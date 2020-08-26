Vietnam strongly condemns terrorist bombings in Sulu, Philippines

Vietnam strongly condemns the terrorist bombings in Jolo town, Sulu province, the Philippines, on August 24, which killed and injured many people, said Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang on August 25.

Police forces at the site of the terrorist bombings in Sulu province, the Philippines.

She made the statement in reply to reporters’ question about Vietnam’s response to the bombings.

“We offer deep condolences to the Philippine Government and the families of victims,” Hang said, adding that Vietnam believes the perpetrators of the attack must be duly punished.

Condolences offered to Philippines over terrorist bombings

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on August 25 sent a message of condolence to Philippine President Rodrigo Roa Duterte over the twin terrorist bombings in Jolo, Sulu province of the Philippines, which killed and injured many people.

The same day, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Pham Binh Minh also offered his condolences to Philippine Secretary of Foreign Affairs Teodoro Lopez Locsin./.VNA