive test results will have to take treatment and pay for the treatment themselves. Travellers will also have to install a tracing app in their phones./.VNA