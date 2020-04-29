Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
29/04/2020 18:26:34 (GMT +7)
Go
 
POLITICS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Vietnam to adopt anti-forced labour convention, extend agricultural land use tax incentive: National Assembly

 
 
29/04/2020    17:22 GMT+7

Vietnam plans to join the Convention 105 (C105) on the abolition of forced labour developed by the International Labour Organisation (ILO), the National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee concluded at its 44th session on Tuesday. 

Vietnam to adopt anti-forced labour convention, extend agricultural land use tax incentive: National Assembly
Farmers harvest tea at a farm in northern Tuyen Quang Province. NA members say the extension of agricultural land use tax exemption will help ease the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on domestic agriculture. — VNA/VNS Photo Nam Suong

Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Dao Ngoc Dung said Vietnam’s participation in the convention was in accordance with the Party’s guidelines and the 2013 Constitution to ensure human and civil rights. In addition, it shows Vietnam’s political commitments in implementing ILO member states’ obligations and new generation free trade agreements, he said. 

According to the NA’s member, the country’s participation to and implementation of C105 will not increase social expenses, and will not change Vietnam’s international obligations as it has already joined the ILO Convention No. 29 on Forced Labour since 2007 and C105’s standards have been incorporated into the commitments under EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) with Vietnam as a member.

Nguyen Van Giau, NA External Relations Committee Chairman, said to effectively adopt the C105, the Government will have to issue regulations detailing the behavioral forms of forced labour to create a transparent legal corridor for law enforcement agencies, workers and businesses to quickly identify the issue. 

NA Standing Committee agreed on the necessity to join the convention and highly appreciate the dossier of accession which is set to be approved at the ninth plenary session of NA in May. 

Hoang Thanh Tung, chairman of the NA Legal Affairs Committee, stressed the significance of joining the convention as a positive move after becoming a member of ILO’s C29 on forced labours and other new generation trade agreements. 

NA Permanent Chairwoman Tong Thi Phong said the NA Standing Committee agreed to apply the convention directly, without reservation of terms as well as develop the ratification of the convention in three languages, Vietnamese, English and French. 

The convention no. 105 adopted by ILO in 1957 has ten articles. The content of the Convention focuses on Article 1 and Article 2; Articles 3 to 10 are procedural rules.

On the same day, the NA Standing Committee discussed the extension of the tax exemption for agricultural land use. 

Nguyen Duc Hai, chairman of NA Financial and Budget Committee, said the committee agreed with the Government’s report on the need to continue agricultural land use tax exemption for the period 2021-2025 to ease burdens on farmers suffering under impacts of climate change and the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as encouraging private investment into agriculture and improve competitiveness in the global market. 

 

Members said policies of agricultural land use tax had to be considered and evaluated in correlation with the Land Law, the Law on Non-agricultural Land Use Tax, other taxes and levies applied on land such as land fee or land rent. 

Currently, the Government is also studying the possibility of developing a Property Tax Law, which includes agricultural land. 

Nguyen Van Giau raised concerns over potential impacts on the World Trade Organisation’s Agreement on Agriculture in terms of domestic support commitments. 

Agreeing with the exemption of agricultural land use tax, NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan said in the time of a financial crisis, the agricultural sector would help lift Vietnam’s economy. She urged the financial and budget committee to carefully evaluate impacts and drawbacks of the tax exemption to encourage the efficient use of agricultural land.  

According to the Government’s report, over two decades of the policy’s implementation, total exempted and reduced tax in the period of 2003-2010 was nearly VND3.3 trillion (US$141 million) per year. The average rose to VND6.3 trillion ($269 million) per year between 2011 and 2016 and is expected to reach VND7.4 trillion ($316 million) per year by the end of 2020. 

The incentive has encouraged the farm economy, application of innovations in agriculture, created jobs, eased the pressure of labour migration and increase wages for the agricultural workforce. VNS

EVFTA to be submitted to 9th National Assembly session for approval

The National Assembly Standing Committee has agreed with a proposal from the president for the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA) to be submitted to the upcoming 9th NA session for approval.

