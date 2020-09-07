Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
08/09/2020 10:15:36 (GMT +7)
Go
 
POLITICS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Vietnam to hold AMM-53 online from September 9-12

08/09/2020    09:57 GMT+7

Vietnam will hold the 53rd ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (AMM-53) and related meetings via a video conference from September 9-12, said the organising board at an international press conference on September 7.

Nguyen Quoc Dung, Vietnam's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, ASEAN SOM leader, and Secretary General of the National ASEAN 2020 Committee who chaired the event, said the AMM 53 will be one of the important highlights of the country’s ASEAN chairmanship this year.

Vietnam will host and facilitate talks with partners on several issues, including the COVID-19 prevention and control, the post-pandemic recovery plan, the COVID-19 ASEAN Response Fund, and the women empowerment.

In addition, the ASEAN Foreign Ministers will make preparations for the upcoming 37th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits in November. They will also discuss and exchange views with external partners on the situation of the COVID-19 pandemic and other important traditional and non-traditional regional and international challenges.

Dung further said that priorities have been given to promoting a cohesive and proactive ASEAN Community in line with the theme and priorities for this year. Besides, Vietnam has also put forth numerous initiatives on COVID-19 prevention and control as well as post-pandemic economic recovery.

According to the official, 27 delegations from the 10 ASEAN nations and partners will join meetings in the framework of the AMM-53.

Participants will attend 20 meetings, and 40 documents adopted, including AMM-53 Joint Communique, focusing on ASEAN's commitment to promoting the ASEAN Community, economic connectivity and cooperation with dialogue partners.

Deputy FM talks agenda for 53rd ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting

Deputy Foreign Minister and head of Vietnam's ASEAN SOM Nguyen Quoc Dung answered reporters’ queries about preparations and agenda for the 53rd ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (AMM-53)  and related meetings during a press conference in Hanoi on September 7.

Deputy FM talks agenda for 53rd ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting hinh anh 1

Deputy Foreign Minister and head of Vietnam's ASEAN SOM Nguyen Quoc Dung at the event (Photo: VNA)

About the possibility to establish new partnership between ASEAN and partners within the framework of the meeting, Dung said ASEAN now has three partnership levels, including full dialogue partnership, dialogue partnership in areas and development partnership. The bloc has received proposals from countries at all the above levels.

Recently, the UK proposed establishing full dialogue partnership while Morocco and the United Arab Emirates were also interested in setting up dialogue partnership in areas with the grouping. Several countries also suggested joining the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia (TAC). All proposed are being considered by ASEAN.

On the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), Dung said as RCEP is one of the priorities of the bloc. Vietnam has actively stepped up negotiations for signing the agreement later this year in its capacity as ASEAN Chair.

He added that Vietnam hopes that at ASEAN ministers’ meetings, especially those discussing economic affairs, terms of the deal will be reached and signed.

 

Sharing Vietnam’s expectations at AMM-53 and related meetings when the region and the world are coping with new non-traditional security challenges such as COVID-19, Dung said the pandemic response is part of the meeting’s agenda.

Since early this year, ASEAN has strived to fight the pandemic with various new initiatives. Additionally, challenges arising from climate change, terrorism, security and safety at sea and protection of fishermen will also be discussed.

As regards to negotiations on a Code of Conduct in the East Sea (COC) at the meeting, Dung said the COC continues to be a priority of both ASEAN and China. Talks on the issue have been delayed due to the pandemic.

According to him, both sides discussed ways to resume negotiations as well as upcoming goals.

Senior ASEAN officials discuss preparations for AMM-53

Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Quoc Dung, head of ASEAN SOM of Vietnam, chaired a meeting of senior ASEAN officials and a meeting of the Executive Committee of the Southeast Asian Nuclear Weapon Free Zone (ExCom SEANWFZ) Treaty on September 7, as the opening activities of the 53rd ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (AMM-53) and related meetings.

Participants reviewed preparations for AMM-53 and related meetings, during which ASEAN foreign ministers will discuss the building of the ASEAN Community as well as cooperation in settling and controlling the pandemic and post-pandemic recovery, along with a number of regional and international issues.

