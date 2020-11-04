Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
04/11/2020 12:17:32 (GMT +7)
Vietnam stresses need to observe law of the sea at UNSC’s open debate

04/11/2020    11:59 GMT+7

Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung has stressed the need to foster friendly relations among countries and observe the UN Charter and international law, including the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

Vietnam stresses need to observe law of the sea at UNSC’s open debate hinh anh 1

Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung 

The international community has been confronting major threats and challenges stemming from the disrespect for and violations of the core principles of the UN Charter and the UN General Assembly Resolution 2625 on “The Declaration on Principles of International Law concerning Friendly Relations and Cooperation among States,” Trung told the UNSC’s virtual debate on “Peacebuilding and Sustaining Peace: Contemporary Drivers of Conflict and Insecurity.”

He particularly underscored the importance of the principles concerning sovereignty equality, no use of force or threat to use force, and settlement of international disputes via peaceful means.

Such disrespect and violations are behind tensions, confrontations and conflicts all over the world, he said, citing the interference in domestic affairs of states; the complex developments of arms race, notably in nuclear energy; and violations of the UNCLOS 1982 as examples.

Describing COVID-19 as a non-traditional security challenge, Trung urged all actors to heed the Secretary-General’s call for a global ceasefire, and member states to exercise restraint to stop escalation of tensions and hold dialogues to seek long-term solutions.

Trung also highlighted the need to lift unilateral sanctions that hamper socio-economic development and livelihoods of people living in war-torn regions.

 

He went on to say that multilateralism must be further enhanced and the UN should play a central role in strengthening international partnerships to harmonise interests of member states and beefing up cooperation with regional organisations.

The UNSC must make the best use of available tools, such as preventive diplomacy, and improve the effectiveness of its peacekeeping operations, he said.

Additionally, the UNSC must address the root causes of conflicts and insecurity by engaging in all stages, from prevention, early warnings to proposing solutions for post-conflict recovery and sustainable development, the Deputy Minister added.

Vietnam rose from the ashes of war and became a middle-income country, he continued, together with other ASEAN member states, it is striving to develop a cohesive ASEAN Community of sharing and cooperation, a peaceful, stable Southeast Asia and a regional environment for friendship, partnership and prosperity.

The virtual debate was presided over by Ralph Gonsalves, Prime Minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, which holds November’s presidency, and attended by UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed./.VNA

 
 

.
Legislator puts forth solutions to socio-economic development issues
Legislator puts forth solutions to socio-economic development issues
POLITICSicon  1 giờ trước 

Lawmakers proposed solutions to promote socio-economic development in the 2021-2025 period during the 10th sitting of the 14th National Assembly (NA) in Hanoi on November 3.

PCC's Inspection Commission asks for discipline against Politburo member
PCC's Inspection Commission asks for discipline against Politburo member
POLITICSicon  1 giờ trước 

The Party Central Committee (PCC)'s Inspection Commission has proposed the Politburo to consider and apply a disciplinary measure against Politburo member Nguyen Van Binh, 

Transparency and accountability should be upheld
Transparency and accountability should be upheld
POLITICSicon  6 giờ trước 

National Assembly Deputy Nguyen Minh Son from the southern province of Tien Giang talks about the importance of sound legislation to help the country successfully fight corruption.

VN leaders receive visiting speaker of RoK’s parliament
VN leaders receive visiting speaker of RoK’s parliament
POLITICSicon  03/11/2020 

Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong and Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc received visiting Speaker of the Republic of Korea (RoK)’s National Assembly Park Byeong-seug in Hanoi on November 2.

First plenary session of 14th NA’s 10th meeting opens
First plenary session of 14th NA’s 10th meeting opens
POLITICSicon  03/11/2020 

The first plenary session of the 14th National Assembly’s 10th meeting was held in Hanoi on November 2 under the chair of NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan.

Vietnam-RoK NA leaders meet in Hanoi
Vietnam-RoK NA leaders meet in Hanoi
POLITICSicon  03/11/2020 

NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan held talks with Speaker of the NA of the Republic of Korea Park Byeong-seug in Hanoi on November 2, expressing the willingness to work with the RoK side to foster the countries’ strategic cooperative partnership.

