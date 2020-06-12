Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Vietnam slams 'inaccurate, unverified' information in US' international religious freedom report

 
 
12/06/2020    15:28 GMT+7

Vietnam’s foreign ministry spoke out against the inaccuracies contained within the 2019 Report on International Religious Freedom by the US State Department released on Wednesday. 

Vietnam slams 'inaccurate, unverified' information in US' international religious freedom report
Foreign ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang at Thursday's press briefing in Hanoi. — VNA/VNS Photo Lam Khanh

“As we have repeatedly reaffirmed, Vietnam’s consistent policy is to respect and ensure the rights to freedom of religions and beliefs as well as freedom of non-religion or non-beliefs of its citizens,” foreign ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang said on Thursday in a press briefing in Hanoi. 

“This has been demonstrated clearly in Vietnam’s Constitution and legal system and has been observed in real life,” Hang continued.  

In recent times, Vietnam has always worked to improve its policies on religion and belief, including the passing of the Law on Religion and Belief and accompanying decrees detailing the implementation of the law. 

Currently, Vietnam has 43 registered organisations under 16 religions that have been granted operating licences, with 55,000 religious dignitaries, 145,000 employees and 29,000 places of worship. 

Up to 95 per cent of the Vietnamese population exercise some forms of religion or beliefs, including 26 million believers, accounting for around 27 per cent of the whole population, Hang said, adding that annually, there are 8,000 religious festivals held that attract large gatherings of not only believers but also the public. 

In particular, many major international religious activities have been successfully organised in Vietnam, including the 500-year anniversary of the Protestant Reformation in HCM City in 2017 and the United Nations Day of Vesak in May 2019.

 

Hang said these efforts have been recognised and appreciated by the international community. 

“We recognise that the US Department of States has mentioned achievements and improvements Vietnam has made in the ensuring and promoting religion in Vietnam, however, the 2019 report still contains inaccurate and unverified information regarding the situation in Vietnam,” the foreign ministry spokesperson said. 

Vietnam will continue to maintain and stands ready to enhance cooperation and exchanges with the US side on issues of mutual concerns in the spirit of frankness, openness and mutual respect, via bilateral dialogues, including the annual human rights dialogues, to help foster the comprehensive partnership between the two countries, according to Hang.  VNS

Promulgating laws to concretize Vietnam's consistent guidelines on freedom of belief and religion

Promulgating laws to concretize Vietnam's consistent guidelines on freedom of belief and religion

The promulgation of the Law on Beliefs and Religions affirms that Vietnam actively participates in international integration, completes its law on beliefs and religions to concretize its consistent guidelines on freedom of belief and religion.  

Consistent policy to guarantee freedom of belief and religion

Consistent policy to guarantee freedom of belief and religion

Three times successfully hosting and organizing the UN Vesak celebrations in 2008, 2014 and 2019, Vietnam has left deep impression in the hearts of world friends about the image of the country, its people, its culture and religious life.  

Actively integrate into the world, perfect laws on beliefs and religions

Actively integrate into the world, perfect laws on beliefs and religions

Beliefs and religions are the freedom of everyone. This right is not limited by nationality, gender, or age.  

 
 

.