The FMs will review and sketch out orientations for ASEAN’s external relations, with consideration given to certain proposals to set up partnerships and the admission of Colombia and Cuba to the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia (TAC).

They will also discuss the enhancement of ASEAN’s central role, in particular the way to ensure that the bloc will continue to be the key force in the region to lead the cooperation process for peace, stability, cooperation and prosperity.

Senior ASEAN officials affirmed the significance of the SEANWFZ Treaty, which expresses the bloc’s commitment to maintaining a region free of nuclear weapons, contributing to regional security and the international community’s efforts to prevent nuclear proliferation and promote nuclear disarmament and the dismantling of weapons of mass destruction.

ExCom SEANWFZ agreed to submit to the SEANWFZ Committee a number of recommendations for the effective implementation of the method of expanding the SEANWFZ Treaty. Officials welcomed SEANWFZ signatories to further strengthen cooperation with relevant international organisations, especially between the ASEAN Network of Regulatory Bodies on Atomic Energy (ASEANTOM) and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Addressing the event, Deputy FM Dung underlined that amid COVID-19, ASEAN should stay firm in commitments and maintain solidarity in action, thus speeding up the building of the Community and successfully dealing with the pandemic as well as emerging challenges.

He hailed the contributions of countries in the process of building the Community and expanding ASEAN’s external relations, saying that at these meetings, foreign ministers of ASEAN countries will affirm ASEAN’s determination to enhance its central role, promote solidarity and cooperation, speed up successful construction of the Community, and effectively control the pandemic and boost the post-pandemic recovery.

Dung emphasised that the full participation of partners at the conference affirms ASEAN’s position and role as well as the bloc’s image in the eyes of international friends, while manifesting the determination of countries to maintain dialogues for peace, stability, and cooperation. At the end of the meeting, the senior officials agreed to submit proposals to the foreign ministers related to cooperation within ASEAN as well as between ASEAN and partners, which is reflected in many different documents from the meeting.

AMM-53 and related meetings will open on the morning of September 9 in Hanoi. Host Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc will address the opening session./.VNA

 
 

Other News

.
AIPA-41: AIPA exerting efforts to contribute to regional connectivity
AIPA-41: AIPA exerting efforts to contribute to regional connectivity
POLITICSicon  1 giờ trước 

The 41st General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA-41) opened in Hanoi on September 8 under the theme of “Parliamentary Diplomacy for a Cohesive and Responsive ASEAN Community”.

Vietnam gains outstanding results at 2020 Army Games
Vietnam gains outstanding results at 2020 Army Games
POLITICSicon  07/09/2020 

Teams from the Vietnam People’s Army gained outstanding results and surpassed their set targets at the 2020 Army Games, which wrapped up at Patriot Park in the suburbs of Russia’s Moscow on September 5.

The dangers of vaccine nationalism
The dangers of vaccine nationalism
FEATUREicon  16 giờ trước 

Success in developing a vaccine is one thing, but giving it to everyone in need is a completely different matter.

AIPA-41: AIPA-35 adopted many initiatives related to ASEAN community building
AIPA-41: AIPA-35 adopted many initiatives related to ASEAN community building
POLITICSicon  07/09/2020 

The 35th General Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Assembly of ASEAN (AIPA-35) with the theme "Further strengthening parliamentary cooperation in ASEAN Community building" was held in Vientiane (Laos)  from September 14 - 20, 2014.

Azerbaijan ambassador receives Friendship order from Vietnamese President
Azerbaijan ambassador receives Friendship order from Vietnamese President
POLITICSicon  07/09/2020 

Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong awarded Azerbaijan Ambassador to Vietnam Anar Imanov with the “Friendship Order” in acknowledgement of the ambassador's efforts in promoting bilateral ties.