Overview of 63 Municipal/Provincial Party Secretaries
Overview of 63 Municipal/Provincial Party Secretaries
POLITICSicon  02/11/2020 

The Municipal/Provincial Party Congresses have wrapped up with nine out of 36 newly-elected Secretaries being women.

70th anniversary of Vietnam-Hungary diplomatic ties observed
70th anniversary of Vietnam-Hungary diplomatic ties observed
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  03/11/2020 

A programme to mark the 70th anniversary of Vietnam - Hungary diplomatic relations was recently held in the Hungarian city of Debrecen, attended by nearly 80 guests.

Vietnam attends IPU Governing Council’s virtual meeting
Vietnam attends IPU Governing Council’s virtual meeting
POLITICSicon  02/11/2020 

A Vietnamese delegation, headed by Chairman of the National Assembly's Committee for External Relations Nguyen Van Giau, is attending a virtual meeting of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU)'s Governing Council from November 1-4.

Prizes of National External Information Service Awards granted to Mexicans
Prizes of National External Information Service Awards granted to Mexicans
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  02/11/2020 

Vietnamese Ambassador to Mexico Nguyen Hoai Duong handed over the third prizes of the 2020 National External Information Service Awards to two Mexican authors at an event held in Mexico City on October 30.

Nine female provincial Party Committee Secretaries elected
Nine female provincial Party Committee Secretaries elected
POLITICSicon  02/11/2020 

Nine women have been elected to the post of Secretary of provincial Party Committees for the 2020-2025 tenure, and 28 newly-elected Secretaries were born in the 1970s, figures reveal.

Legislators to discuss socio-economic development issues, revised drug prevention law
Legislators to discuss socio-economic development issues, revised drug prevention law
POLITICSicon  01/11/2020 

Socio-economic development issues and a draft amended Law on Drug Prevention and Control will be high on agenda at the 10th session of the 14th-tenure National Assembly on November 2.

Korean National Assembly Speaker visits Ninh Binh province
Korean National Assembly Speaker visits Ninh Binh province
POLITICSicon  01/11/2020 

Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea (RoK) Park Byeong-seug and his wife on November 1 visited the northern province of Ninh Binh as part of their trip to Vietnam.

Six provinces have female Party Secretaries for the new term
Six provinces have female Party Secretaries for the new term
POLITICSicon  31/10/2020 

Among the newly-elected Party Secretaries of provinces and cities in Vietnam, six are women so far. 

Official: Upcoming Vietnam visit by Korean NA Speaker reflects close bonds
Official: Upcoming Vietnam visit by Korean NA Speaker reflects close bonds
POLITICSicon  31/10/2020 

Secretary General of the ASEAN-Korea Centre Lee Hyuk has highlighted the significance of the upcoming visit to Vietnam by Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea, Park Byeong-seug, from October 31 to November 4.

Belgium Consulate in HCM City inaugurated
Belgium Consulate in HCM City inaugurated
POLITICSicon  31/10/2020 

The Belgian consulate for the south has opened in HCM City with Gricha Safarian, general manager of Puratos Grand-Place, serving as the honorary consul.

Vietnam GDP growth on course to reach 3% despite severe flooding: PM
Vietnam GDP growth on course to reach 3% despite severe flooding: PM
POLITICSicon  31/10/2020 

Major cities such as Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City should set an example in economic recovery efforts, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has said.

The message of the US Secretary of State's unplanned visit to Vietnam
The message of the US Secretary of State's unplanned visit to Vietnam
FEATUREicon  31/10/2020 

The unexpected visit by US Secretary of State Michael Richard Pompeo to Vietnam reflects the development of Vietnam - US relations. Pompeo's visit to Vietnam took place after his visits to four Asian countries.

Vietnamese, Russian Defence Ministers hold phone discussion
Vietnamese, Russian Defence Ministers hold phone discussion
POLITICSicon  31/10/2020 

Defence Minister General Ngo Xuan Lich held phone talks with his Russian counterpart General Sergey Shoigu on October 30, during which they reviewed defence cooperation results over the past time and set forth future orientations.

Without policies to encourage talented people, VN cannot develop
Without policies to encourage talented people, VN cannot develop
POLITICSicon  30/10/2020 

Commenting on the draft documents of the 13th Party Congress, many experts said that to make a breakthrough, Vietnam must have an elite team, and without sufficient policies to encourage talented people, Vietnam cannot rise up.

Latest news

