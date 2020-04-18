Vietnam urges concerned parties in Yemen to implement ceasefire

Head of the Vietnamese Permanent Mission to the UN Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy has voiced concern over recent tensions and the humanitarian situation in Yemen and support for the UN Secretary-General’s call for ceasefire in conflict areas.

Children in a makeshift tent in Hajjah, Yemen (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)

Speaking during the UN Security Council’s meeting via videoconference on April 16 to discuss the Yemen situation over the past month, Quy urged concerned parties in Yemen to conduct truce and emphasized the duty of protecting civilians, especially women and children.

He also called on the related parties to strictly implement the Stockholm and Riyadh Agreements and continue dialogue towards a comprehensive political solution with the intermediary role of the UN.

During the meeting, the UN Secretary-General’s Special Envoy Martin Griffiths and Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Mark Lowcock briefed participants about the situation in Yemen.

They said Yemen is facing a wide range of difficulties as the fighting is continuing in some areas and the COVID-19 pandemic is witnessing complicated developments after the first infection case was reported in the country.

The UN Security Council’s members called on the concerned parties, including Houthis rebels, to implement the ceasefire and highlighted the full performance of the Stockholm and Riyadh Agreements.

They also expressed their concerns over the humanitarian situation and economic downturn in Yemen./. VNA