Vietnam’s preparation for AIPA 41 wins countries’ trust : AIPA Secretary-General
Vietnam’s preparation for AIPA 41 wins countries’ trust : AIPA Secretary-General
POLITICSicon  06/09/2020 

The Vietnamese National Assembly’s thorough and professional preparation for the 41st General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA 41) has left good impression 

53rd ASEAN Foreign Minister’s Meeting to be held online
53rd ASEAN Foreign Minister’s Meeting to be held online
POLITICSicon  06/09/2020 

The 53rd ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting and related meetings will be held from September 9-12 in the form of video conference, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

APEC summit to be held online Dec. 4 due to COVID-19
APEC summit to be held online Dec. 4 due to COVID-19
POLITICSicon  05/09/2020 

The annual summit of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Forum will be held online December 4 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, an Asian diplomatic source said.

Vietnamese NA to hold AIPA-41 online from September 8-10
Vietnamese NA to hold AIPA-41 online from September 8-10
POLITICSicon  05/09/2020 

The Vietnamese National Assembly will hold the 41st General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA-41) themed “Parliamentary diplomacy for a cohesive and responsive ASEAN Community” 

American intelligence officer: a special witness to National Day 1945
American intelligence officer: a special witness to National Day 1945
FEATUREicon  05/09/2020 

Archimedes Patti was a special witness as he was invited to a historic event: President Ho Chi Minh's reading of the Declaration of Independence on September 2, 1945.

Notable achievements during Vietnam’s 75 years
Notable achievements during Vietnam’s 75 years
FEATUREicon  05/09/2020 

This September marks 75 years since the Vietnamese people, under the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), overthrew 80 years of French colonial rule.

Positive economic signs in August despite pandemic: PM
Positive economic signs in August despite pandemic: PM
POLITICSicon  05/09/2020 

Vietnam’s economy in August saw positive moves despite the tremendously negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the country’s socio-economic development and people’s daily life, PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc said on Friday.

Vietnam triumphs in Tank Biathlon of 2020 Army Games
Vietnam triumphs in Tank Biathlon of 2020 Army Games
POLITICSicon  05/09/2020 

The tank team of the Vietnam People’s Army triumphed at the final race of tank crews of the second division in the Tank Biathlon event of the ongoing 2020 International Army Games in Russia yesterday.

Comprehensive plan on UPR recommendation implementation introduced
Comprehensive plan on UPR recommendation implementation introduced
POLITICSicon  05/09/2020 

The Foreign Ministry and the UNDP held a seminar yesterday to introduce a comprehensive plan on the implementation of recommendations accepted by Vietnam under the Universal Periodic Review (UPR) mechanism, third cycle.

Vietnam calls for global cooperation in COVID-19 control at G20 meeting
Vietnam calls for global cooperation in COVID-19 control at G20 meeting
POLITICSicon  05/09/2020 

Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh affirmed that global and regional solidarity, cooperation and coordination are essential to help the world overcome the COVID-19 crisis while addressing online G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting.

HCM City needs strong determination to become a regional economic hub: top leader
HCM City needs strong determination to become a regional economic hub: top leader
POLITICSicon  05/09/2020 

Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong asked the Party Committee of HCM City to show stronger determination to build the city into a key regional economic and financial hub in draft documents of the city’s Party Congress.

Many provinces have new leaders
Many provinces have new leaders
POLITICSicon  04/09/2020 

A number of provinces have elected new chairs for the 2015-2020 term.

Vietnam chooses national benefits, international laws
Vietnam chooses national benefits, international laws
FEATUREicon  04/09/2020 

Some countries may say Vietnam chooses this or that side. But we affirm that we choose national benefits, the general principles of the UN Charter, and international law to build our stance.

Nguyen Duc Chung suspended from Hanoi People’s Council deputy status
Nguyen Duc Chung suspended from Hanoi People’s Council deputy status
POLITICSicon  04/09/2020 

The Standing Board of the People’s Council of Hanoi has decided to suspend the duty and power of a deputy of the 15th municipal People’s Council (2016-2021 tenure) of Hanoi Mayor Nguyen Duc Chung after Chung was prosecuted.

Vietnam progresses to final of Tank Biathlon 2020
Vietnam progresses to final of Tank Biathlon 2020
POLITICSicon  04/09/2020 

The Vietnamese team finished in second during the semi-finals of the Tank Biathlon event at the ongoing International Army Games 2020 in Moscow and will therefore take on Tajikistan, Myanmar, and Laos in the final round on September 5.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 