The NA Standing Committee expressed approval of the assessment on the two agreements’ impacts presented in a report from relevant agencies at the session on Tuesday.

However, vice NA chairwoman Tong Thi Phong requested more evaluation of the deals’ impacts after the COVID-19 pandemic, especially after the UK leaves the EU, as well as new challenges after the two deals take effect.

The NA Standing Committee asked the Government and relevant agencies to continue reviewing the laws related to the two agreements to ensure the consistency of the legal system and the observance of the Constitution.

Later the same day, the NA Standing Committee‘s 44th session closed after six days.

The committee and the Government will meet again on May 6 to review the issues to be submitted to the NA. VNS


NA Standing Committee’s 44th session to open on April 20

NA Standing Committee’s 44th session to open on April 20

The 44th session of the National Assembly Standing Committee will open in Hanoi on April 20, according to a communiqué of the NA Office.

During Covid-19, agriculture becomes pillar of the economy

During Covid-19, agriculture becomes pillar of the economy

The Covid-19 pandemic continues to cause exports to stagnate. Coffee growers in the Central Highlands are experiencing many hardships.

 
 

Other News

.
EVFTA to be submitted to 9th National Assembly session for approval
EVFTA to be submitted to 9th National Assembly session for approval
POLITICSicon  2 giờ trước 

The National Assembly Standing Committee has agreed with a proposal of the President that the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement and the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement will be submitted to the upcoming NA session for approval.

Diplomats highly value Vietnam’s flexibility as ASEAN Chair amid pandemic
Diplomats highly value Vietnam’s flexibility as ASEAN Chair amid pandemic
POLITICSicon  3 giờ trước 

Vietnamese Ambassador to the US Ha Kim Ngoc and diplomats of other ASEAN countries recently took part in the first teleconference of the ASEAN Committee in Washington DC (ACW).

PAPI index of five centrally-run cities over five years
PAPI index of five centrally-run cities over five years
POLITICSicon  3 giờ trước 

PAPI is a flagship governance program initiated by the United Nations Development Programs in Vietnam since 2009. 

Ambassador urges Vietnamese students in Australia to stay united amid COVID-19
Ambassador urges Vietnamese students in Australia to stay united amid COVID-19
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  3 giờ trước 

Ambassador to Australia Ngo Huong Nam called on Vietnamese students in Australia to stay united and support those affected by COVID-19 during a video meeting on April 28.

Vietnam supports Sudan, South Sudan in resolving Abyei issues peacefully
Vietnam supports Sudan, South Sudan in resolving Abyei issues peacefully
POLITICSicon  7 giờ trước 

Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of the Vietnamese Permanent Mission to the United Nations, has expressed Vietnam’s wish that the governments of Sudan and South Sudan will soon address Abyei issues

Reports on child abuse just the tip of the iceberg: NA Standing Committee
Reports on child abuse just the tip of the iceberg: NA Standing Committee
POLITICSicon  28/04/2020 

Nearly 50 per cent of adults do not know what is governed by the Law on Children, according to a report released by the National Assembly’s supervision delegation on Monday. 

Vietnam calls for int’l cooperation among youth at UNSC meeting
Vietnam calls for int’l cooperation among youth at UNSC meeting
POLITICSicon  28/04/2020 

Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of the Vietnamese Permanent Mission to the UN, has called for strengthened international cooperation among the youth and the promotion of the role of regional organisations in this field.

COVID-19: Vietnam prioritises citizen protection
COVID-19: Vietnam prioritises citizen protection
POLITICSicon  28/04/2020 

Vietnam is giving priority to citizen protection despite an array of difficulties caused by COVID-19, Deputy Foreign Minister and Chairman of the State Committee on Oversease Vietnamese Affairs Dang Minh Khoi affirmed in a recent interview to VNA.

