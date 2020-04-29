Vietnam supports Sudan, South Sudan in resolving Abyei issues peacefully

Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of the Vietnamese Permanent Mission to the United Nations, has expressed Vietnam’s wish that the governments of Sudan and South Sudan will soon address Abyei issues

via peaceful means and on the ground of international law, the UN Charter, and their agreement signed on June 20, 2011.

Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of the Vietnamese Permanent Mission to the United Nations, speaks highly of the positive developments in Sudan and South Sudan.

Attending a videoconference of the UN Security Council (UNSC) on April 28, the Vietnamese diplomat spoke highly of the positive developments over the past time in Sudan and South Sudan.

He called on Sudan and South Sudan to strengthen coordination with the United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) in COVID-19 response, and welcomed the efforts of the UN, organisations and countries in the region, including the African Union (AU) and Ethiopia in supporting the two countries' resolution of Abyei matters.

The ambassador also praised the endevours of UNISFA, especially the participation of its female forces in protecting civilians, as well as voiced his support for the extension of the UNISFA mandate as recommended by the UN Secretary-General.

On June 20, 2011, Sudan and South Sudan signed an agreement whereby the two sides pledged to withdraw troops from a demilitarized zone in Abyei and establish a joint mechanism to solve Abyei issues.

UNISFA was established on June 27, 2011 in accordance with the 1990 Resolution of the UNSC to protect civilians and promote demilitarisation in Abyei. In the following week, UNSC countries will negotiate a resolution to extend the mandate of UNISFA – which is due to expire on May 15, 2020./.