Vietnam supports UNSC’s resolution for peace, security in Guinea-Bissau

Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of the Vietnamese mission to the UN, has reaffirmed Vietnam’s support for the implementation of duties of the UN Integrated Peacebuilding Office in Guinea-Bissau (UNIOGBIS)

under the UN Security Council (UNSC)’s Resolution 2512 (2020).

Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of the Vietnamese mission to the United Nations (Photo: VNA)

Addressing a meeting of the UNSC on August 10 on international support for maintaining stability in Guinea-Bissau, the diplomat called on parties to cooperate and narrow differences, strive to carry out national reconciliation, and accelerate important reforms in the 2016 Conakry Agreement as well as the six-point roadmap of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

He emphasised the task of protecting civilians and enhancing the participation of women and youths in policy making and national development.

The ambassador urged the international community to support efforts of Guinea-Bissau in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, and reiterated Vietnam's support for the implementation of Resolution 2512 (2020) for peace, security and sustainable development in Guinea-Bissau.

According to reports delivered at the meeting, the UNIOGBIS has made progress in the implementation of Resolution 2512, including helping the government of Guinea-Bissau and parties to organise an inclusive dialogue, conducting political and institutional reform, and combating drug trafficking and organised crime.

Representatives from UNSC member states expressed their concern about the deteriorating security and humanitarian situation in recent times.

They called on parties to continue implementing the Conarky Agreement and the ECOWAS, proposed to investigate human right violations by the military and security forces in the country, and asked the military to maintain a neutral attitude./.VNA