EU Ambassador voices concern over unilateral actions in East Sea
EU Ambassador voices concern over unilateral actions in East Sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  28/04/2020 

The EU is committed to the legal order for the seas and oceans based upon international law, maritime security and cooperation, and the freedom of navigation and overflight, in the interest of all states, EU Ambassador to ASEAN Igor Driesmans said.

Foreign experts call China’s actions in East Sea breaches of international law
Foreign experts call China’s actions in East Sea breaches of international law
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  28/04/2020 

Foreign experts have condemned China’s recent actions in the East Sea, saying its moves have escalated tensions in the region and infringed upon international law.

Leader stresses critical issues in personnel preparations for 13th National Party Congress
Leader stresses critical issues in personnel preparations for 13th National Party Congress
POLITICSicon  27/04/2020 

Party General Secretary, President Nguyen Phu Trong recently wrote an article that highlights some issues that need special attention in the personnel preparation for the approaching 13th National Party Congress.

HCM City economy hit by pandemic, things to worsen, warns Party chief
HCM City economy hit by pandemic, things to worsen, warns Party chief
POLITICSicon  27/04/2020 

HCM City’s economic growth in the first quarter was only 0.4 percentage points higher than in the same period last year, Nguyen Thanh Phong, chairman of its People’s Committee, told an online meeting on Friday.

EU Ambassador voices concern over unilateral actions in East Sea
EU Ambassador voices concern over unilateral actions in East Sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  27/04/2020 

The EU is committed to the legal order for the seas and oceans based upon international law, maritime security and cooperation, as well as the freedom of navigation and overflight, in the interest of all states, 

Vietnam attends UNSC’s video conference on Darfur situation
Vietnam attends UNSC’s video conference on Darfur situation
POLITICSicon  26/04/2020 

Ambassador Pham Hai Anh, deputy head of the Vietnamese mission to the United Nations, has attended a video conference on Darfur situation in Sudan and operation of the African Union-United Nations Hybrid Operation

Restart the economy, while keeping clear of COVID-19: PM's Decree 19
Restart the economy, while keeping clear of COVID-19: PM's Decree 19
POLITICSicon  26/04/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on Saturday issued a new set of guidelines on measures to keep the country clear of COVID-19 while its economy restarts after strict social distancing measures were relaxed.

Experts: China’s acts in East Sea increase regional tensions
Experts: China’s acts in East Sea increase regional tensions
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  25/04/2020 

Dr. Le Hong Hiep from the Institute of Southeast Asian Studies in Singapore has said China’s recent acts in the East Sea has made the regional situation more tense and uncertain, thus hindering negotiations on a Code of Conduct in the East Sea (COC).

UNSC discusses Kosovo mission’s operation
UNSC discusses Kosovo mission’s operation
POLITICSicon  25/04/2020 

The United Nations Security Council on April 24 held an online meeting, discussing the operation of the UN Interim Administrative Mission in Kosovo (UNMIK).

VN backs two-state solution to Israel-Palestine conflict
VN backs two-state solution to Israel-Palestine conflict
POLITICSicon  25/04/2020 

Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of the Vietnamese Permanent Mission to the United Nations, has affirmed Vietnam’s consistent stance of supporting efforts to achieve a fair, comprehensive and long-term solution to the Palestinian issue,

US condemns China's recent actions in East Sea
US condemns China's recent actions in East Sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  25/04/2020 

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on April 23 criticised recent actions of China in the East Sea, including its announcement of establishing “Xisha district” (Vietnam’s Hoang Sa archipelago) and “Nansha district” (Vietnam’s Truong Sa archipelago).

Israeli ambassador hails Vietnam’s achievements in COVID-19 fight
Israeli ambassador hails Vietnam’s achievements in COVID-19 fight
POLITICSicon  24/04/2020 

Israeli Ambassador to Vietnam Nadav Eshcar highly appreciated Vietnam’s achievements in the fight against COVID-19 during an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency on April 22.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 